'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Flaunts Rockin' Revenge Body After Bombshell Tell-All
Fit and fabulous! Christine Brown took to Instagram to show off her slim figure days after she admitted to being humiliated by ex-husband Kody Brown's confession that he was no longer attracted to her.Christine struck several poses in a video set to Michael Bublé's "Feeling Good" while rocking black, faux leather leggings and a flowy, dark blue top. THROWING SHADE? MERI BROWN SLAMS 'MEDIOCRE' PEOPLE WHO MAKE UP THEIR 'OWN' STORIES AFTER CHRISTINE CLAIMS SHE ENDED THEIR FRIENDSHIP"The end of the year is coming to a close and I want to encourage you to think about the new year that's...
Matthew Lawrence & TLC’s Chilli Are Officially Dating
Matthew Lawrence, 42, and TLC’s Chilli, 51, are coupled up!. Her rep confirmed the news to TMZ, after the pair seemed to make it Instagram official with a dance video a few days ago. Now, TMZ reports the friends started dating just before Thanksgiving. Since then, they spent Thanksgiving...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
How Janelle and Meri Brown Spent Christmas After Kody Brown Breakups
Amid changes in the Brown family, the Sister Wives stars each shared a look into their festivities. After TLC teased Kody Brown's split from Janelle Brown and Meri Brown—both a year after his...
TLC's Chilli Gushes About 'Perfect Timing' After Relationship With Matthew Lawrence Is Revealed
It's all meant to be! TLC's Chilli (real name: Rozonda Thomas) had some uplifting words after it was revealed that she and Matthew Lawrence are now dating. "God has perfect timing," the singer, 51, captioned the message via Instagram on December 31. "Never early and never late. It takes a little patience and a lot of faith.""Won't HE do it!!!!!! Blessed Sabbath Day Everyone 🙌🏽 May YESHUA bless yall with a WAVE of BLESSINGS in the New Year and every year after!!!🙏🏽 #Godissogood❤️," she wrote alongside the post. Just hours earlier, the "No Scrubs" songstress and the Boy Meets World...
Christine Brown Confirms She’s ‘Definitely’ Not Leaving ‘Sister Wives’ After Kody Split: Sneak Peek of Her Utah Set
Sticking around! Christine Brown still plans to film episodes of Sister Wives following her split from Kody Brown. “I am definitely not leaving Sister Wives,” Christine, 50, said in a Wednesday, December 28, TikTok video. “This is in fact the set in my home. I’m so excited!” The CBrown Quest founder, who rrelocated to her native Utah […]
How 'Sister Wives' Stars Meri, Christine & Janelle Brown Could Earn Millions Following Kody Split
Kody Brown's former wives could be seeing a huge pay bump after their respective splits from the Brown family patriarch. Christine, 50, first announced she was leaving the TLC star in November 2021, quickly followed by Janelle, 53. In the first installment of Sister Wives: One on One, Kody also admitted that he no longer considered himself married to his first wife, Meri, 51. This leaves the father-of-18 only currently in a relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn, 44. As it stands, it's estimated that Kody is worth a whopping $800,000, with the newly single sister wives worth roughly $400,000,...
Cheryl Burke Seems To Shade Matthew Lawrence Amidst Chilli Romance: ‘That Was Fast’
Cheryl Burke, 38, seemed to have a message for her ex, Matthew Lawrence, 42, after he went public with Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, 51, on Jan. 3. “That was fast,” Cheryl wrote on her Instagram Story, just hours after Matthew and Chilli confirmed that they were “exclusively” dating. Cheryl and Matthew split at the beginning of 2022 after three years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in September.
Idina Menzel and Aaron Lohr’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Husband and Wife
A happy ending! Idina Menzel and husband Aaron Lohr were costars more than a decade before they exchanged wedding vows. The two performers met filming the 2005 movie adaptation of the musical Rent. That same year, they both appeared in the off-Broadway musical See What I Wanna See. When their paths first crossed, Menzel was […]
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown says dating Christine will be 'risky' because she left a 'good man'
On "Sister Wives," Brown added that Christine Brown was the reason his relationships with Janelle Brown and others were "pulled away from" him.
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Her Health Journey After Kody Brown Separation News
Janelle Brown is focusing on her health in the wake of her split from her husband, Kody Brown. The 53-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories to share her new fitness obsession, just days after news broke of her and Kody's separation. "A couple of months ago I...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kevin McKidd Asks Judge For Joint Custody Of Kids In Divorce From Wife Arielle
Grey’s Anatomy star Kevin McKidd and his estranged wife Arielle are both ready for their marriage to be over, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on December 6, Kevin filed a response to Arielle’s divorce petition.In her filing, Arielle listed the date of marriage as November 30, 2017 and the date of separation as “to be determined”. The two share two children Aiden, 4, and Nava, 3. Arielle asked the court to award her joint legal and physical custody of the kids. She noted that the issues of spousal support and the division of their property...
Gwendlyn Brown Says Kody Brown is ‘Getting Better’ As a Father After Split From Mom Christine
A slight improvement. Taking to her self-titled YouTube channel on Wednesday, December 21, to react to Sister Wives season 17, episode 2, Gwendlyn Brown admitted that her father, Kody Brown, is becoming a more understanding parent with time. “Does your dad ever look back and realize the lies he’s told...
Christine Brown reveals whether she’ll still be on ‘Sister Wives’ after Utah move
It’s been a turbulent time for the family at the heart of TLC’s “Sister Wives,” but there’s good news for fans of the long-running reality TV series. While Kody Brown and Christine Brown may no longer be together, Christine Brown is making one thing clear: She left him, but she’s not leaving the show.
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Shares “Bittersweet” Look at Her Last Day of Filming
Watch: Sister Wives Stars Meri & Kody Brown Have SPLIT. Christine Brown is ready for her next chapter. The Sister Wives star shared a behind-the-scenes look at her final day of filming the TLC show Dec. 27 in Flagstaff, Arizona, where she once lived with ex-husband Kody Brown. "The last...
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Says 'Not All Is Always As It Seems' in the Wake of Kody Split News
Meri Brown shared a photo of a book covering her face for the second time this year, teasing that her full story is yet to be told Meri Brown is reminding Sister Wives fans that they don't have all the facts. A week after confirming the end of her 32-year marriage to Kody Brown, the 51-year-old bed and breakfast owner shared a cryptic Instagram post with a familiar photo in which a book half covering her face and the text overlay: "There's so much more to the story…" RELATED: Sister Wives' Meri Brown...
Cheryl Burke Calls 2022 “The Year That Did Everything It Could To Break Me” After Dancing With The Stars Exit And Divorce
Former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke underwent several life changes in 2022. Cheryl filed for divorce from her husband, Matthew Lawrence, in February 2022. The couple wed in May 2019. In September 2022, their divorce was finalized. Cheryl may have hinted at the reason for the split in a TikTok video. In the […] The post Cheryl Burke Calls 2022 “The Year That Did Everything It Could To Break Me” After Dancing With The Stars Exit And Divorce appeared first on Reality Tea.
Romance Author Susan Meachen Appears to Announce She's Alive 2 Years After Allegedly Dying by Suicide
Book lovers did not expect this plot twist. More than two years after Susan Meachen's death was announced on her Facebook page, the romance author appeared to return to the social media platform and seemingly revealed she is alive. "I debated on how to do this a million times and...
