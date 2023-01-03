Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom, Top WWE Star Reacts
For weeks now it’s been rumored that Sasha Banks would be making her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and it finally happened on Wednesday. Banks made her way out to the ring after the IWGP Women’s Championship match and revealed that her new name will be Mercedes Mone. She debuted with a new look and new entrance music as well.
wrestletalk.com
Bayley Reacts To Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) NJPW Debut
WWE star Bayley has taken to social media to react to the NJPW debut of Mercedes Mone, fka WWE’s Sasha Banks. Following weeks of speculation, Mercedes confronted IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI, following her bout against Tam Nakano. After baiting KAIRI with a handshake, Mercedes dropped the titleholder before...
tjrwrestling.net
Statement By WWE’s Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan & Paul Levesque Following Vince McMahon Return
A statement has been issued by WWE’s management team while the company has a big meeting scheduled for later today. The return of Vince McMahon to WWE’s Board of Directors with the intent to sell the company has led to some changes in WWE from Thursday evening to Friday morning.
PWMania
Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) Comments on Her NJPW Debut, Launches PW Tees Store
Mercedes Moné has released her first post-WWE comments, as well as the launch of her new Pro Wrestling Tees store. As PWMania.com previously reported, the former Sasha Banks made her debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, confronting IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI and turning on her after shaking hands. Moné laid KAIRI out before delivering a heel promo in which she challenged KAIRI to a title match at NJPW’s Battle In The Valley event on Saturday, February 18 in San Jose, CA. You can read our original report on the debut, complete with photos and videos, by clicking here.
wrestlinginc.com
Sheamus And Drew McIntyre's Tag Team Gets A Name
It's often easy for a team of two prominent singles wrestlers to never get a name for their team. Examples include teams such as Natalya and Tamina, Kofi Kingston and CM Punk, and Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. All three of those teams at one time held tag team championship gold in WWE with no real team name. But, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have transcended this and become The Bangers Bros.
411mania.com
Karl Anderson Thanks NJPW & Tama Tonga, Promotes WWE Raw
Karl Anderson bid farewell to NJPW for now following his match with Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17. As noted, Tonga defeated Anderson at the NJPW show to capture the NEVER Openweight Championship. Anderson posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday to thank Tonga and NJPW, plugging WWE Raw at the same time.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – January 6, 2023
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with Sami Zayn,Solo Sikoa, & The Usos come through the crowd and tear up the announce area. That sets up the music of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman is with Reigns as he heads towards the ring while the rest of the Bloodline are at ringside. While Reigns heads to the ring we get a recap of John Cena & Kevin Owens beating Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn last week when Owens pinned Zayn.
tjrwrestling.net
Jeff Jarrett Promises A “Receipt” For Max Caster
Jeff Jarrett is furious after Max Caster alluded to rumours surrounding Jarrett’s relationship with his wife and her ex-husband, Kurt Angle. On a recent edition of AEW Dynamite, the AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn fired back at Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay’s Dutt rap video parody with Max Caster writing a rap of his own for his rivals.
Shinsuke Nakamura Reflects On Facing Great Muta, Says Triple H Sent Him Words Of Encouragement
Shinsuke Nakamura reflects on facing Great Muta (Keiji Muto). Nakamura is currently under contract with WWE, and before he faced Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year 2023, he hadn't wrestled for NOAH since 2013. The buzzworthy clash between Nakamura and Muta was particularly meaningful, as the latter is on his retirement tour. In the main event of the show, Nakamura defeated Great Muta by using his own mist against him.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Undisputed Title Match To Royal Rumble
Royal Rumble is just three weeks away from going down at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Tonight, another match was added to the lineup. WWE announced that Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the January 28th premium live event. The match was booked after the opening segment on SmackDown this week.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Her Intentions For WWE Royal Rumble
Liv Morgan has thrown down the gauntlet for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. On the January 6 episode of "WWE SmackDown" Morgan not only announced her entry into this year's women's Royal Rumble match, but she also announced her desire to be the first entrant into the match.
tjrwrestling.net
Mickie James Reacts To Charlotte Flair Wanting To Wrestle Her
Mickie James is flattered that Charlotte Flair thinks so highly of her. Charlotte Flair surprised everyone when she returned on the December 30th episode of SmackDown and beat Ronda Rousey in under a minute to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Now, as WWE heads into Royal Rumble season and...
diva-dirt.com
Charlotte Flair Comments On Her SmackDown Return And Names Dream Opponents
Charlotte Flair made her surprise return on the last SmackDOwn of 2022. After Ronda Rousey retained the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, Flair made her entrance and challenged her former foe for the gold. The match took place and Flair became a 14-time women’s champion. Flair was...
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Accepts Challenge For WWE Royal Rumble
Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event, WWE confirmed during the first "SmackDown" episode of 2023. The show began with Reigns giving a dressing down to Sami Zayn for the latter suffering a pinfall in their loss...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Ronda Rousey Facing Becky Lynch At WrestleMania 39
Fans might not get "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" versus "The Man" on the biggest stage in all of professional wrestling, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Per WON, WWE's original plan for Ronda Rousey's current run was for her to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38 and then take on Becky Lynch at this year's WrestleMania 39. However, as fans might have noticed on "WWE SmackDown" recently, there's been "nothing in the Rousey vs. Lynch direction" and "right now it is very unlikely" that will happen.
tjrwrestling.net
Josh Alexander Breaks Long-Standing IMPACT Wrestling Record
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander has broken a huge record in the company as he goes from strength to strength. Josh Alexander captured the IMPACT World Title for the first time in his career back at Bound For Glory 2021 when he defeated Christian Cage for the gold. However, that title reign lasted a matter of minutes as Alexander was quickly dethroned by Moose.
ringsidenews.com
New Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have known each other for nearly 20 years. The two have teamed up and battled each other around the world. Next week, they once again enter into a fight. Kevin Owens challenged Roman Reigns to a title match at the Royal Rumble. The Tribal Chief...
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE SmackDown
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 6pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Promo with The Bloodline. * WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston...
