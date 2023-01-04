ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

cbs19news

Community Counts: Seasonal Depression

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Community Counts segment, Bo Sykes sits down with Joanna Jennings from Region Ten to talk about seasonal depression and how it affects some people. For more information, click here. Watch the next Community Counts segment on the Charlottesville Young Professionals Network.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginia.org

Save the Date: The 2023 Virginia Restaurant Weeks

There is no better time to experience Virginia’s unique culinary scene than during Restaurant Week, a foodie extravaganza when some of the best restaurants around the Commonwealth offer incredible multi-course meals for a fraction of the price. Use our restaurant week guide to mark your calendars for the annual (and sometimes semi-annual) culinary celebration in your area!
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

The governor wants to cut "unnecessary regulations," but could that hurt housing development?

Lawmakers are about to return to Richmond for the General Assembly session, and one of the items they'll be talking about is expanding the stock of new housing. Make Virginia Home. That's the message from Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says he's concerned that Virginia is adding half as many residential units as were constructed 20 years ago. That's why he wants lawmakers to consider legislation to get rid of what he calls unnecessary regulation.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Center Square

Youngkin says tax cuts can give Virginia a win against other states

(The Center Square) – Heading into the second year of his term, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he wants to “compete to win” with other states when it comes to attracting business and people to the Commonwealth. That was the main takeaway from a speech given by the governor Thursday, when he touted proposed budget amendments to cut $1 billion in taxes and outlined his strategy to “win” in the Commonwealth. ...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Clinics offering mental health services quickly through pilot program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The demand for behavioral and mental health services in Virginia has grown exponentially over the last few years, especially for those who are medically underserved and are in households with lower incomes. The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI), a new pro bono program that provides free...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

Northern Virginia High School reportedly withheld test scores from more than 1,000 students, preventing college scholarship opportunities

Following recent news reports, Governor Glenn Youngkin called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
VIRGINIA STATE

