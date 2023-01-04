Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Upcoming lane closures on 250 Bypass
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers will see some daytime lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass due to bridge repairs. Beginning Monday, there will be sidewalk closures on the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. The southern sidewalk is being replaced, with work expected to last until Jan. 20.
Inside Nova
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Virginia
Fairfax County has the most motor vehicle deaths in Virginia by far but it did not make the list. I realize that this is in order of deaths per capita but a list of the top ten counties by raw number of deaths would be a very telling compliment to this piece.
cbs19news
Police identify two bodies found in submerged vehicle in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police have identified two of the people found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. The submerged vehicle was spotted near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow on Dec. 27, and police are still trying to determine when it went into the water.
1061thecorner.com
State Police release ID of 11-year old killed in the Rockfish River near Schuyler
SCHUYLER (WINA) – State Police have released the identity of the 11-year old boy who was among three dead outside of Schuyler whose name was not released Thursday. They say 11-year old Jasiah Davis’ body was found along with 17-year old Christopher W. Doss’… while 30-year old Pharoah M. Shabazz was found dead inside a Toyota 4Runner that had become submerged in a swollen Rockfish River before the SUV was reported in the water December 27. Investigators say Mr. Shabazz was the court-appointed legal guardian of the three passengers, and the fourth passenger was a friend.
Hanover County announces plans for Ashland Hospital project
Hanover County has announced that representatives of Henrico Doctors' Hospital (HDH) have expressed interest in taking part in the "Ashland Hospital project."
Hanover Fire Chief says proposed hospital would improve emergency response
Recently announced plans for a new hospital in Hanover are already making rounds through the community.
WHSV
Waynesboro man allegedly starts kitchen fire
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Marshal’s Office (WFMO) has arrested an individual who they believe started a fire on Port Republic Road on Jan. 3. According to a press release sent out by the WFMO, the Waynesboro Fire Department (WFD) responded to a reported structure fire in the 300 block of Port Republic Road. The WFMO says the fire was kept to the kitchen, and no one was hurt. After a preliminary investigation, the WFMO says that the fire was reportedly intentionally set on the stove by the alleged offender, 19-year-old Tajiri Hunt, of Waynesboro.
Police: Ashland teen seen getting into car with man found safe in North Carolina
Surveillance video shows a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Wednesday night in Ashland getting into a sedan, according to authorities.
NBC 29 News
11-year-old victim named in submerged vehicle incident, search efforts still underway
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - 1/6/2023 Update: Virginia State Police are providing an update on the bodies found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. VSP says it was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the river near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, December 27.
cbs19news
Body found in national park believed to be missing Albemarle County man
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials say the body of a missing Albemarle County man has been found in the Shenandoah National Park. According to a release, SNP and Virginia Department of Emergency Management staff found the remains on Monday. Based on the preliminary identification of these remains, the search...
fredericksburg.today
King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city
King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city. On January 2nd 2023 at approximately 3:56 PM, the Maryland Dept. of Transportation notified our office that an LPR (license plate reader) reported a stolen vehicle had just entered King George County from the Md. bridge on Rt. 301. A deputy in the area spotted the suspect vehicle, a black Kia, heading Southbound on Rt. 301. Prior to the deputy activating his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.
WHSV
Ambulance collides with Waynesboro coffee shop
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A coffee shop in Waynesboro is closed after sustaining damage from an ambulance. The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) announced in a press release that on Jan. 3 they responded to a call at Micah’s Coffee on West Broad Street of an ambulance collision with the structure.
WHSV
Fuel center and convenience store moving forward in Broadway three years after approval
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Broadway will be getting a new business later this year. Rockingham Petroleum Cooperative will be building a fuel center and convenience store on the edge of town at the intersection of Mayland and Springbrook Roads. The project has been in the works for...
1061thecorner.com
Fatal crash in Nelson County
Virginia State Police Trooper L.G. Pingley is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Nelson County. The crash occurred at 9:32 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2023 at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 655. A 2005 Chevrolet Malibu was westbound on Rte. 655. As it was pulling across Route 29, it...
1061thecorner.com
New wineries, hotel, and an Edna Lewis Menu Trail area attractions in 2023 VTC guide
RICHMOND (WINA) – A number of area attractions are featured in the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s new video and guide “What’s New in Virginia in 2023”. Ryan Winfree with the VTC says two wineries — Southwest Mountain Vineyards and Paradise Springs Winery — are poised to open this year in Albemarle County. Winfree says the Forum Hotel — built on the Grounds at UVa as part of the Darden School of Business — opens in April.
NBC 29 News
Custom Ink lets hundreds go, closing Charlottesville production facility
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Custom Ink’s production facility in Albemarle County is closing down, laying off hundreds. According to the Reno Gazette Journal, 206 jobs in the Charlottesville area will be impacted. The company is also closing its Reno facility, affecting 338 jobs there. Custom Ink says it...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings,...
cbs19news
Man arrested on Grounds for burglary
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Madison County resident has been arrested for stealing items. The University of Virginia Police Department says it received a report of a burglary around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers responded to the 300 block of McCormick Road where they found 62-year-old Charles Hickman of Banco...
breezejmu.org
Rockingham County schools investigating Forbes Center field trip after guardian concerns
Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) is investigating an elementary school field trip taken to the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after a guardian raised concerns that the program was “inappropriate.”. The initial, formal complaint stemmed from a Dec. 8 field trip to the Forbes Center, where multiple third-grade...
Augusta Free Press
City of Staunton fires whistleblower who raised issues with use of housing funds
A City of Staunton employee who raised issues with the city’s administration of Community Development Block Grant funds and suggested that the city cut ties with a Pennsylvania-based consultant to help address the problems was fired last week. “As shared with you in our meeting, my decision to terminate...
