Colorado State

WKRC

Woman accused of repeatedly drugging husband's coffee

MADISON, Wis. (WKRC/WMTV/CNN Newsource) - A Wisconsin woman is accused of trying to kill her husband by poisoning him over time. Police say Amanda Chapin, 50, drugged her husband, Gary Chapin, at least three times between July and August. She allegedly gave him a medication that is used for animal...
WISCONSIN STATE
WKRC

11-year-old girl killed by celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A Texas father is in mourning after his 11-year-old daughter was killed from a stray bullet after celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve. Robert Silva and his family spent New Year's outside of their apartment to watch the fireworks. "We're here, we're outside," said...
TEXAS STATE
WKRC

Police in Ohio can now pull over drivers for texting or using devices

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288 into law on Jan. 3, 2023. The law strengthens Ohio's distracted driving laws when it comes to using cell phones and other electronic devices. The law now designates using devices while driving as a primary traffic offense for all drivers.
COLUMBUS, OH

