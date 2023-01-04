Read full article on original website
Health officials pitch millions in funding priorities for Warm Springs
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lawmakers on a key budget committee heard requests Thursday from health department officials and consultants that they say will help stabilize the struggling Montana State Hospital and other public facilities that care for veterans, seniors and people with intellectual disabilities and substance-use disorders. Department of Public...
Montana man gets nearly 4 years for role in US Capitol riot
HELENA, Mont. — A Montana man who was among the first people to illegally enter the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election was sentenced to federal prison on the two-year anniversary of the insurrection. Jerod Hughes of East Helena was sentenced...
899 new COVID-19 cases in Montana in the last week
HELENA, Mont. — Montana state health officials report 323,951 total cases of COVID-19 for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. 3,623 people have died of the virus. This is an increase of 899 cases in the last week. Friday, Sept. 9, 2021 was the last daily update to the COVID-19 map...
Montana's new efforts to regulate recovery residences
HELENA, Mont. — This is the second article in a two-part series about Montana’s recovery residence industry. The first story, about the pathways into recovery residences from the criminal legal system, can be found here. Ronald Britt spent 19 of the last 22 years going through the revolving...
New Medicaid enrollment helps kids receive free, reduced-priced school meals
MISSOULA, Mont. — The USDA Food and Nutrition Service is including Montana as one of 15 new states that will test the impact of Medicaid direct certification. The program seeks to decrease errors in school meal programs and ensure children in need aren't left behind. The program begins next...
Lawmakers deadlock on political practices commissioner
HELENA, Mont. — A panel of four state legislators last week reached an impasse over who should become Montana’s next commissioner of political practices. Now, the task of narrowing the field to a single candidate falls squarely on Gov. Greg Gianforte, whose office has yet to provide a glimpse of any frontrunner.
4 Montana cities receive affordable housing grants
MISSOULA, Mont. — Developers are currently working to line up contractors for projects in the spring and summer, according to a Montana Housing Division administrator. $3 million in federal funding will go toward building new homes and renovating current affordable housing in Butte, Belgrade, Bigfork and Helena. A variety...
First year of recreational marijuana sales in Montana surpasses $200 million
MISSOULA, Mont. — New numbers from the Montana Department of Revenue show just how much money recreational marijuana brought in during its first year of legal sales. Estimated adult-use cannabis sales hit $209,947,328 in 2022. That generated $41,989,466 in estimated taxes. Medical marijuana brought in an estimated $93,616,551 in...
DPHHS: Take action to prevent respiratory illnesses this winter
HELENA, Mont. — The Department of Public Health and Human Services is reporting that flu activity during the first three months of flu season has far exceeded the the prior five-year averages. The following was sent out by Department of Public Health and Human Services:. Department of Public Health...
Montana Food Bank Network receives large donation
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The new year is starting off on a high note for the Montana Food Bank Network by receiving a huge donation. Producer Partnership is donating over 5,000 pounds of ground beef to the organization. The beef will be distributed to network partners of food banks, food...
The unregulated world of Montana’s sober living homes
HELENA, Mont. — Kaitlyn, age 32, applied for a spot at Hope Center Ministries near the end of 2021 because it seemed like her best option at the time. She had pleaded guilty in February to one count of criminal endangerment related to reckless driving and, after being released, violated her probation by reportedly failing to show up for check-ins and possessing drug paraphernalia. Court records say she had told her probation officer she’d been using methamphetamine, even as she denied having a problem with drugs or alcohol. The women’s sober living home in Clancy, her attorney advised, would help her get out of jail and give her a structured environment to recover from substance use.
MDT seeks public input on wildlife exclusion fence near Drummond
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal that would build wildlife exclusion fencing along 10 miles of Interstate 90 near the Helmville Cut Off. The proposal includes building wildlife exclusion fencing, wildlife jump-outs, fence gates, double cattleguards at on- and off-ramps,...
Weak disturbance brings showers tomorrow
It's another beautiful day with quite a bit of sunshine across western Montana. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a weak disturbance that will bring us a few isolated showers Thursday and Friday. A very light accumulation will be possible, mainly over the passes. A few pockets of freezing rain will also be possible.
