Read full article on original website
Related
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football Recruiting: Iowa Western DE Jackson Filer Commits to Hawkeyes as PWO
With the availability of immediately eligible transfers via the portal, the world of college football recruiting truly never sleeps. While the early signing period is over and we’re more than a month out from the second signing day for prep athletes, we’ve entered a quiet period for transfers.
KCRG.com
Murray scores 30 as Iowa rallies past No. 15 Indiana, 91-89
Iowa City Public Library sets teens up for success through ‘Free Closet’. One person was injured in a garage fire that happened across the street from Garfield Elementary School in Cedar Rapids on Friday morning. NAMI Linn County past president and program coordinator Kurt Rogahn joins us to talk...
KCRG.com
Breaking down mental health concerns and how to help
Family, teammates and beyond show support for Patrick McCaffery's decision to step away. Crews in Cedar Rapids continue to monitor road conditions into the evening and overnight. In October, around 15,000 independent pharmacies were removed from the Tricare network. You can see smoke and flames coming from this home on...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids schools closure leads to childcare complications
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Champions, the before and after school program that operates out of the Cedar Rapids school district, is reviewing its policies to close for winter weather after this morning. The daycare opened as usual- but then closed around 9 a.m., meaning parents had to return while...
KCRG.com
Solon girls win an instant classic, and more high school hoops action
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Callie Levin go-ahead bucket with under five seconds to play was enough to put 3A No. 4 Solon over 3A No. 2 Benton Community 36-35. In Center Point, the Stormin’ Pointers girls took down Monticello in OT 45-39. In the nightcap, the Monticello...
KCRG.com
No. 2 Iowa duals Illinois to a 25-19 victory
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A win at heavyweight was needed for the Hawkeyes, who grabbed a 25-19 win over the Fighting Illini after a Tony Cassioppi win. Spencer Lee extended a his match winning streak to 44 with a pin. After back-to-back Illinois wins, Max Murin locked up a...
Hawkeyes land former 4-star QB in transfer portal
QB U? Just joking — sort of. But, the Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback room just got a wee bit bigger. Wisconsin QB Deacon Pe’a Hill announced on social media that is transferring to Iowa. Hill was a 2021 commit, but has been intending to transfer for months following Paul Chryst’s firing, and committed to Fordham in […]
KCRG.com
Iowa takes down Illinois in wrestling
Indiana was ranked #15 in the country. It's time for another edition of Athlete of the Week. Iowa men got their first Big 10 win tonight hosting 15th-ranked Indiana. It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol Fish. Iowa Hawkeyes rising star: Xavier Nwankpa. Updated: Jan. 3,...
KCJJ
University of Iowa reports hospital under construction in North Liberty will focus on orthopedics
After the State Health Facilities Council rejected University of Iowa’s Health Care’s proposal for a hospital in North Liberty because of its focus on orthopedics, they approved a second application changing the focus to complex care. Now that the project is underway, UIHC has referred to the project as an orthopedic hospital again.
KCRG.com
University of Iowa celebrates 40th birthday for Carver Hawkeye Arena
One person was injured in a garage fire that happened across the street from Garfield Elementary School in Cedar Rapids on Friday morning. NAMI Linn County past president and program coordinator Kurt Rogahn joins us to talk about making a new year's resolution to support self-care. Updated: 6 hours ago.
KCRG.com
Training in Cedar Rapids aims to prevent suicide
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A training taking place at the public library in downtown Cedar Rapids focuses on suicide prevention. It comes as Linn County reported 46 suicides last year alone. The two-day course started Thursday. Participants took a survey in which nearly all of them said they knew someone...
KCRG.com
One injured in Cedar Rapids garage fire
NAMI Linn County past president and program coordinator Kurt Rogahn joins us to talk about making a new year's resolution to support self-care. The Carver Hawkeye Arena has seen all kinds of great concerts, political gatherings, all kinds of things being held at Carver and turning the big 40 this week.
KCRG.com
Family, teammates, strangers show support for Patrick McCaffery
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery will be with the Hawkeye men’s basketball team on Thursday when they host Indiana, but he won’t take the court. The junior announced that he is taking a leave of absence from playing basketball due to anxiety. His dad,...
KCRG.com
Icy conditions cause multiple crashes on Iowa roads
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Freezing drizzle caused some roads to ice over this morning, leading to multiple crashes. The Iowa DOT advised against travel on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday morning due to the slick conditions. On Highway 150 there were several reports of vehicles in the median...
KCRG.com
How to take care of a cactus as your houseplant
One person was injured in a garage fire that happened across the street from Garfield Elementary School in Cedar Rapids on Friday morning. NAMI Linn County past president and program coordinator Kurt Rogahn joins us to talk about making a new year's resolution to support self-care. University of Iowa celebrates...
KCRG.com
Eastern Iowa Heath Center expanding dental clinic due to demand for dental services
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Heath Center is expanding its dental clinic near 399 12th St SE because the nonprofit said it’s seeing an overwhelming demand for dental services, specifically for those on Medicaid. Dr. Diana Jones, who is the chief dental officer for the Eastern...
KCRG.com
Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
KCRG.com
Police respond to false active shooter alarm at Cedar Falls factory
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:07 pm, the Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch received a report of an internal “active shooter” alarm at a Viking Pump facility at 711 W. Viking Road. Responders helped evacuate employees and a perimeter was established. Law enforcement conducted a primary...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nurse who took narcotics for her own use from three hospitals and another Eastern Iowa care provider, was sentenced to five years in federal prison. 43-year-old Sarah Moses received the prison term after pleading guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product,...
Hawkeyes OC Brian Ferentz self-evaluates: ‘I did the best I could with the players we had’
Iowa’s heavily criticized offense falls under the responsibility of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. We know the deal — it’s historically bad. As for whose fault it was the team fell so short of expectations, yet again, Ferentz alludes to the players. “I would say I did the best I could this year with the pieces […]
Comments / 0