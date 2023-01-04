Read full article on original website
Woman accused of repeatedly drugging husband's coffee
MADISON, Wis. (WKRC/WMTV/CNN Newsource) - A Wisconsin woman is accused of trying to kill her husband by poisoning him over time. Police say Amanda Chapin, 50, drugged her husband, Gary Chapin, at least three times between July and August. She allegedly gave him a medication that is used for animal...
Father accused of murdering infant daughter in Butler County arraigned
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Texas man accused of killing his infant daughter when they lived in Butler County was arraigned Thursday. John Powers was arrested in Texas after his indictment on murder and child endangering charges. Powers abused the child from April 3 through May 10, 2022, according to court papers.
11-year-old girl killed by celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A Texas father is in mourning after his 11-year-old daughter was killed from a stray bullet after celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve. Robert Silva and his family spent New Year's outside of their apartment to watch the fireworks. "We're here, we're outside," said...
Police in Ohio can now pull over drivers for texting or using devices
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288 into law on Jan. 3, 2023. The law strengthens Ohio's distracted driving laws when it comes to using cell phones and other electronic devices. The law now designates using devices while driving as a primary traffic offense for all drivers.
Strangers in Utah surprise 9-year-old boy with gifts after no one shows to birthday party
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Strangers in Utah stepped up to help after family and friends did not show up to a West Valley boy's birthday party. 9-year-old Jaydenn's birthday was on New Year's Eve. His mother said she sent out invitations to family and friends early in December, but still no one came to their home to celebrate.
The device that may have saved Damar Hamlin not always available for student athletes
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When Damar Hamlin collapsed, an automated external defibrillator, or AED, was on hand to restart his heart. Unfortunately, not all local schools are equipped to provide that same safety protocol. The American College of Cardiology reports that 100 to 150 sudden cardiac deaths among student athletes occur...
