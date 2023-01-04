ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Health officials pitch millions in funding priorities for Warm Springs

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lawmakers on a key budget committee heard requests Thursday from health department officials and consultants that they say will help stabilize the struggling Montana State Hospital and other public facilities that care for veterans, seniors and people with intellectual disabilities and substance-use disorders. Department of Public...
MONTANA STATE
The Center Square

Gianforte: Proposed Montana budget would cut $1 billion in property, income taxes

(The Center Square) – Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is pushing a budget plan that would provide up to as much as $500 million in property tax relief for residents over the next two years. During a recent standing-room only event hosted by the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Gianforte shared more of what his administration touts as his pro-jobs, pro-family, pro-business agenda for the upcoming 68th legislative session, with the governor concluding “all Montanans deserve to keep more of what they earn.” ...
MONTANA STATE
beckersasc.com

Montana hospitals suffering from anesthesiologist shortages

Montana's health systems have been suffering from a shortage of anesthesiologists, which has only worsened due to COVID-19, according to a Jan. 6 report from the Billings Gazette. In October, the Billings (Mont.) Clinic needed 35 more full-time anesthesiologists to meet patient needs. Over the last two decades, the need...
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Eligible students will now be automatically enrolled in reduced-price meal programs

Montana public school students whose families receive Medicaid benefits will be automatically enrolled in free and reduced-price meal programs during the next school year. Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen says the state is one of 15 to be selected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to participate in the trial program. It will use Medicaid eligibility data as a way to certify students from low-income families for free and reduced-price meals beginning during the 2023-2024 school year.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Officials detail obstacles to restoring federal funds for the State Hospital

State health officials Thursday updated lawmakers on their plan to improve care at the Montana State Hospital and to apply for federal recertification in roughly 18 months. Health officials expect the facility to be $38 million over budget this year as it deals with a heavy dependence on traveling staff and the loss of federal funding. The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services pulled certification following patient deaths, blocking Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements from flowing to the state hospital.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

First year of recreational marijuana sales in Montana surpasses $200 million

MISSOULA, Mont. — New numbers from the Montana Department of Revenue show just how much money recreational marijuana brought in during its first year of legal sales. Estimated adult-use cannabis sales hit $209,947,328 in 2022. That generated $41,989,466 in estimated taxes. Medical marijuana brought in an estimated $93,616,551 in...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Montana

America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
MONTANA STATE
ypradio.org

Montana Senate considers slate of bills overhauling alcohol regulations

Montana lawmakers are considering a package of bills that would overhaul alcohol regulations in the state. Some are part of Gov. Greg Gianforte’s “red-tape” initiative aimed at cutting unnecessary or outdated business regulations. Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, is the sponsor of Senate Bills 21, 75 and...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

4 Montana cities receive affordable housing grants

MISSOULA, Mont. — Developers are currently working to line up contractors for projects in the spring and summer, according to a Montana Housing Division administrator. $3 million in federal funding will go toward building new homes and renovating current affordable housing in Butte, Belgrade, Bigfork and Helena. A variety...
HELENA, MT
NBCMontana

DPHHS: Take action to prevent respiratory illnesses this winter

HELENA, Mont. — The Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting that flu activity during the first three months of flu season has far exceeded the the prior five-year averages. The following was sent out by Department of Public Health and Human Services:. Department of Public Health...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana Food Bank Network receives large donation

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The new year is starting off on a high note for the Montana Food Bank Network by receiving a huge donation. Producer Partnership is donating over 5,000 pounds of ground beef to the organization. The beef will be distributed to network partners of food banks, food...
BOZEMAN, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 899 Cases, Two New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,646,362 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 563,253 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 231,955 doses have been administered and 76,618 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Lawmakers deadlock on political practices commissioner

HELENA, Mont. — A panel of four state legislators last week reached an impasse over who should become Montana’s next commissioner of political practices. Now, the task of narrowing the field to a single candidate falls squarely on Gov. Greg Gianforte, whose office has yet to provide a glimpse of any frontrunner.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy