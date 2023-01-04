Read full article on original website
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
A National Travel App Lists the Top 10 Restaurants in Marietta, But Locals May Not AgreeDeanLandMarietta, GA
getnews.info
Experience Peripheral Nerve Pain Relief with Georgia Neuropathy Doctors, LLC
Quality and compassionate care led by Dr. Sherra Conde DC, BC. Many people often overlook the health symptoms that they experience, believing that it will go away on its own. But when these conditions become more persistent and painful, it might be a result of undiagnosed progressive form of peripheral neuropathy. In these instances, it would be best to seek the help of an experienced neuropathy specialist. Fortunately, those who are living in Atlanta, Georgia and surrounding areas, have access to Georgia Neuropathy Doctors, LLC, (GND) one of the best when it comes to natural treatments to reverse neuropathy called The Reverse Effect(TM).
secretatlanta.co
The Worlds Biggest Bounce House Will Land In Atlanta This Year
Well, I thought Atlanta had seen it all…BUT! We are in for one big surprise this year! The Big Bounce America is going on a multi-city tour and low and behold Atlanta is on the list. This is the perfect experience for kids and adults alike. The fun will...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Saying No could help protect your mental health
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Just two letters and one syllable, but the word “No” packs plenty of punch. The word has power that could help redefine our priorities and set boundaries in the new year. Paige Santmyer, a licensed therapist in Roswell tells Atlanta News First,...
Newnan Times-Herald
Oh, baby! Piedmont Newnan staff delivers first child of 2023
Ember Zita was the first baby born at Piedmont Newnan Hospital in 2023, arriving at 2:26 a.m. on Jan. 1. Coweta County’s 2023 New Year’s baby was welcomed by mom Alexis and dad Scott and is currently being doted upon by big brother Phoenix, 6, at the family’s Warm Springs home.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia Aquarium uses TikTok to continue preservation efforts
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The videos will make you laugh, put you in awe and make you dream. The Georgia Aquarium TikTok page is full of videos meant to introduce you to animals you might have written off, to animals you might never think you’d see in person.
Renters continue to struggle with repairs after broken pipe damage | What to know
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — For over a week, 11Alive has been reporting on renters across metro Atlanta, who have been struggling with repairs after bursting pipes destroyed their property. One tenant Tyana Rutledge, at the Oaks at New Hope Apartment Complex in Lawrenceville, said days before Christmas freezing temperatures caused...
Beloved Tucker High custodian who started 'giving closet' for students in need dies
TUCKER, Ga. — Editor's note: This video above is from a previous story. Heaven has a new angel. But then again, Carolyn Collins was already an angel on Earth to many who knew her. She was a mother, a friend to countless students, and a woman who went out...
'I couldn't breathe' | Tenant finds black mold growing in apartment after Christmas Eve flooding
ATLANTA — A resident of the Reserve at LaVista Walk in Atlanta came home to a moldy, flooded apartment after spending Christmas out of town. Franco Roberts has been trying to get out of his lease one month early to move elsewhere but claimed management wouldn't give him the documents to do so.
fox5atlanta.com
Doctors treat chronic knee pain with injections of patient's own blood
Atlanta - Margaret Halbert has no intention of slowing down, she still works full-time. "I’m 73 and proud of it," said Halbert. For more than a decade, however, Halbert had been dogged by crippling knee pain, especially in her right knee. Then, about 4 years ago, she developed bursitis...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Paws Between Homes provides temporary foster homes for Atlanta pets
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As rent, groceries, and gas prices rise across the Atlanta metro, a nonprofit provides temporary relief for hundreds of overwhelmed pet owners. Paws Between Homes connects people facing displacement, homelessness, or uncertain housing circumstances with foster families for their pets. Stephanie Holland called the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia lawmakers study what to do with waste from legally grown cannabis plants
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A small group of lawmakers kicked off a series of meetings Thursday to explore what to do with the waste from the cannabis products Georgia is beginning to manufacture. Hemp is already being grown in a small number of farms scattered across the state,...
College Park tenants say they've been living 10 days with no water in flooded apartments
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Buckets under leaks, damaged clothes and furniture, no running water and flooded apartments -- Beacon Ridge Apartment renters said they're beyond frustrated after 10 days of living in these conditions. Donald Pickard says it all started on Christmas Eve. "It frustrates me," he said. "Mentally...
capitalbnews.org
Black Residents Scramble as City Operated Water Shutdown Is Underway
Johnny Williams wasn’t aware that his water bill had gotten this high until he received a note on his door from the city of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management, warning of the looming shutoff. The bill, which has now grown to nearly $600, is unaffordable for the 76-year-old...
Home prices stall out as sales plummet 37%
The weight of higher mortgage rates continued to drag the housing market earthward in December, with metro Atlanta home ...
La Fonda Latina Howell Mill Road Closes To Make Way For Star Metals
La Fonda building will be redeveloped as part of mixed-use development's future phases.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
secretatlanta.co
Atlanta Has Just Been Ranked One Of The Best Cities In The World
Things are already looking up for Atlanta in the year 2023! We made a lot of lists this year as ideal and best city to live for creatives as well the best place for remote workers. Well we have a new ranking to add to our ever growing popularity. Atlanta has now officially made the list as one of the top cities to reside in!
A National Travel App Lists the Top 10 Restaurants in Marietta, But Locals May Not Agree
Ratings from a national travel app name 10 restaurants as the best in Marietta. Their list includes two chain restaurants that are based in Texas, and eight that are locally or regionally based.
Garden & Gun
Expert Selections from Atlanta’s New Cheese Shrine
Raymond Hook was living in San Francisco when his business associate emailed him about opening a cheese shop in Atlanta. Hook, a cheesemonger with decades of experience, was interested under one condition: “Only if it can be the greatest cheese shop we could make,” he replied. Capella Cheese,...
