Greene County, VA

cbs19news

Upcoming lane closures on 250 Bypass

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will see some daytime lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass due to bridge repairs. Beginning Monday, there will be sidewalk closures on the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. The southern sidewalk is being replaced, with work expected to last until Jan. 20.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Police identify two bodies found in submerged vehicle in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified two of the people found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. The submerged vehicle was spotted near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow on Dec. 27, and police are still trying to determine when it went into the water.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
1061thecorner.com

State Police release ID of 11-year old killed in the Rockfish River near Schuyler

SCHUYLER (WINA) – State Police have released the identity of the 11-year old boy who was among three dead outside of Schuyler whose name was not released Thursday. They say 11-year old Jasiah Davis’ body was found along with 17-year old Christopher W. Doss’… while 30-year old Pharoah M. Shabazz was found dead inside a Toyota 4Runner that had become submerged in a swollen Rockfish River before the SUV was reported in the water December 27. Investigators say Mr. Shabazz was the court-appointed legal guardian of the three passengers, and the fourth passenger was a friend.
SCHUYLER, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro man allegedly starts kitchen fire

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Marshal’s Office (WFMO) has arrested an individual who they believe started a fire on Port Republic Road on Jan. 3. According to a press release sent out by the WFMO, the Waynesboro Fire Department (WFD) responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Port Republic Road. The WFMO says the fire was kept to the kitchen, and no one was hurt. After a preliminary investigation, the WFMO says that the fire was reportedly intentionally set on the stove by the alleged offender, 19-year-old Tajiri Hunt, of Waynesboro.
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Body found in national park believed to be missing Albemarle County man

LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials say the body of a missing Albemarle County man has been found in the Shenandoah National Park. According to a release, SNP and Virginia Department of Emergency Management staff found the remains on Monday. Based on the preliminary identification of these remains, the search...
LURAY, VA
fredericksburg.today

King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city

King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city. On January 2nd 2023 at approximately 3:56 PM, the Maryland Dept. of Transportation notified our office that an LPR (license plate reader) reported a stolen vehicle had just entered King George County from the Md. bridge on Rt. 301. A deputy in the area spotted the suspect vehicle, a black Kia, heading Southbound on Rt. 301. Prior to the deputy activating his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WHSV

Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A coffee shop in Waynesboro is closed after sustaining damage from an ambulance. The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) announced in a press release that on Jan. 3 they responded to a call at Micah’s Coffee on West Broad Street of an ambulance collision with the structure.
WAYNESBORO, VA
1061thecorner.com

Fatal crash in Nelson County

Virginia State Police Trooper L.G. Pingley is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Nelson County. The crash occurred at 9:32 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2023 at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 655. A 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was westbound on Rte. 655. As it was pulling across Route 29, it...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
1061thecorner.com

New wineries, hotel, and an Edna Lewis Menu Trail area attractions in 2023 VTC guide

RICHMOND (WINA) – A number of area attractions are featured in the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s new video and guide “What’s New in Virginia in 2023”. Ryan Winfree with the VTC says two wineries — Southwest Mountain Vineyards and Paradise Springs Winery — are poised to open this year in Albemarle County. Winfree says the Forum Hotel — built on the Grounds at UVa as part of the Darden School of Business — opens in April.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Man arrested on Grounds for burglary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Madison County resident has been arrested for stealing items. The University of Virginia Police Department says it received a report of a burglary around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to the 300 block of McCormick Road where they found 62-year-old Charles Hickman of Banco...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

