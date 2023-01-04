Neffs, Pa- The Neffs National Bank, its employees, and customers are proud to participate in a yearlong Dress Down Day initiative to raise funds for local nonprofits. Each month a local nonprofit is selected to receive funds raised by employees during their casual dress down days and customers via collection at both our Neffs and Walnutport Branch offices. Funds raised are then matched by The Neffs National Bank*. These organizations were selected for providing invaluable support to our local community and surrounding areas as well as holding personal value and connection to The Neffs National Bank employees. The 2022 drive raised over $5,900 for local organizations. This support is raised in addition to The Neffs National Bank annual giving policy.

WALNUTPORT, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO