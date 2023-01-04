Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 arrested for trying to snatch child in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly trying to steal a child in downtown Des Moines. Laurie Lynn Potter, 56, and Michael Ernest Ross, 43, were arrested and charged with Child Stealing, a Class C Felony. Police said the victim and their mother were at her office building downtown. The […]
KCRG.com
Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl
STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
Survivor of Des Moines hammer attack shares her story
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman said she is lucky to be alive after a former friend attacked her with a hammer Tuesday afternoon. Michelle Killen is out of the hospital and back home after 40-year-old Brian Huckfeldt’s arrest for attempted murder. “I’m telling every single thing that I can tell, because if […]
KCRG.com
Community raises thousands to support local ‘Santa’ who had stroke days before Christmas
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Each year John Philipp suits up as Santa Claus to bring joy to children for the holidays. Sadly on December 20th, he suffered a stroke that sent him to the University of Iowa for treatment. Since then, he has not been able to speak except for a few words. But the community has not forgotten the numerous times Santa has greeted them over the years, and now they’re showing up for him when he needs it most.
KCCI.com
Arrest made after dog found tied up outside Des Moines Int'l Airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made after a 1-year-old dog was lefttied to a pole outside the Des Moines International Airport, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. The ARL said the incident happened Dec. 29. The organization said some airline workers reported the dog...
Mysterious NYE Explosion Under Investigation In Marshall County
(Marshall County, IA) — A mysterious New Year’s Eve explosion happens in Marshall County… again. For at least the third year in a row, around 5 p.m. on the holiday, locals have heard a large boom. County officials are investigating the sound, which they’d previously believed to be an ice quake. Some say this has been going on since 2018.
KCCI.com
62-year-old man killed in Iowa crash
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown police are looking for the cause of a crash that killed a man there on New Year's Day. Police say 62-year-old Stephen Thompson died when his vehicle crashed in the 1600 block of West Lincoln Way.
Iowa Man Shocked After Getting $3,000 Water Bill
We all get a little shaken up when bills arrive. Energy costs fluctuate from season to season causing your gas and electric bills to occasionally spike. But one bill that is usually pretty consistent is your water bill. Sure it may go up or down a few dollars here and there, based on water usage. But one Iowa man was stunned when he got his December water bill...for $3,000.
Watch: passenger falls from moving car onto I-80 on Tuesday morning
POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near Des Moines. It happened on Tuesday morning – around 11:20 a.m. – at the northeast mixmaster exit from I-35 southbound to I-80/35 westbound. In the video a car slows to a stop as someone falls […]
The Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) Roadways are mostly clear in southwest Iowa this morning except for Highway 44 from Audubon east into Guthrie County. Roadways are partially covered in the northwest and northern Iowa.
KCCI.com
2 guns failed to fire in scuffle that led to deadly Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Altoona man involved in adeadly shooting on Sunday is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder. According to Des Moines police, 24-year-old Marlin Santana Thomas and 18-year-old Jaquez Alonzo Allen went to an apartment complex armed with guns to confront the victim over a debt.
Des Moines chase suspect found hiding in 20 foot hole
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man was arrested early Thursday morning after leading police in Windsor Heights and Des Moines on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. Mark Gearhart, 36, is facing multiple charges related to the chase and the theft of the vehicle. He is charged with eluding, first-degree theft, interference […]
Restaurant owner accused of hiding GPS tracker in woman’s car
ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police arrested a well-known restaurant owner after he allegedly followed a woman with an electronic device he hid in her car. Steve McFadden, 52, has been charged with third-degree harassment and violation of a no-contact order. McFadden owns restaurants such as The Grumpy Goat, Tipsy Crow, and Dough Mama Pizzeria. According […]
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
iheart.com
U.S. News & World Report Names Ames Care Center To Best Nursing Home List
(Ames, IA) -- An Ames health care facility is being recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best nursing homes in the country. The Best Nursing Homes ratings looked at more than 15-thousand nursing homes nationwide, and gave Green Hills Health Care Center a 5-star rating.
KCRG.com
Rescue dogs headed for Minnesota diverted to Des Moines due to weather
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – Two rescue dogs from Puerto Rico are on their way to a new home, but their trip included some detours. They were on a flight headed to Minneapolis, but the winter weather caused the flight to be diverted to Des Moines for the night.
KCCI.com
Witness describes 'screaming and scuffle' before deadly shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A neighbor described hearing screaming and a scuffle prior to a shooting at an apartment complex on Des Moines' north side Sunday afternoon. Three people were shot and 18-year-old Des Moines resident Jaquez Alonzo Allen was killed. The death was the first homicide recorded in...
Police identify man killed in Des Moines homicide on New Year's Day
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the person killed in the city's first homicide of 2023. Police say the victim is 18-year-old Jaquez Alonzo Allen of Des Moines. DMPD responded to reports of a shooting incident at 3720 Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway at approximately 1:03...
Arraignment for Fort Dodge couple charged with newborn’s murder
FORT DODGE, Iowa – The arraignment for a Fort Dodge couple accused of killing their newborn baby girl is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. Brandon Thoma and Taylor Blaha are both charged with first-degree murder in the child’s death. Thoma is also charged with abuse of a corpse. Investigators say the two drowned the baby girl, […]
theperrynews.com
Clive woman allegedly tries to shoot husband in bed
A Clive woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly tried to shoot her husband as he lay in bed. Charis Maureen Leonard, 43, of 5700 N.W. 153rd St., Clive, was charged with attempted murder and first-offense domestic abuse assault-display or use of a weapon. The incident occurred about 4:30 a.m....
