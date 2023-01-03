The New Year didn’t come in quietly for local law enforcement as they spent the early morning hours of January 2nd in a high-speed chase. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday around 6:59 a.m., dispatch received a call about a stolen truck from a residence on Highway 297. The owner, Billy Batay, said a black male had stolen his black Ford F-150, and was traveling towards Vidalia. Batay said he found the alleged thief, Marquis Javon Smith, in his garage and when he called to Smith, Smith entered the truck owned by Batay and drove off.

