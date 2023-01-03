Fans might not get "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" versus "The Man" on the biggest stage in all of professional wrestling, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Per WON, WWE's original plan for Ronda Rousey's current run was for her to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 and then take on Becky Lynch at this year's WrestleMania 39. However, as fans might have noticed on "WWE SmackDown" recently, there's been "nothing in the Rousey vs. Lynch direction" and "right now it is very unlikely" that will happen.

16 HOURS AGO