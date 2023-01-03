Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top WWE Star Gets Stitches After RAW, Issues a Warning
RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut following the win over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023. There was a moment during the bout where Bliss sent Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then dropped Belair with a DDT onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair started to bleed from her mouth then, but the blood continued to flow as the match went on. The match ended up stopping as Bliss walked away after another DDT into the steps. A referee checked on Bliss as medics brought a stretcher out, and RAW went to commercial. It was later said on commentary that Belair was being checked out by as doctor backstage. For those who missed it, you can click here to see the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match.
stillrealtous.com
Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return
Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Engaged To Be Married To His Longtime Girlfriend
Dominik Mysterio is a family man just like his father Rey Mysterio, which is why he believes in full commitment to his partner. While Mysterio might be a hated heel in WWE, he is the exact opposite in real life. In fact, Dominik Mysterio is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend.
tjrwrestling.net
Plans Change For Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
Despite being a heavy favourite for the men’s 2023 Royal Rumble Match, it appears that Cody Rhodes will not be making a surprise appearance. Cody Rhodes has been out of action since suffering a serious pectoral injury in the lead up to his match with Seth Rollins at Hell In A Cell in June. Despite suffering the injury, Rhodes competed in the match as planned and even pulled out the win. The bout received acclaim across the board, especially given Rhodes’ physical condition at the time.
tjrwrestling.net
William Regal Officially Back In WWE
It looks like William Regal’s future in the wrestling business is assured following his exit from AEW at the end of 2022 according to a new report. AEW President Tony Khan confirmed in December 2022 that William Regal’s time in the company was drawing to a close and that the English star would be returning to WWE.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey advertised for WWE Raw 30th anniversary episode
The event will take place Monday, January 23, 2023, from Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Spotted Mingling With Jimmy Uso Backstage At WWE Smackdown
John Cena arguably is one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. The Cenation Leader is said to portray his ‘Super-Cena goodie hero’ to millions across the world, preaching the mantra of “Hustle Loyalty and Respect.” However, Cena failed to maintain character in his recent appearance on SmackDown backstage.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstars Constantly Complained To Management About Shawn Michaels
Shawn Michaels is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer now, and he enjoys a great position as an executive for the company. Although he has his head on his shoulders now, it wasn’t always that way for HBK. In fact, he used to cause a lot of problems backstage.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Sasha Banks leaving WWE as free agent? Latest rumors and news entering New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17
One of the most popular women’s wrestlers of the past few years is looking to shake up the pro wrestling industry. Sasha Banks, a multi-time WWE Women’s Champion, may be set to appear at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. The event takes place inside the Tokyo Dome. This is after Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that Banks can take wrestling bookings as of January 1.
tjrwrestling.net
Saraya Reveals Her Mystery Partner For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
After weeks of speculation, we now know who will team with Saraya on the January 11th episode of AEW Dynamite!. Ever since she announced that she’d be returning to the ring with a mystery partner to take on the team of Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker, speculation has abounded about who the mystery person might be.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Steiner Once Brutally Slapped Rip Rogers In Front Of Everyone
It's no surprise that from time to time, the animosity and adrenaline that powers professional wrestling on-screen can also spill over into backstage altercations. Take Scott Steiner and Rip Rogers, for example. According to a Sportskeeda Wrestling interview with Dutch Mantell, aka longtime WWE manager Zeb Colter, the two men once got into a brief physical exchange backstage over a spot in an upcoming match they were set to have together.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff on Awesome Kong: “She Was Difficult to Work With”
Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discussed TNA’s move to Monday night to compete with WWE RAW on the latest “83 Weeks” podcast. Awesome Kong, who was considered one of the best female workers in the company after her matches with Gail Kim, was one of the many names working in the promotion at the time.
ringsidenews.com
Austin Theory Says That Seth Rollins ‘Reached His Limit’ After WWE RAW
Austin Theory was down in the dumps for the past few months, as he struggled to secure a win, but things have certainly turned out for the better for the young star. He also had a banger of a match with Seth Rollins this week on RAW with the WWE United States Title on the line, and he even beat Rollins. Now it seems Theory decided to gloat about the win.
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Caught People In WWE Off-Guard
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw last year, which led to a plethora of changes over the past several months. Banks is truly done with WWE and is looking towards greener pastures – which is exactly what her imminent NJPW debut is all about. That being said, it seems Banks’ NJPW deal caught people off-guard in WWE.
nodq.com
Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) officially debuts with NJPW
During the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV event, Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) made her debut with the promotion. Mercedes came down to the ring after Kairi (Sane) successfully defended the IWGP women’s title. After a face-off in the ring, Mercedes attacked Kairi and left her laying. Mercedes cut...
tjrwrestling.net
Booker T Reveals Original Plans For NXT Run
Booker T has revealed that he originally wasn’t meant to still be with NXT beyond the end of December 2022. Back in October, WWE announced a reshuffle to their announce teams which saw Wade Barrett move to SmackDown, Pat McAfee take a break and Jimmy Smith leave the company altogether. As part of the switch, Booker T was brought into commentate on the action in NXT alongside Vic Joseph.
tjrwrestling.net
John Laurinaitis Set For First Post-WWE Appearance
Former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis is set to make his first public appearance since being let go from the company in 2022. John Laurinaitis began working for WWE full-time following the closure of WCW in 2001. Laurinaitis replaced Jim Ross as the company’s Head of Talent Relations in the mid-2000s and it’s safe to say that there is no love lost between the two men given Ross’ recent comments about the man who competed in the ring as Johnny Ace.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Trashes Spot During Raw Match
A WWE Hall of Famer has taken issue with a spot on Raw, calling a moment during the Music City Street Fight on the show “pathetic.”. The first Monday Night Raw of 2023 took place in Nashville, Tennessee, and had a match befitting of the location as Solo Sikoa took on Elias in a Music City Street Fight. The Bloodline’s enforcer continued his undefeated singles record since joining the main roster intact as he put away Elias.
wrestlinginc.com
Naomi Confirms Location Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Let the speculation for Wrestle Kingdom 17 continue, as Sasha Banks has a close friend who is also in Tokyo. Banks at the very least will not be flying solo in Japan, as Naomi took to Instagram to share her location. Sure enough, "The Boss'" former tag team partner is in Japan, likely to support her friend in whatever she ends up doing at NJPW's biggest show of the year.
Comments / 0