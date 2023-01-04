ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 4’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the West Virginia Lottery’s “Daily 4” game were:

5-4-2-6

(five, four, two, six)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

