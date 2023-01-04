ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnehaha County, SD

Minnehaha County plow operator dies while helping clear roads during Tuesday's storm

By Trevor J. Mitchell, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago
Authorities say a county plow operator died on Tuesday while helping clear roads in Minnehaha County.

The plow operator, an employee of the Minnehaha County Highway Department, was assisting a deputy sheriff with clearing a road at about 1:30 p.m. when they suffered a medical emergency, according to a release from the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy sheriff attempted to render aid, according to the release, and the plow operator was taken to a local hospital but later died as a result of the medical emergency.

No other details have been released at this time.

