All Kind Animal Initiative's new year's resolution: Making Abilene's animal shelter better

As the Abilene Animal Shelter settles into new management, helmed by nonprofit All Kind Animal Initiative, changes also are afoot (or a-paw) with the city's animal control efforts.

All Kind took assumed operation of the shelter and its related services as of the first of the year, while animal control officers now serve under the Abilene Police Department’s (APD) newly created Animal Outreach Team.

The dual approach allows All Kind to focus its efforts at the city's shelter, located at 925 S 25th St., while also providing the community with ample opportunity to access its services.

"Our immediate short-term goal is to improve the quality of care that we can provide to the animals over here (at the city's animal shelter)," said Andrea Robison, All Kind's board president. "To do that, one of the biggest things that we were focused on was increasing the staff size so that we have a much larger team here now to provide care."

That means the ability to clean kennels faster, socialize more with dogs and cats, take dogs out into the yard to let them play, etc.

"We've already implemented those practices as of day one, as of yesterday," Robison said Tuesday during a media event. "So, we're really excited about that."

Taking over the shelter from the city has come with a large learning curve, she said, and so what the group needs now more than anything is patience, she said.

"We have a brand new team, and we have brand new software that we're using," she said. "So, it's a little bit slow going right now as we learn to use that. But we're confident all these are positive steps in the right direction. Once we get up and going, this will really streamline a lot of the care practices we provide here."

New approach

On the flipside, Animal Outreach's goals are to focus on the health and well-being of animals in the field and in the community.

"The biggest difference in this change is going to be between shelter services and animal control services, said Lindsey Houts, animal control supervisor.

People are used to calling the shelter to get to animal control, she said.

"Now, they need to contact the (Abilene Police Department's) non-emergency number to get services from animal control," Houts said. The number is 325-673-8331.

Animal control is where residents should call if they have issues with a stray, aggressive, dangerous or deceased animal, or with barking dog complaints.

APD Animal Outreach hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Emergency response is available after hours, weekends and holidays.

If dealing with what's obviously a domestic animal, "all of our animal control officers are equipped with microchip scanners," Houts said.

"We always scan them and try and get them home before we move on to the shelter," she said. "So, we have the tools available to get dogs and cats home. And if somebody's pet is lost, (the shelter) is the place they're going to come to look."

Her biggest expectation from the wider partnership, she said, is better care for the animals the city serves.

Robison said All Kind has worked closely with the APD to help cement a "really positive relationship."

"We've worked with officer Hout before," she said. "She's great, and she's really on board with all of the philosophies that we have in place. So again, we're just tryint to work through the kinks of the systems, getting the two different systems to talk to each other well and communicate well."

That goal, Robison said, is so that once the APD responds to calls in the community and "brings them to us, we're able to immediately pick up when they hand off the baton to us. It's all about proving, again, that quality of care."

Wider goals, immediate needs

Though Tuesday was about the nuts and bolts of the switchover, the primary work of the shelter was in full swing.

In the background, people came in and out, some carrying animals that would leave with them. As Robison navigated interviews holding a squirmy gray and white puppy, several dogs found homes, while a tiny kitten, the last of its siblings waiting for adoption, cast cool, bright blue eyes at passersby, hoping to find love at first sight reflected back.

While streamlining the current shelter is one of the most important goals of All Kind, it has larger plans ahead, of the sort that will hopefully assure all the creatures under its care have a home, Robison said.

The city has purchased land for a new animal shelter at 610 East South 11th Street, while All Kind is raising funds to build a new, state-of-the-art shelter there.

"We're still working hard on the capital campaign for the new facility," Robison said.

Called the Pet Adoption Resource Center, or PARC, there are several ways the community can support the project, she said.

"We just have to finish raising the funds so that we can break ground," she said.

Currently, the group has collected about $7.5 million toward its $9.5 million goal, she said.

For more information on the Abilene Animal Shelter and the services provided through All Kind Animal Initiative, go to allkindabilene.org.