getnews.info

Experience Peripheral Nerve Pain Relief with Georgia Neuropathy Doctors, LLC

Quality and compassionate care led by Dr. Sherra Conde DC, BC. Many people often overlook the health symptoms that they experience, believing that it will go away on its own. But when these conditions become more persistent and painful, it might be a result of undiagnosed progressive form of peripheral neuropathy. In these instances, it would be best to seek the help of an experienced neuropathy specialist. Fortunately, those who are living in Atlanta, Georgia and surrounding areas, have access to Georgia Neuropathy Doctors, LLC, (GND) one of the best when it comes to natural treatments to reverse neuropathy called The Reverse Effect(TM).
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

The Worlds Biggest Bounce House Will Land In Atlanta This Year

Well, I thought Atlanta had seen it all…BUT! We are in for one big surprise this year! The Big Bounce America is going on a multi-city tour and low and behold Atlanta is on the list. This is the perfect experience for kids and adults alike. The fun will...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Saying No could help protect your mental health

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Just two letters and one syllable, but the word “No” packs plenty of punch. The word has power that could help redefine our priorities and set boundaries in the new year. Paige Santmyer, a licensed therapist in Roswell tells Atlanta News First,...
ROSWELL, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Oh, baby! Piedmont Newnan staff delivers first child of 2023

Ember Zita was the first baby born at Piedmont Newnan Hospital in 2023, arriving at 2:26 a.m. on Jan. 1. Coweta County’s 2023 New Year’s baby was welcomed by mom Alexis and dad Scott and is currently being doted upon by big brother Phoenix, 6, at the family’s Warm Springs home.
NEWNAN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia Aquarium uses TikTok to continue preservation efforts

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The videos will make you laugh, put you in awe and make you dream. The Georgia Aquarium TikTok page is full of videos meant to introduce you to animals you might have written off, to animals you might never think you’d see in person.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Doctors treat chronic knee pain with injections of patient's own blood

Atlanta - Margaret Halbert has no intention of slowing down, she still works full-time. "I’m 73 and proud of it," said Halbert. For more than a decade, however, Halbert had been dogged by crippling knee pain, especially in her right knee. Then, about 4 years ago, she developed bursitis...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Paws Between Homes provides temporary foster homes for Atlanta pets

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As rent, groceries, and gas prices rise across the Atlanta metro, a nonprofit provides temporary relief for hundreds of overwhelmed pet owners. Paws Between Homes connects people facing displacement, homelessness, or uncertain housing circumstances with foster families for their pets. Stephanie Holland called the...
ATLANTA, GA
capitalbnews.org

Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway

Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Atlanta Has Just Been Ranked One Of The Best Cities In The World

Things are already looking up for Atlanta in the year 2023! We made a lot of lists this year as ideal and best city to live for creatives as well the best place for remote workers. Well we have a new ranking to add to our ever growing popularity. Atlanta has now officially made the list as one of the top cities to reside in!
ATLANTA, GA
Garden & Gun

Expert Selections from Atlanta’s New Cheese Shrine

Raymond Hook was living in San Francisco when his business associate emailed him about opening a cheese shop in Atlanta. Hook, a cheesemonger with decades of experience, was interested under one condition: “Only if it can be the greatest cheese shop we could make,” he replied. Capella Cheese,...
ATLANTA, GA

