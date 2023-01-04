Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
How Many Homeless Live in Yakima? Here’s The Numbers
The annual Point in Time Homeless Count report is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24th across Yakima County. Last year saw and increase over 2021. The 2022 survey included 670 individuals experiencing homeless in...
Yakima hospital at capacity, ER full of patients with nowhere else to go
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital is at capacity and they’re using the emergency department for the extra patients, but on Thursday, 19 out of their 24 ER beds were occupied by people waiting for a room to open up. “Almost every bed has somebody who doesn’t belong in an ER, so the only way you can take new patients...
KIMA TV
Yakima Valley Inn will become new housing for homeless
The Yakima Valley Inn will become new permanent housing for those facing homelessness across the Valley. "The solution to homelessness is housing," said Rhonda Hauff, CEO of Yakima Neighborhood Health, "Nobody wants to see people sleeping on their porches [and] in their yards." In Yakima, nearly 700 individuals are experiencing...
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
How You Feeling Yakima? Flu and COVID Cases Rising
Yakima health officials say with respiratory illnesses widespread throughout Yakima County, the Yakima Health District is urging community members to get a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster. Health officials say Yakima County is currently seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. They blame the increase on recent holidays, gatherings, and related travel.
What The Heck!? Did My Benton County Property Tax Skyrocket!?
It's not your imagination, your Benton County Washington property taxes might be jumping higher for 2023!. I was a little shocked when I decided to double-check my escrow account and discovered that my overall monthly mortgage will take a BIG jump for 2023. I did a deep dive into the...
Would You Consider This Steak ‘Medium Well’ or ‘Well Done’?
Everyone has their preference on what makes the best steak. Some like it medium, some prefer to brine theirs, some like theirs sliced thin into a salad for some reason. There are even (sorry for what I'm about to say) those who enjoy their steak well done. Well, either way, there are plenty ways to order and enjoy your steak.
City of Yakima wants to be on the shortlist for a new state airport
YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima is asking state transportation officials to put its airport on the list of options for the single preferred new airport location in Washington State. The state’s been searching for a place to build a new airport since its Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission estimated that Sea-Tac International Airport would reach capacity in 2050. CACC has until...
Yakima Health Officials Say COVID Testing Is Almost Over
Remember when you couldn't drive around Yakima without spotting a COVID-19 testing site? Now more than 2 years later testing sites are a rarity. And officials at the Yakima Health District say the community COVID-19 test site operated byYakima Valley Memorial, Signal Health, and the University of Washington at 1211 N 16th Avenue will close on January 28.
Horse Heaven Wind Farm Envronmental Draft Released
The Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council (EFSEC) has released its environmental impact statement about the proposed massive Horse Heaven Hills wind farm project. Now, the public has until February 1st to respond and comment. The EIS (environmental impact statement) was first released just prior to Christmas and can be viewed...
We’re Not Done, Yet. Expect More Snow Next Week in Yakima
It's an odd time of year for the Yakima Valley, isn't it? We get a bunch of snow, have ourselves a White Christmas, starts to melt, some of it does, then it snows some more, then it freezes. Now we're hoping more will melt away but at fate would have it, though we'll have temperatures above freezing for a while, we're expected to have more snow as soon as next week.
THE MLK DAY 2023 CELEBRATION BEGINS IN YAKIMA: Community Events [LIST]
THE MLK DAY 2023 CELEBRATION BEGINS IN YAKIMA: Community Events [LIST]. Another year has come and gone and it is time once again to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. MONDAY, JANUARY 9TH. Food Drive Begins. This is the 20th year of the Lee Padgett Food Drive....
The Nearest ‘In And Out Burger’ from Yakima Might be Closer Than you Think
In-N-Out Burger is a famous burger chain well beloved by those mostly in California where they don't know what a proper burger is supposed to look or taste like. There is something fun about trying new foods that are well known in some regions and practically unheard of in others. Places like Steak and Shake, Shake Shack, Whataburger and, of course, In-N-Out Burger. Their super fast service is a favorite by so many but how far would you go to experience this for yourself? Well, though they're based in California, there are a couple locations closer to use than that.
Want to Be a Police Officer? Yakima Police Are Waiting For You
Police officials all around the state say 2022 was a struggle to fill the ranks of departments because of a number of factors including laws in the state that limit the actions of the officers. Recruiting Officer Hayley Myers works to attract new officers and officers who transfer from other areas or lateral officers.
Lawmakers Hold Listening Tour Hoping to Hear From Yakima
Would you like a chance to speak to a local lawmaker before the Washington State legislative session starts? Your chance comes Tuesday. With the legislative session set to start on January 9 in Olympia lawmakers are collecting concerns from state residents to take to Olympia. Many people are concerned about crime and want more officers fighting crime on city streets.
FOX 11 and 41
Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller retires after 36 years in office
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A staple in the local justice community… has hung up his hat. Benton County Prosecutor… Andy Miller… is now the former prosecutor. He retired last week… after 40 years on the job. Miller says the words he lived by while in office...
DNA hit found in Yakama Reservation cold case, but dozens more still missing
It’s been 35 years since Daisy Mae Heath-Tallman went missing from the Yakama Reservation and 14 years since her remains were found west of White Swan, but her identity has only just been confirmed using DNA. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said when the human remains were found back in 2008, Daisy was on the list of possible matches and...
6 Places Yakima Recommends To Get A Haircut
The old saying, “new year, new you,” has been thrown around so much that many people don’t even believe it, not only in their friends but in themselves. So, let’s add a new twist to it. How about “new year, new DO” as in a hair-do?
A Tri-City nonprofit has spayed and neutered 55,000 strays. They want to help more
Donations up to $50,000 are being matched until Jan. 20.
Franklin Sheriff Calls for Big Change in Relationship with Benton County
(Pasco, WA) -- Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond is calling for more independence for the county itself, specifically in areas where there are a number of shared services with Benton County. In the letter, posted to Facebook Tuesday, Sheriff Raymond called for the hiring of several key administrators, using money Franklin currently pays to Benton for shared services. Sheriff Raymond's letter used words like "subservient" and "big brother mentality" to describe the current working relationship between the two counties, with Franklin, he appears to say, getting the short end of the partnership. In his words, he says "Big Brother is going to stomp us into the ground until we are insignificant"
107.3 KFFM
Yakima, WA
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0