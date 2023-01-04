ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Murray scores 30 as Iowa rallies past No. 15 Indiana, 91-89

Iowa City Public Library sets teens up for success through ‘Free Closet’. One person was injured in a garage fire that happened across the street from Garfield Elementary School in Cedar Rapids on Friday morning. NAMI Linn County past president and program coordinator Kurt Rogahn joins us to talk...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Breaking down mental health concerns and how to help

Family, teammates and beyond show support for Patrick McCaffery's decision to step away. Crews in Cedar Rapids continue to monitor road conditions into the evening and overnight. In October, around 15,000 independent pharmacies were removed from the Tricare network. You can see smoke and flames coming from this home on...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids schools closure leads to childcare complications

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Champions, the before and after school program that operates out of the Cedar Rapids school district, is reviewing its policies to close for winter weather after this morning. The daycare opened as usual- but then closed around 9 a.m., meaning parents had to return while...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Solon girls win an instant classic, and more high school hoops action

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Callie Levin go-ahead bucket with under five seconds to play was enough to put 3A No. 4 Solon over 3A No. 2 Benton Community 36-35. In Center Point, the Stormin’ Pointers girls took down Monticello in OT 45-39. In the nightcap, the Monticello...
SOLON, IA
KCRG.com

No. 2 Iowa duals Illinois to a 25-19 victory

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A win at heavyweight was needed for the Hawkeyes, who grabbed a 25-19 win over the Fighting Illini after a Tony Cassioppi win. Spencer Lee extended a his match winning streak to 44 with a pin. After back-to-back Illinois wins, Max Murin locked up a...
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Hawkeyes land former 4-star QB in transfer portal

QB U? Just joking — sort of. But, the Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback room just got a wee bit bigger. Wisconsin QB Deacon Pe’a Hill announced on social media that is transferring to Iowa. Hill was a 2021 commit, but has been intending to transfer for months following Paul Chryst’s firing, and committed to Fordham in […]
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa takes down Illinois in wrestling

Indiana was ranked #15 in the country. It's time for another edition of Athlete of the Week. Iowa men got their first Big 10 win tonight hosting 15th-ranked Indiana. It’s time for another edition of John’s Big Ol Fish. Iowa Hawkeyes rising star: Xavier Nwankpa. Updated: Jan. 3,...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

University of Iowa celebrates 40th birthday for Carver Hawkeye Arena

One person was injured in a garage fire that happened across the street from Garfield Elementary School in Cedar Rapids on Friday morning. NAMI Linn County past president and program coordinator Kurt Rogahn joins us to talk about making a new year's resolution to support self-care. Updated: 6 hours ago.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Training in Cedar Rapids aims to prevent suicide

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A training taking place at the public library in downtown Cedar Rapids focuses on suicide prevention. It comes as Linn County reported 46 suicides last year alone. The two-day course started Thursday. Participants took a survey in which nearly all of them said they knew someone...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One injured in Cedar Rapids garage fire

NAMI Linn County past president and program coordinator Kurt Rogahn joins us to talk about making a new year's resolution to support self-care. The Carver Hawkeye Arena has seen all kinds of great concerts, political gatherings, all kinds of things being held at Carver and turning the big 40 this week.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Family, teammates, strangers show support for Patrick McCaffery

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery will be with the Hawkeye men’s basketball team on Thursday when they host Indiana, but he won’t take the court. The junior announced that he is taking a leave of absence from playing basketball due to anxiety. His dad,...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Icy conditions cause multiple crashes on Iowa roads

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Freezing drizzle caused some roads to ice over this morning, leading to multiple crashes. The Iowa DOT advised against travel on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday morning due to the slick conditions. On Highway 150 there were several reports of vehicles in the median...
WINTHROP, IA
KCRG.com

How to take care of a cactus as your houseplant

One person was injured in a garage fire that happened across the street from Garfield Elementary School in Cedar Rapids on Friday morning. NAMI Linn County past president and program coordinator Kurt Rogahn joins us to talk about making a new year's resolution to support self-care. University of Iowa celebrates...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
ANAMOSA, IA
KCRG.com

Police respond to false active shooter alarm at Cedar Falls factory

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:07 pm, the Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch received a report of an internal “active shooter” alarm at a Viking Pump facility at 711 W. Viking Road. Responders helped evacuate employees and a perimeter was established. Law enforcement conducted a primary...
CEDAR FALLS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy