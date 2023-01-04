Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Health officials pitch millions in funding priorities for Warm Springs
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lawmakers on a key budget committee heard requests Thursday from health department officials and consultants that they say will help stabilize the struggling Montana State Hospital and other public facilities that care for veterans, seniors and people with intellectual disabilities and substance-use disorders. Department of Public...
Gianforte: Proposed Montana budget would cut $1 billion in property, income taxes
(The Center Square) – Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is pushing a budget plan that would provide up to as much as $500 million in property tax relief for residents over the next two years. During a recent standing-room only event hosted by the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Gianforte shared more of what his administration touts as his pro-jobs, pro-family, pro-business agenda for the upcoming 68th legislative session, with the governor concluding “all Montanans deserve to keep more of what they earn.” ...
beckersasc.com
Montana hospitals suffering from anesthesiologist shortages
Montana's health systems have been suffering from a shortage of anesthesiologists, which has only worsened due to COVID-19, according to a Jan. 6 report from the Billings Gazette. In October, the Billings (Mont.) Clinic needed 35 more full-time anesthesiologists to meet patient needs. Over the last two decades, the need...
Montana Governor Touts Income and Property Tax Relief in Budget
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At a Thursday morning press conference at the State Capitol in Helena, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said his proposed budget will reduce both income and property taxes for the vast majority of Montanans. Gianforte Promises over a Billion Dollars in TAX Cuts. Repeating a statement...
mtpr.org
Eligible students will now be automatically enrolled in reduced-price meal programs
Montana public school students whose families receive Medicaid benefits will be automatically enrolled in free and reduced-price meal programs during the next school year. Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen says the state is one of 15 to be selected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to participate in the trial program. It will use Medicaid eligibility data as a way to certify students from low-income families for free and reduced-price meals beginning during the 2023-2024 school year.
mtpr.org
Officials detail obstacles to restoring federal funds for the State Hospital
State health officials Thursday updated lawmakers on their plan to improve care at the Montana State Hospital and to apply for federal recertification in roughly 18 months. Health officials expect the facility to be $38 million over budget this year as it deals with a heavy dependence on traveling staff and the loss of federal funding. The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services pulled certification following patient deaths, blocking Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements from flowing to the state hospital.
NBCMontana
First year of recreational marijuana sales in Montana surpasses $200 million
MISSOULA, Mont. — New numbers from the Montana Department of Revenue show just how much money recreational marijuana brought in during its first year of legal sales. Estimated adult-use cannabis sales hit $209,947,328 in 2022. That generated $41,989,466 in estimated taxes. Medical marijuana brought in an estimated $93,616,551 in...
Fairfield Sun Times
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Montana
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
ypradio.org
Montana Senate considers slate of bills overhauling alcohol regulations
Montana lawmakers are considering a package of bills that would overhaul alcohol regulations in the state. Some are part of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s “red-tape” initiative aimed at cutting unnecessary or outdated business regulations. Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, is the sponsor of Senate Bills 21, 75 and...
NBCMontana
New Texas law gives senior citizens, people who are disabled property tax break
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — For the first time in Texas history, a new bill is giving property tax breaks to people who are disabled or over the age of 65. KEYE was told the new law will help people stay in their homes. The biggest question, though, is how will schools be able to recoup the expected loss in revenue.
NBCMontana
New Medicaid enrollment helps kids receive free, reduced-priced school meals
MISSOULA, Mont. — The USDA Food and Nutrition Service is including Montana as one of 15 new states that will test the impact of Medicaid direct certification. The program seeks to decrease errors in school meal programs and ensure children in need aren't left behind. The program begins next...
NBCMontana
4 Montana cities receive affordable housing grants
MISSOULA, Mont. — Developers are currently working to line up contractors for projects in the spring and summer, according to a Montana Housing Division administrator. $3 million in federal funding will go toward building new homes and renovating current affordable housing in Butte, Belgrade, Bigfork and Helena. A variety...
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
NBCMontana
DPHHS: Take action to prevent respiratory illnesses this winter
HELENA, Mont. — The Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting that flu activity during the first three months of flu season has far exceeded the the prior five-year averages. The following was sent out by Department of Public Health and Human Services:. Department of Public Health...
NBCMontana
Montana Food Bank Network receives large donation
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The new year is starting off on a high note for the Montana Food Bank Network by receiving a huge donation. Producer Partnership is donating over 5,000 pounds of ground beef to the organization. The beef will be distributed to network partners of food banks, food...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Have You Seen Montana’s Recreational Marijuana Sales? It’s Impressive
Recreational marijuana is still a hot-button issue in Montana, but these numbers are impressive. It's been a full year of allowing recreational marijuana in Montana, and people might wonder if was it worth it. The State of Montana released the official revenue numbers for year one of recreational sales, and it's eye-opening and encouraging for the future.
NBCMontana
Lawmakers deadlock on political practices commissioner
HELENA, Mont. — A panel of four state legislators last week reached an impasse over who should become Montana’s next commissioner of political practices. Now, the task of narrowing the field to a single candidate falls squarely on Gov. Greg Gianforte, whose office has yet to provide a glimpse of any frontrunner.
TSOS Opens New Hard-Sided Shelters for the Missoula Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) new hard-sided shelter facility officially opens on Thursday, January 5 just off West Broadway near the new Trinity affordable housing complex. KGVO News was part of a special presentation for local media on Wednesday for a tour of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Official Position On Woke Capitalism: ‘We Are Agnostic’ When It Comes To Investments
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Bank of the West announced in 2018 it would no longer invest in companies associated with some fossil fuel activities, Wyoming was vocal in panning the decision and became a leader in criticism of environment, social and governance (ESG) policies.
