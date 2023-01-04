ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Brock Montgomery, 2024 3-star receiver, transfers to Riverdale football from Friendship Christian

By Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
The Daily News Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q2jaZ_0k2V3wpb00

Former Friendship Christian all-state wide receiver Brock Montgomery has a handful of college football offers.

He's hoping that will increase with his new move.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior enrolled at Riverdale on Tuesday and expects to be a big part of the Warriors offense next season. He also expects it to help the recruitment process.

"I didn't think college coaches were taking me seriously, playing at a lower (Division II-A) level," said Montgomery, whose family is moving to the Christiana area of Murfreesboro from Lebanon. "I wanted to show my talents at a bigger stage."

Montgomery is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star Class of 2024 wide receiver, No. 37 in Tennessee and No. 184 nationally at his position.

He has offers from Louisville, Eastern Kentucky, Toledo, Tennessee State while schools such as Notre Dame, Kentucky and MTSU have shown interest.

RECRUITING:Deion Sanders and Colorado football lands commitment from Blackman WR Jacob Page

He led Friendship Christian to the DII-A state championship in 2022, catching 57 passes for 1,167 yards and 15 touchdowns. He had seven receptions for 111 yards and three TDs in the state title game, a 34-27 win over Nashville Christian.

He already has a rapport with returning Riverdale quarterback Braden Graham, having played together for the National Playmakers Academy.

"Braden is a great quarterback, and we played 7-on-7 together for NPA," Montgomery said. "I already know the connection."

Montgomery thinks the move to Riverdale will help both him and his new team.

"I think I can give (Riverdale) a more explosive offense," Montgomery said. "I can help give (Michigan State defensive back commitment) Jaylen (Thompson) rest (on offense). We can both play both ways. I met with the coaches today and they seem to have a winning attitude. They want to win. It's the same for me. I want to win. Braden wants to win."

Riverdale finished 6-5 in 2022, taking third in Region 4-6A and falling in the first round of the 6A playoffs (41-34 in double-overtime) to Lebanon.

"I just found out at 2 o'clock today," Riverdale coach Will Kriesky said of Montgomery's enrollment. "I had a brief conversation with him, his mother and his father. I know he had a great year (at FCS). I watched him in the state championship game. He's a dominant skill player; and from what I've seen, he has a great work ethic and attitude. (FCS) Coach (John) McNeal has done a great job, so I know (Montgomery) has been in a phenomenal program."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols RB Jaylen Wright makes decision about transferring

Tennessee Vols running back Jaylen Wright had UT fans worried this week after he sent a cryptic tweet on Monday that led some folks to believe that he was considering entering the NCAA transfer portal. When Wright sent that tweet, we noted that it was unclear if it was related...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Former La Vergne, VCU player Taylor dies

RICHMOND, Va. – Former La Vergne High School and VCU basketball standout Willie Taylor died unexpectedly at the age of 42 on Dec. 31. A 6-foot-6 native of La Vergne, Taylor poured in more than 1,300 points in just three seasons in a VCU uniform from 2000-03. He earned a pair of All-Colonial Athletic Association honors, including a First Team citation in 2002-03 when he averaged 17.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while shooting .413 (59-of-143) from 3-point range.
RICHMOND, VA
smithcountyinsider.com

University of Tennessee Extension appoints Chris Hicks as new director for Central Region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Chris Hicks, director and agricultural and natural resources agent with University of Tennessee Extension in Smith County, has been named as the new director for the UT Extension’s Central Region. The Central Region includes 31 counties in Middle Tennessee surrounding Nashville. It stretches between Robertson and Pickett counties along the Kentucky border and includes areas south of Nashville between Giles and Marion counties along the state borders with Alabama and Georgia.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Exploring The Murfreesboro/Nashville Hip-Hop Underground With Rapper Kandi Lake

MURFREESBORO, TN — “Yeah Memphis hot, but Nashville buzzin’,” remarked rapper Kandi Lake with a smile. “It’s definitely growing … it’s growing a lot.”. Kandi Lake is a rapper based out of Murfreesboro whose music has recently gained significant traction among Nashville and Murfreesboro audiences — Attention that has been far beyond what he expected when first setting out.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Davidson County Source

WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ 1-3,2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
TENNESSEE STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Tennessee

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
NASHVILLE, TN
addictedtovacation.com

The 10 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, Tennessee

Located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Hendersonville is a popular spot for travelers and locals alike. While in Hendersonville, where is the best place to eat?. Let’s review the best places to grab a bite in Hendersonville, Tennessee. We’ll be going by ratings and local reviews to know what locals and travelers like.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ascension Saint Thomas Announces New President and CEO

NASHVILLE – Ascension Saint Thomas today announced that Fahad Tahir, the system’s chief strategy officer and former president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and West campuses, will replace Tim Adams as president and CEO of the health system. Tahir’s tenure is effective immediately as Adams assumes a new role as Regional Operating Officer and Senior Vice President for Ascension where he will oversee Ascension ministries in 10 states, including Tennessee. He and his family will continue to reside in the Nashville area.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets

During the late 1950s and early 1960s — in an era marked by desegregation and white flight — a pair of real estate development firms built a residential enclave in the Nashville suburb of Forest Hills and drew inspiration from the Civil War to name its streets.  The developers named one of the entrances to […] The post Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Disturbance Thursday Evening in Spring Hill

ON JANUARY 5TH AT 6:30 PM OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO 125 STEPHEN P. YOKICK PKWY (BODY SHOP ATHLETIC CLUB) TO A REPORTED DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A HANDGUN. IT WAS REPORTED THAT SEVERAL SUBJECTS GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WHILE PLAYING BASKETBALL AND ONE RETRIEVED A HANDGUN, ALLEGEDLY PREVENTING OTHERS FROM LEAVING. NO SHOTS WERE FIRED. SEVERAL INVOLVED SUBJECTS, INCLUDING THE PERSON WITH THE GUN, WERE GONE WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED. IF ANYONE HAS INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT.
SPRING HILL, TN
The Daily News Journal

The Daily News Journal

2K+
Followers
974
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

DNJ.com is the home page of The Daily News Journal in Murfreesboro, with in-depth and updated local news, MTSU and high school sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://dnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy