Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Virginia Department of Education unveils new K-12 history standards draft
The Virginia Department of Education released a new draft of K-12 history and social science learning standards nearly two months after the state's Board of Education rejected a proposal created under Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration.
Republicans renew school choice fight in Virginia
Virginia Republicans are reviving an effort to allow parents to use public money to help pay for private school, a push that has failed multiple times in recent years.
Virginia teacher works to pay off students’ meals debt, as permanent solutions are sought
HERNDON, Va. (DC News Now) — A Northern Virginia teacher is working with others to solve a problem he believes is overlooked and hasn’t gotten enough attention since the early days of the pandemic. Gabe Segal, who teaches science and special education to students at Herndon Middle School in Fairfax County, told DC News Now […]
NBC 29 News
‘We deserve school choice’: Lt. gov. promotes bill to give parents more power in education
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears met with state legislators and activists Thursday afternoon at the Pocahontas building in downtown Richmond for the Rally for Education Rights promoting the recently introduced House Bill 1508, which would give parents more of a say in how and where their child would learn.
Democrats set legislative priorities for 2023 Virginia General Assembly session
Democrats in the Virginia General Assembly want to pass measures during the upcoming legislative session to enshrine the right to an abortion in the state's constitution, close "gun loopholes" and increase pay for law enforcement.
cvilletomorrow.org
A long forgotten trail is re-built, a councilor resigns, two schools may get new names
Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Our main story today is about a trail. Stay with me — it’s way more interesting than it sounds. Generations ago in Charlottesville, there was a short...
Medical professionals teach Virginia school staff how to handle cardiac arrest
Virginia schools are preparing for a sudden cardiac arrest on school grounds by partnering with The Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. The hospital recently partnered with the national non-profit Project ADAM. It helps schools be prepared to care for students, faculty, staff, and visitors who may experience sudden cardiac arrest.
cbs19news
Community Counts: Seasonal Depression
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Community Counts segment, Bo Sykes sits down with Joanna Jennings from Region Ten to talk about seasonal depression and how it affects some people. For more information, click here. Watch the next Community Counts segment on the Charlottesville Young Professionals Network.
virginia.org
Save the Date: The 2023 Virginia Restaurant Weeks
There is no better time to experience Virginia’s unique culinary scene than during Restaurant Week, a foodie extravaganza when some of the best restaurants around the Commonwealth offer incredible multi-course meals for a fraction of the price. Use our restaurant week guide to mark your calendars for the annual (and sometimes semi-annual) culinary celebration in your area!
wvtf.org
The governor wants to cut "unnecessary regulations," but could that hurt housing development?
Lawmakers are about to return to Richmond for the General Assembly session, and one of the items they'll be talking about is expanding the stock of new housing. Make Virginia Home. That's the message from Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says he's concerned that Virginia is adding half as many residential units as were constructed 20 years ago. That's why he wants lawmakers to consider legislation to get rid of what he calls unnecessary regulation.
WSLS
WATCH: Gov. Youngkin to discuss Virginia tax relief package in Salem
WASHINGTON – On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin will deliver remarks highlighting his proposed tax relief package for Virginians and businesses, which he introduced in his budget to the Joint Money Committee on December 15, 2022. This live stream has ended, but you can watch it in full here:
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through January
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, SNAP benefits for Virginians will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on Monday, Jan. 16.
Youngkin says tax cuts can give Virginia a win against other states
(The Center Square) – Heading into the second year of his term, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he wants to “compete to win” with other states when it comes to attracting business and people to the Commonwealth. That was the main takeaway from a speech given by the governor Thursday, when he touted proposed budget amendments to cut $1 billion in taxes and outlined his strategy to “win” in the Commonwealth. ...
WSET
Delegate files bill to bar January 6 insurrectionists from public office in Virginia
(WSET) — On the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, one Virginia delegate filed a bill that would bar anyone convicted of participating in the January 6 insurrection from serving in a position of public trust within the Commonwealth of Virginia. I fought to...
Delegate files bill to limit length of trains, improve safety in Va.
A new bill was filed in the Virginia General Assembly to potentially improve safety conditions for railroad workers and citizens in Hampton Roads.
WDBJ7.com
Clinics offering mental health services quickly through pilot program
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The demand for behavioral and mental health services in Virginia has grown exponentially over the last few years, especially for those who are medically underserved and are in households with lower incomes. The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI), a new pro bono program that provides free...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings,...
cardinalnews.org
Study says Lynchburg can’t support an inland port but Bristol-to-Wytheville region might
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We now have a weather email newsletter, too. A study commissioned last year by the General Assembly to study the feasibility of opening an inland port in either the Lynchburg or Bristol region dismissed one and gave a qualified nod to the other.
royalexaminer.com
Northern Virginia High School reportedly withheld test scores from more than 1,000 students, preventing college scholarship opportunities
Following recent news reports, Governor Glenn Youngkin called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 57 Va. localities, all of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 57 localities in Virginia, including all of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Comments / 3