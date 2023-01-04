Read full article on original website
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
Paris Hilton has ‘Barbiecore moment’ at pink house in the Bahamas
Paris Hilton lived out her ‘Barbiecore’ dreams on a recent vacation with husband Carter Reum as she shared photos posing around an all pink and white home.
Jesse Daniel Shares Inspiring Post On Sixth Anniversary Of Getting Sober: “I Had A Choice To Make… Life Or Death, Love Or Solitude”
Jesse Daniel is celebrating an impressive six years of sobriety today. He shared an incredibly personal and candid post about his struggles with addiction and alcohol, how it led him to jail many times, and his ultimately getting clean and finding hope after the dark times he went through in his life. Of course, we all know that the country music industry celebrates and glorifies alcohol, and it can be incredibly difficult for artists to be out on the road […] The post Jesse Daniel Shares Inspiring Post On Sixth Anniversary Of Getting Sober: “I Had A Choice To Make… Life Or Death, Love Or Solitude” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TV Series Fading To Black In 2023: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows
All good (and lesser) shows must come to an end, and here is Deadline’s photo gallery of TV series that have been canceled in 2023. Click on the image above to view the pics. Spanning broadcast, cable and streaming, the list also includes some programs that were canceled in 2022 but have wrapped or are ending their runs this year. Those include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Star Trek: Picard, A Million Little Things, New Amsterdam, Riverdale, The Flash, Snowfall, Snowpiercer, Servant, His Dark Materials, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and and Stranger Things — unless the latter’s two-part final season ends up bleeding into 2024. And...
