ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ojai, CA

Letter to the editor: Oppose parole of Alvarez

By Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago

Last week, the friends and family of Kali Manley started writing letters opposing the parole of her killer, David Alvarez, after serving 25 years of his sentence. Alvarez killed Kali on Dec. 20, 1998, one week from her birthday. He was a 22-year-old married man out on bail for assaulting his wife when he crossed paths with Kali, 14, spending the night with her friend. She never returned home.

For one week, including Christmas Day, first responders, the Ojai community and teachers came to search for her. The teams walked the backcountry, hills, riverbeds, rough terrain for any signs of Kali. Alvarez was arrested for brandishing a weapon the last night Kali was seen alive. He spent a week in jail before he finally led the DA to her bruised and battered body clothed in a sheet in a drainpipe. In a plea deal, the charge of attempted rape was removed if he pled guilty to first-degree murder. He was sentenced to 25 years to life.

At his sentencing, Alvarez never admitted he strangled her or attempted to rape her, instead blamed her death on the freezing cold weather when he left her in a drainage pipe. Alvarez had a documented history of violent domestic abuse. Narcissists lie, deny, and blame everyone or everything else, never accepting responsibility. He was a predator taking a 14-year-old girl in his car. He stole Kali’s life, stole a piece of our community, broke our hearts, and cut a piece out of each of us.

Please join us and email your opposition to his release to BPH.correspondenceunit@cdcr.ca.gov. Or sign a MoveOn.org petition started by Trevor Quirk.

Darlene Killgore, Ojai

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Letter to the editor: Oppose parole of Alvarez

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Investigators exploring federal charges in teens’ overdose deaths

Sheriff’s Department investigations into the fentanyl-overdose deaths of a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man are both part of work that could wind up in federal court, investigators said this week. The cases of Alyssa Dies and Cameron Kouleyan were among the first incidents looked into by the Overdose...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Ventura County Sheriff's Department Reports Felony Assault Investigation Leads to Arrest of Camarillo Gang Member

January 6, 2023 - The Ventura County Sheriff's Department reports the Camarillo Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) conducted an investigation into Jacob Oseguera for felony assault, attempted robbery and possession of an illegal weapon. On 09/07/2022, Camarillo patrol deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at Take Five...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Bail Agent Charged with Felony Grand Theft for Allegedly Stealing $25,000 from Clients

A former Santa Barbara bail agent has been charged with three felony counts of grand theft for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from his clients. The previously licensed bail agent and insurance producer, Sean Wilczak, 29, was arraigned in Santa Barbara Superior Court on Friday, December 30, according to the California Department of Insurance.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Man Arrested for Possessing Stolen Firearm

On Thursday, January 5th, at approximately 7:35 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement Unit (Gang Unit) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Rose Ave. and Socorro Way. Officers contacted the occupants and learned that one of the passengers was on the Post Release Offender Program for vehicle...
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

Body of missing Ventura County man found at bottom of river

The body of a missing Ventura County man has been found at the bottom of a river on Tuesday. The missing man, Craig William Clark, 69, from Casitas Springs was found at the bottom of the Ventura River after he was reported missing on Dec. 14., according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. Clark was […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Canyon Country Apartment Burglary Suspects On The Loose

Deputies are searching for two burglary suspects on the loose after they reportedly entered a Canyon Country apartment. At around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a burglary call at a Canyon Country apartment, according to Deputy Robert Jensen with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “Deputies did respond to the 18000 block of Oakmont ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
kvta.com

Ventura County Courthouse Briefs

A Port Hueneme man is in a locked state mental facility for the criminally insane after being found not guilty by reason of insanity in connection with a hatchet attack on three people in Port Hueneme. The authorities say that on the night of January 7, 2022, now 33-year-old Gregory...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Dramatic river rescues captured on video in Ventura County

Search and rescue teams were called into action at least twice Thursday to rescue people who were stuck in flood-swollen rivers in Ventura County following the “bomb cyclone.” The first rescue occurred around 9:30 a.m. when a man was seen clinging to bamboo in the middle of the Ventura River near Highway 33 south of […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Firefighters Douse House Fire in Simi Valley

Simi Valley, Ventura County, CA: Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of Cadiz Drive in the city of Simi Valley around 5:51 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. When crews arrived on scene, they found a portion of a residence well-involved in flames.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
visitventuraca.com

What Events are Coming to Ventura in 2023?

What events are coming to Ventura in 2023? Here you go. Because while it’s important to live in the moment, it’s also good fun to look ahead too. As many a wise sage — and a ketchup ad — has pointed out, anticipation is half the fun.
VENTURA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

City Warns Of Upcoming Changes To Residential Waste, Recycle Collection

The City of Santa Clarita is preparing residents for upcoming changes to residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023.  With the City’s current agreement with Waste Management set to expire, the City awarded Burrtec Waste Industries the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy