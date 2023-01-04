Read full article on original website
Enhancing the Holiday Experience
BETHLEHEM, Pa.— Thousands of people strapped on skates and made The Ice Rink at SteelStacks presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital part of their holiday celebration during this season’s inaugural run. The area’s only outdoor rink featuring authentic ice opened to much fanfare and excitement Tuesday, Nov. 22, hosting its final session –and last group of skaters – to welcome the new year Sunday, Jan. 1.
NCC Offers Temporary Nurse Aides Skill Review
BETHLEHEM, PA – Temporary Nurse Aides (TNAs) hired on or before June 6, 2022 have until April 5, 2023, or until the end of the National Public Health Emergency, whichever date comes first, to successfully pass the nurse aide exams and have their name enrolled on the Nurse Aide Registry.
Penntex Construction Commits $187,000 to Valley Youth House
BETHLEHEM, PA (1/5/23) – Valley Youth House is pleased to announce that Penntex Construction has committed $187,000 to support young campers in their participation in STEM and arts programs offered by Valley Youth House at Camp Fowler. Founded in 1973 as a single shelter in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Valley Youth...
BETHLEHEM AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT E-NEWS January 6, 2023
This week’s BASD eNews contains information on upcoming events including the STS Substitute Job Fair and an invite to the NAACP 2023 Celebration of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on January 16. Our highlighted student of the week is from Nitschmann, staff member from the Transportation Department, and our graduate is from the 2008 Class of Liberty High School. I hope you enjoy this edition of the BASD eNews.
Support Group available for caregivers of dementia patients
Lamont McClure announces that the Division of Area Agency on Aging will host a Dementia Support Group at the Dept. of Human Services building at 2801 Emrick Blvd. Bethlehem, PA on the third Thursday of each month from 5:30PM – 6:30PM. This programing is specifically designed for families and...
Donors Save Slow Holiday Giving Season
(ALLENTOWN, PA) – The Allentown Rescue Mission reported tremendous donor support over the past two holiday months. The holidays can be difficult for the men who stay at the Mission. Being separated from loved ones or reflecting on days gone by and losses that have occurred can cause heartache and despair, but the generosity and love shown by the community amid a challenging economic environment provided the men with strength and hope throughout the season.
Easton Farmers’ Market to keep it fresh and local with January 14 return of Winter Market every Saturday
EASTON, Pa. – Jan. 5, 2023 — Easton Farmers’ Market will kick off its 11th annual Winter Market (https://eastonfarmersmarket.com/winter-market-2023/) on January 14 from 10 a.m. to noon and continue every Saturday through April 29 offering a variety of local produce, dairy items, baked goods, meats, beverages and much more from a record 17 different vendors.
The Neffs National Bank, its employees, and customers raise funds for local nonprofits
Neffs, Pa- The Neffs National Bank, its employees, and customers are proud to participate in a yearlong Dress Down Day initiative to raise funds for local nonprofits. Each month a local nonprofit is selected to receive funds raised by employees during their casual dress down days and customers via collection at both our Neffs and Walnutport Branch offices. Funds raised are then matched by The Neffs National Bank*. These organizations were selected for providing invaluable support to our local community and surrounding areas as well as holding personal value and connection to The Neffs National Bank employees. The 2022 drive raised over $5,900 for local organizations. This support is raised in addition to The Neffs National Bank annual giving policy.
