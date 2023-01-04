North Texas experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin's condition

Local experts weigh in on Damar Hamlin's condition 01:55

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While the world waits for an update on Damar Hamlin's condition , we went to the local experts for a look at what may have caused his cardiac arrest - and also what very likely saved his life.

Medical experts watching last night's game knew something was terribly wrong by the way Damar Hamlin was hit, got up, and then collapsed.

"That basically means there's no circulation, there's no oxygenation to the brain, and something severe is going on," said Dr. Dale Yoo, a Cardiac Electrophysiologist with Texas Health Allen.

He says one possibility is Commotio Cortis, which is caused by a sudden blunt impact to the chest that causes an electrical abnormality in the heart. He also believes an undiagnosed genetic abnormality or spinal cord injury are possible. But he said what happened immediately after can be a learning tool.

"They did a great job on the field," he said. "EMS and everyone came together, and the fans. I think that really shows greatness and humanity."

Caleb Rosier, a second driver and paramedic with Carrollton Fire Rescue, said CPR saves time - and lives - in the event of cardiac arrest.

"Every minute that goes by, roughly 10% of that person's chance for survival goes down the drain," he said.

He said, if you come across someone who is unresponsive, the first thing you should do is call 911. Then, try to access an Automated External Defibrillator if you know there's one nearly. Then, check for breathing.

"So you're going to get down, watch for chest rise and fall for 10 seconds," he said.

If they're not breathing, start chest compressions. Mouth-to-mouth is no longer indicated.

"It's as simple as pushing two inches deep, 100 to 120 beats a minute, and putting on an AED if you've gone access to it."

He says there's a misconception that only medical professionals can do it successfully. But he said bystander intervention increases survival by 2 to 3 times.