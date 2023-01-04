Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - We're getting an inside look at the state treasury's vault of unclaimed property. The department has more than $4 billion worth of items waiting to go back to their rightful owners. The State Treasurer, Stacy Garrity, said most of the money comes from old bank accounts that have been inactive for three or more years. About one in every 10 Pennsylvanians has unclaimed money or valuables in their name - with the average value accumulating to $1,500. "That could really be helpful to people right now with this high inflation you know we just really try to do everything we can really just to help hard-working Pennsylvanians and again well it's nice to have the money is not our money belongs to them," Garrity said. The treasury upgraded its systems last year, making it easier for users to submit claims. You can do so on the treasury website at this link.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO