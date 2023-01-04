Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarooqSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
What Initially Led Authorities to Locating U of Idaho Killer?
It took a lot of hard work, cross-referencing, and searching. But what first led authorities on the right path was vehicle movement. Idaho murder suspect drove past scene of crime multiple times. Remember the white Hyundai Elantra police said they were looking for? Information, via the Associated Press and MyNorthwest.com,...
KOMO News
Man convicted in cross country marijuana trafficking operation based in western Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. — A 54-year-old New York man connected to a trafficking operation based in western Washington was convicted in U.S. District Court in Seattle for conspiracy to distribute more than 1,000 kilos of marijuana, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. The man, Chee Choong Ng, was arrested in...
KXL
When States Legalize Hard Drugs, Bystanders Get Hurt
I’ve been wondering what it will take to convince Oregon and Washington of the insanity of the two states legalizing hard drug use and possession. Maybe this will do the trick. When a crazed drug user chews off part of the face of a 78 year old man waiting...
Washington substation attacks alleged motive revealed
The FBI says one of the two men charged in all four substation attacks in Washington state on Christmas Day claimed their motive was to disrupt power to burglarize a business.
Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
Death Sentence Possible for WSU Grad Student in Idaho Slayings?
Bryan Kohberger stood in an Idaho courtroom yesterday after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier in the week. Latah County Judge Megan Marshall read the charges, four counts of first-degree murder an burglary. Judge Marshall then let Kohberger know that the maximum penalty he could face is death or life imprisonment.
KUOW
Washington grid attacks flew under the radar for months
Recent attacks on the Northwest electrical grid have law enforcement agencies on high alert. Two Puyallup men were arrested after four Pierce County substations were targeted Christmas day. Detention hearings for Matthew Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan, charged with the federal crime of conspiracy to damage energy facilities, are scheduled for Friday and Tuesday, respectively, in Tacoma.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Court Blocks Western Washington Gun Retailer from Unlawfully Selling High-Capacity Magazines
FEDERAL WAY, WA - On Friday, a King County judge ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines. Last year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed, and the Legislature adopted, a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines. King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott...
Two charged with attacks on four power substations in Washington state
Two men were arrested on New Year's Eve for allegedly shutting down four Washington state power substations in late December that led to power outages for thousands across Pierce County.
Former AG analyzes legal complications with alleged Idaho slayer extradition
As 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is extradited back to Idaho to stand trial in the murders of four University of Idaho students, a new court order means more complications, with news on the case likely to only come after future court proceedings and documents are released. In a press release sent...
KOMO News
2 men charged in connection to attacks on Pierce County substations
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two Puyallup men were arrested Saturday in connection to attacks on four Pierce County power substations over the Christmas holiday. Matthew Greenwood, 32, and Jeremy Crahan, 40 appeared in court Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to damage energy facilities. Greenwood also faces a charge of possession of an unregistered firearm If convicted, the two men could face up to 20 - 30 years in prison.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's new defense attorney identified
Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of ambushing four Idaho students in November, has been assigned a provisional defense attorney from Coeur d'Alene.
5 teens arrested at The Commons at Federal Way after strongarm robbery, driving stolen car
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Five teen males were arrested at The Commons at Federal Way Thursday afternoon after they were spotted driving a stolen car that was connected to a robbery. The vehicle was reported stolen out of the 2200 block of Franklin Avenue Northeast in the Eastlake neighborhood...
KUOW
Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?
Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
Sheriffs And Police Group Outlines Legislative Priorities
(Lacey, WA) -- The Washington Association of Sheriff's and Police Chiefs says their goal for the upcoming legislative session in Olympia is nonpartisan, constructive reform, and measures to improve public trust and protect victims. To that end, the association says, for the upcoming session, they will seek "balanced" public safety laws and encourage bipartisan cooperation, but note that crime is rising, and the laws need to reflect hat.
Police linked Idaho murder suspect through DNA using public databases
MOSCOW, Idaho - Police tracked down the suspect in the University of Idaho murders using DNA matched to public genealogy databases.
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
q13fox.com
Docs: Seattle man told neighbor he killed a woman inside his apartment, leading to his arrest
SEATTLE - A man suspected of killing a woman inside his Seattle apartment told his neighbor about the alleged crime, according to court documents. On Jan. 2, a resident at the Canaday Apartments on Minor Avenue relayed what his neighbor told him to 911 dispatchers. He said he also saw the woman's body in his neighbor's unit.
KXLY
How police used genealogy to find the Idaho murder suspect
MOSCOW, Idaho — There are many ways to process and find DNA matches, like when police are unable to pin down a suspect. In the University of Idaho murder investigation, police used a process called genealogy, which was also used to find the Golden State killer and a serial rapist from Pullman in a cold case from 18 years ago.
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2