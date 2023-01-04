ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Cash 4 Evening” game were:

0-7-8-1

(zero, seven, eight, one)

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia woman says hackers bought half the Chick-Fil-A menu in another state after apparent app hack

ATLANTA — One Georgia woman told Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon the hackers are using her app to buy food in Maryland. “Terrible. Absolutely horrible,” said Sharon Barber. She says hackers broke into her Chick-fil-A app this week, loaded it with hundreds of dollars from her checking account and then seemingly ordered half of Chick-fil-A’s menu.
GEORGIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Big Las Vegas Strip Casino Deal Cancelled

Nothing happens quickly or easily on the Las Vegas Strip. Counties in Georgia with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years. Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Georgia using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Click for more.Counties in Georgia with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players

STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. The conference requires schools to suit up seven scholarship players for any game, and injuries have left the Huskies with just six active players, the school said. UConn also was expected to be without head coach Geno Auriemma, who announced Thursday that he is taking some time off to recover from an illness. Junior Aaliyah Edwards and freshman Ayanna Patterson were injured in UConn’s win at Xavier on Thursday. They join sophomore Caroline Ducharme, sophomore Azzi Fudd, junior Paige Bueckers and freshman Ice Brady on the inactive list.
CHICAGO, IL
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta

On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Places to Live in Georgia

Best Places to Live in Georgia: Offering the quintessential small-town charm, a rich heritage, a vibrant food scene with affordable living, and a host of career opportunities, the beautiful state of Georgia is a great place to call home. The Peach State is steeped in history, being one of the...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Automotive suppler to build $205M plant in Georgia, but incentives remain unknown

(The Center Square) — An automotive parts manufacturer plans to spend $205 million on a new manufacturing facility. Ecoplastic Corp., a South Korean company, said it would create 456 new jobs as part of the new facility near Statesboro in Bulloch County. Ecoplastic manufactures plastic interior and exterior components and supplies Hyundai Motor Group and Kia. "The project is still active," a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications representative told...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Grant awards will improve internet for GA

ATLANTA – The Capital Projects Fund Grant Program announces preliminary grant awards to improve broadband internet expansion in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced over $234 million in 29 preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and anchor institutions in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant capital matches from the awardees, almost $455 million will be invested to serve over 76,000 locations in communities with some the greatest need for high-speed internet access.
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Georgia gas tax to rise as suspension ends

Georgia’s gas tax suspension is scheduled to end Tuesday, Jan. 10. The General Assembly passed legislation to suspend the state’s motor fuel tax back in March. Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law and has been extending the suspension on a month-by-month basis. When announcing the latest extension...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
612K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy