Minot, ND

Related
kxnet.com

Basketball: Bottineau girls growing through losses to top teams

The Bottineau girl's basketball team is off to a 7-3 start, two wins away from matching last season's win total. Basketball: Bottineau girls growing through losses …. The Bottineau girl's basketball team is off to a 7-3 start, two wins away from matching last season's win total. Chairman Fox seeks...
BOTTINEAU, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Pair of North Dakota Lawmakers suffered significant injuries after falling

(Bismarck, ND) -- Two North Dakota state lawmakers are recovering after separate falls recently. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan of Fargo cracked her kneecap and suffered a mild concussion when she tripped leaving the Capitol Building Tuesday. In the meantime, 82-year-old Senator Karen Krebsbach slipped off a curb in Minot...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Class-A Basketball Poll: New #1′s

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you’re ranked number one, there is only one direction to head in the weekly high school basketball polls. In Class-A, both Minot teams were sent south in the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association voting. Mandan beat the Magicians at the buzzer in...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Rig death in Mountrail County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 42-year-old Texas man died at a rig site in Mountrail County Thursday morning. Mountrail County Sheriff’s Department says Daniel Lee Navarrete of New Braunfels, Texas fell into a pit on the site owned by Nabors Oil Drilling. MCSD says rig workers tried to get...
MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, ND
Boston 25 News WFXT

Oil worker dead after falling into pit in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. — An oil worker from Texas has died after falling into a pit at an oil rig location in Bismarck, North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, reportedly fell through an open hatch into a pit at a Nabors Industries rig Thursday, Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol said, according to The Bismarck Tribune. Other workers reportedly tried to help rescue Navarrete and had even drained the pit.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

McHenry County residents share frustrations over snow removal efforts

TOWNER, N.D. (KMOT) – The snowstorms over the past month have kept road crews at all levels busy, and some fighting to catch up to Mother Nature. A group of concerned citizens of McHenry County shared their frustrations over recent snow removal efforts with the county commissioners during a special meeting Tuesday afternoon in Towner.
MCHENRY COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Minot police officer found dead with apparent self-inflicted wound, police say

MINOT, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minot police officer was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted wound Wednesday. The Minot Police Department says they requested assistance from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office in locating an off-duty officer for a welfare check around 10:45 p.m. About an hour later,...
MINOT, ND

