Hawaii State

OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Flaunts Rockin' Revenge Body After Bombshell Tell-All

Fit and fabulous! Christine Brown took to Instagram to show off her slim figure days after she admitted to being humiliated by ex-husband Kody Brown's confession that he was no longer attracted to her.Christine struck several poses in a video set to Michael Bublé's "Feeling Good" while rocking black, faux leather leggings and a flowy, dark blue top. THROWING SHADE? MERI BROWN SLAMS 'MEDIOCRE' PEOPLE WHO MAKE UP THEIR 'OWN' STORIES AFTER CHRISTINE CLAIMS SHE ENDED THEIR FRIENDSHIP"The end of the year is coming to a close and I want to encourage you to think about the new year that's...
extratv

Matthew Lawrence & TLC’s Chilli Are Officially Dating

Matthew Lawrence, 42, and TLC’s Chilli, 51, are coupled up!. Her rep confirmed the news to TMZ, after the pair seemed to make it Instagram official with a dance video a few days ago. Now, TMZ reports the friends started dating just before Thanksgiving. Since then, they spent Thanksgiving...
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
OK! Magazine

TLC's Chilli Gushes About 'Perfect Timing' After Relationship With Matthew Lawrence Is Revealed

It's all meant to be! TLC's Chilli (real name: Rozonda Thomas) had some uplifting words after it was revealed that she and Matthew Lawrence are now dating. "God has perfect timing," the singer, 51, captioned the message via Instagram on December 31. "Never early and never late. It takes a little patience and a lot of faith.""Won't HE do it!!!!!! Blessed Sabbath Day Everyone 🙌🏽 May YESHUA bless yall with a WAVE of BLESSINGS in the New Year and every year after!!!🙏🏽 #Godissogood❤️," she wrote alongside the post. Just hours earlier, the "No Scrubs" songstress and the Boy Meets World...
Us Weekly

Christine Brown Confirms She’s ‘Definitely’ Not Leaving ‘Sister Wives’ After Kody Split: Sneak Peek of Her Utah Set

Sticking around! Christine Brown still plans to film episodes of Sister Wives following her split from Kody Brown. “I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives,” Christine, 50, said in a Wednesday, December 28, TikTok video. “This is in fact the set in my home. I’m so excited!” The CBrown Quest founder, who rrelocated to her native Utah […]
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

How 'Sister Wives' Stars Meri, Christine & Janelle Brown Could Earn Millions Following Kody Split

Kody Brown's former wives could be seeing a huge pay bump after their respective splits from the Brown family patriarch. Christine, 50, first announced she was leaving the TLC star in November 2021, quickly followed by Janelle, 53. In the first installment of Sister Wives: One on One, Kody also admitted that he no longer considered himself married to his first wife, Meri, 51. This leaves the father-of-18 only currently in a relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn, 44. As it stands, it's estimated that Kody is worth a whopping $800,000, with the newly single sister wives worth roughly $400,000,...
HollywoodLife

Cheryl Burke Seems To Shade Matthew Lawrence Amidst Chilli Romance: ‘That Was Fast’

Cheryl Burke, 38, seemed to have a message for her ex, Matthew Lawrence, 42, after he went public with Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, 51, on Jan. 3. “That was fast,” Cheryl wrote on her Instagram Story, just hours after Matthew and Chilli confirmed that they were “exclusively” dating. Cheryl and Matthew split at the beginning of 2022 after three years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in September.
HAWAII STATE
RadarOnline

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kevin McKidd Asks Judge For Joint Custody Of Kids In Divorce From Wife Arielle

Grey’s Anatomy star Kevin McKidd and his estranged wife Arielle are both ready for their marriage to be over, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on December 6, Kevin filed a response to Arielle’s divorce petition.In her filing, Arielle listed the date of marriage as November 30, 2017 and the date of separation as “to be determined”. The two share two children Aiden, 4, and Nava, 3. Arielle asked the court to award her joint legal and physical custody of the kids. She noted that the issues of spousal support and the division of their property...
People

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Says 'Not All Is Always As It Seems' in the Wake of Kody Split News

Meri Brown shared a photo of a book covering her face for the second time this year, teasing that her full story is yet to be told Meri Brown is reminding Sister Wives fans that they don't have all the facts. A week after confirming the end of her 32-year marriage to Kody Brown, the 51-year-old bed and breakfast owner shared a cryptic Instagram post with a familiar photo in which a book half covering her face and the text overlay: "There's so much more to the story…" RELATED: Sister Wives' Meri Brown...
Reality Tea

Cheryl Burke Calls 2022 “The Year That Did Everything It Could To Break Me” After Dancing With The Stars Exit And Divorce

Former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke underwent several life changes in 2022. Cheryl filed for divorce from her husband, Matthew Lawrence, in February 2022. The couple wed in May 2019. In September 2022, their divorce was finalized. Cheryl may have hinted at the reason for the split in a TikTok video. In the […] The post Cheryl Burke Calls 2022 “The Year That Did Everything It Could To Break Me” After Dancing With The Stars Exit And Divorce appeared first on Reality Tea.

