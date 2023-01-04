Green Bay, De Pere, Pulaski, West De Pere school boards have contested races in spring nonpartisan elections

Faced with reelection this April, many Brown County school board incumbents are leaving the 2023 school board election cycle open to newcomers in some major school districts.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, which was the deadline to submit nomination papers for all county districts except Wrightstown, five newcomers will vie for the two open De Pere School Board positions, three newcomers and Green Bay's remaining incumbent will vie for the two Green Bay School Board positions, and Zone 4 of Pulaski School Board has but one nominee following its incumbent filing for non-candidacy.

Wrightstown extended its deadline to 5 p.m. Jan. 6 due to an incumbent filing a notification for their non-candidacy late. But as of Monday, no more candidates filed to run, leaving two candidates running for three open seats.

In Howard-Suamico, Ashwaubenon, and Denmark, the incumbents will go unchallenged, while the incumbents in Green Bay, West De Pere, De Pere and Wrightstown will face new challengers.

Five incumbents have filed a notification for non-candidacy: Dawn Smith of Green Bay School Board; Doug Seeman and David Youngquist of De Pere School Board; Tiffany Van Vreede and Joie Cunningham of Wrightstown School Board; and Michael Voelker of the Pulaski School Board.

Notable among the newcomers, Lynn Gerlach served one term as Green Bay City Council member for District 2 from 2020 to 2022. Paul Boucher, a serial candidate in multiple races without success, continues his pattern of running for both a seat on the Green Bay School Board and the mayor of Green Bay. Boucher has been banned from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus since 2013, a consequence of inappropriate behavior.

Mark Meneau, although not an incumbent this year, has served in two previous terms on De Pere School Board.

As of Tuesday night, a primary will take place Feb. 21 in De Pere School District only. Election day is April 4.

Here is a list of those who filed nomination papers. (i) denotes incumbent.

ASHWAUBENON SCHOOL BOARD

2 seats; 3-year terms

Brian VanDeKreeke (i)

Jennifer Vyskocil (i)

DENMARK SCHOOL BOARD

3-year term

Paula Larsen (i)

DE PERE SCHOOL BOARD

2 seats; 3-year terms

Jeff Dickert

Wolf Hindrichs

Mike LaBouve'

Mark Meneau

Melissa Niffenegger

GREEN BAY SCHOOL BOARD

2 seats; 3-year terms

Laura McCoy (i)

Paul Boucher

Lynn Gerlach

Noah Becker

HOWARD-SUAMICO SCHOOL BOARD

2 at-large seats; 3-year terms

Christina Amtmann (i)

Rachelle Paulsen (i)

PULASKI SCHOOL BOARD

3-year terms

Zone 4 (Towns of Maple Grove, Lessor)

Jennifer Schwarz

Zone 6 (Village of Hobart, town of Oneida)

Heidi Melzer (i)

Corey Juelich

Zone 2 (Towns of Chase, Little Suamico, Morgan)

1-year term

Alisa Anderson (i)

Dennis R Kaminski

WEST DE PERE SCHOOL BOARD

2 seats; 3-year terms

Jenni Fuss (i)

Joe Bergner (i)

Jason Dorn

Justin Czachor

WRIGHTSTOWN SCHOOL BOARD

3 seats; 3-year terms

Angela Hansen-Winker (i)

Rayn Warner

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay, De Pere, Pulaski, West De Pere school boards have contested races in spring nonpartisan elections