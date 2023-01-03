Read full article on original website
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's why UGA's iconic Bulldog mascot won't be making it to the National Championship
ATLANTA — The most iconic University of Georgia bulldog will not be in Los Angeles Monday for the CFP National Championship game. When UGA takes on Texas Christian University, Uga the beloved Bulldog mascot will be watching from his home in Savannah. The Seiler family said Uga X, known...
connectsavannah.com
UGA fans from Savannah head to California for CFP National Championship Game
As you’ve probably heard by now, the University of Georgia football team is taking its talents west to play in Monday night’s College Football Playoff National Championship game versus Texas Christian University in Inglewood, California. The No. 1 Bulldogs (14-0) are big betting favorites against the Horned Frogs (13-1) as UGA is favored by 13 points at most sportsbooks. The game, which is slated for a 7:30 p.m. EST kickoff on ESPN, will be witnessed by millions across the world and thousands more in attendance at SoFi Stadium.
Popular Statesboro businesses who are not open in 2023
Six popular Statesboro businesses closed the end of 2022 and will not open in 2023. Many of these have been in business for decades. The reasons for closure varies with each business. From leases expiring, selling the property to retirement no matter the reason for the closure the community will miss all of these business.
Automotive suppler to build $205M plant in Georgia, but incentives remain unknown
(The Center Square) — An automotive parts manufacturer plans to spend $205 million on a new manufacturing facility. Ecoplastic Corp., a South Korean company, said it would create 456 new jobs as part of the new facility near Statesboro in Bulloch County. Ecoplastic manufactures plastic interior and exterior components and supplies Hyundai Motor Group and Kia. "The project is still active," a Georgia Department of Economic Development communications representative told...
After half a century, Carver State Bank president Bob James steps down
LISTEN: Bob James, president of Carver State Bank, one of fewer than 20 Black-owned banks in the nation, is stepping down after more than 50 years. GPB's Peter Biello asks what kept him in the role so long. When 24-year-old Bob James became president of Savannah's Carver State Bank in...
connectsavannah.com
Dave & Buster's coming to Pooler?
Is a Dave & Buster's location coming to Pooler? According to a social media post by Pooler City Councilwoman Karen L. Williams, the popular entertainment and dining franchise will petition the council to open a location at the Tanger Outlets at I-95 and Pooler Parkway. In the post, Williams stated...
WYFF4.com
Information wanted after woman's dismembered body found near hunting club in Georgia, GBI says
TOWNSEND, Ga. — A woman's dismembered body was found near a hunting club in Georgia, and federal investigators are asking for help identifying the victim. The woman's remains were found on Dec. 2 within a three-mile radius inside of Portal Hunting Club in both Liberty and McIntosh counties, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, January 7 through Friday, January 13. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
nyspnews.com
Delevan man arrested as fugitive from Georgia
On December 31, 2022, SP Machias Troopers arrested Stephen K. Warren, 50, of Delevan, NY for being a fugitive from justice. During an unrelated incident, Troopers determined Warren had two outstanding warrants for felony escape issued in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Warren was arrested and arraigned in Freedom Town Court, where...
Missing teen last seen in Statesboro on Christmas Eve
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a missing teen that is believed to be in Statesboro. The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said Julie Gillikan, 17, left Willingway Hospital on Christmas Eve and hasn’t been seen since. Gillikan is originally from North Carolina, according to SPD. Police urge anyone with information to call Senior […]
Major sewage spill shuts down traffic lane for 2 weeks, city says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A major sewage spill Tuesday morning in Savannah will shut down one lane of traffic for two weeks. Crews are repairing the damaged roadway near the Abercorn Heights neighborhood between Derenne Avenue, Abercorn and Bull streets. The City of Savannah said the spill was caused by a sewage line collapsing. The […]
WJCL
Savannah police officer fired after deadly shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Savannah Police officer, who shot and killed a man during a chase, has been arrested in Florida. According to Savannah Morning News, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Ernest Ferguson on New Year's Day. Ferguson has been accused of stealing watches from...
Final defendant sentenced in 35-person local meth trafficking operation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The final sentencing in Operation Stranded Bandit, a major methamphetamine trafficking operation, has come to a close. Nearly three dozen defendants were sent to prison after pleading guilty. The last person to be sentenced was 32-year-old Kristin Sheppard, of Savannah, who was sentenced to nine years and three months in prison […]
Person of interest in Florida double murder detained at Chatham County Detention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being held in the Chatham County jail, after being stopped here over the weekend. A couple, both in their 80s, were found dead in their Mount Dora home on New Year’s Eve. Police today announced a person of […]
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
High Speed Chase Ends in Arrest
The New Year didn’t come in quietly for local law enforcement as they spent the early morning hours of January 2nd in a high-speed chase. According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday around 6:59 a.m., dispatch received a call about a stolen truck from a residence on Highway 297. The owner, Billy Batay, said a black male had stolen his black Ford F-150, and was traveling towards Vidalia. Batay said he found the alleged thief, Marquis Javon Smith, in his garage and when he called to Smith, Smith entered the truck owned by Batay and drove off.
Man apologizes for shooting teen campaigning for Warnock: ‘I am sincerely ashamed to have hurt you … while you were out righteously serving our community’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The man accused of shooting a teenager campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock during the run-off election apologized to him. The teen was at the front door of Jimmy Paiz’s home on Dec. 1, 2022, when Paiz allegedly shot through the closed door and hit him. “Young man, that I could apologize […]
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Animal Services investigating after 21 dogs dumped along Garrard Ave.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - What would you do if you saw someone in your neighborhood putting an animal out on the side of the road?. That’s exactly what one Chatham County man says he witnessed this past Monday. People that live in this area of Garrard Avenue say...
Hardeeville man arrested on charges related to exploitation of minors
HARDEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hardeeville Police Department has arrested a 44-year-old man on charges related to the exploitation of minors. According to police, officers arrested Brian Jason Sketers Sr. on Dec. 29 after an ongoing investigation into child exploitation in the area. He is currently being charged with both Criminal Sexual Conduct with a […]
allongeorgia.com
01/05/2023 Booking Report for Bulloch County
These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
