Cambridge, IA

WHO 13

2 arrested for trying to snatch child in downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly trying to steal a child in downtown Des Moines. Laurie Lynn Potter, 56, and Michael Ernest Ross, 43, were arrested and charged with Child Stealing, a Class C Felony. Police said the victim and their mother were at her office building downtown. The […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl

STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
CAMBRIDGE, IA
WHO 13

Survivor of Des Moines hammer attack shares her story

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman said she is lucky to be alive after a former friend attacked her with a hammer Tuesday afternoon. Michelle Killen is out of the hospital and back home after 40-year-old Brian Huckfeldt’s arrest for attempted murder. “I’m telling every single thing that I can tell, because if […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Community raises thousands to support local ‘Santa’ who had stroke days before Christmas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Each year John Philipp suits up as Santa Claus to bring joy to children for the holidays. Sadly on December 20th, he suffered a stroke that sent him to the University of Iowa for treatment. Since then, he has not been able to speak except for a few words. But the community has not forgotten the numerous times Santa has greeted them over the years, and now they’re showing up for him when he needs it most.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

62-year-old man killed in Iowa crash

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown police are looking for the cause of a crash that killed a man there on New Year's Day. Police say 62-year-old Stephen Thompson died when his vehicle crashed in the 1600 block of West Lincoln Way.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill

We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

2 guns failed to fire in scuffle that led to deadly Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Altoona man involved in adeadly shooting on Sunday is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder. According to Des Moines police, 24-year-old Marlin Santana Thomas and 18-year-old Jaquez Alonzo Allen went to an apartment complex armed with guns to confront the victim over a debt.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines chase suspect found hiding in 20 foot hole

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man was arrested early Thursday morning after leading police in Windsor Heights and Des Moines on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. Mark Gearhart, 36, is facing multiple charges related to the chase and the theft of the vehicle. He is charged with eluding, first-degree theft, interference […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Restaurant owner accused of hiding GPS tracker in woman’s car

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police arrested a well-known restaurant owner after he allegedly followed a woman with an electronic device he hid in her car. Steve McFadden, 52, has been charged with third-degree harassment and violation of a no-contact order. McFadden owns restaurants such as The Grumpy Goat, Tipsy Crow, and Dough Mama Pizzeria. According […]
ANKENY, IA
Q98.5

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

U.S. News & World Report Names Ames Care Center To Best Nursing Home List

(Ames, IA) -- An Ames health care facility is being recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best nursing homes in the country. The Best Nursing Homes ratings looked at more than 15-thousand nursing homes nationwide, and gave Green Hills Health Care Center a 5-star rating.
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Arraignment for Fort Dodge couple charged with newborn’s murder

FORT DODGE, Iowa – The arraignment for a Fort Dodge couple accused of killing their newborn baby girl is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Brandon Thoma and Taylor Blaha are both charged with first-degree murder in the child’s death. Thoma is also charged with abuse of a corpse. Investigators say the two drowned the baby girl, […]
FORT DODGE, IA
theperrynews.com

Clive woman allegedly tries to shoot husband in bed

A Clive woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly tried to shoot her husband as he lay in bed. Charis Maureen Leonard, 43, of 5700 N.W. 153rd St., Clive, was charged with attempted murder and first-offense domestic abuse assault-display or use of a weapon. The incident occurred about 4:30 a.m....
CLIVE, IA

