Candidates had to file for the spring election by Tuesday. Who is running in Oshkosh?

Editor's note: This article has been updated to clarify that there are six candidates running for Oshkosh city council, and therefore there will not be a primary election.

OSHKOSH ‒ The ballot for the local spring election in Oshkosh began to take shape Tuesday, which was the final day for candidates to file to run for local elections across the state.

With Mayor Lori Palmeri filing a notice of non-candidacy after she won the race for the 54th Assembly District seat in Novembe r, two current city council members are looking to fill the position.

Deputy Mayor Matt Mugerauer and council member Aaron Wojciechowski filed to run for the mayor seat that will come open in April. Mugerauer has served on the city council since 2018. Wojciechowski previously served on the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors before winning a term on the city council in 2021.

For the city council race, there will be a crowded field as two incumbents and four other candidates filed in the at-large race for three seats.

Council members Courtney Hansen and Bill Miller filed to run for reelection while Wojciechowski filed a notice of non-candidacy.

The four other candidates running for a two-year term on the city council include Karl Buelow, Paul Esslinger, Joe Stephenson and Devon Hudak.

In the Oshkosh Area School Board race, one incumbent and two challengers are running for two at-large seats.

Incumbent and current OASB president Barbara Herzog will seek reelection against Adam Bellcorelli and Kelly DeWitt. DeWitt also ran in last year's school board race, advancing after a February primary before losing the general election in April .

Angie Lee, who is currently serving the seat left by Bob Poeschl's resignation in September , told the school board she would not seek reelection after she was appointed in November .

The spring general election will be held across Wisconsin on April 4.

