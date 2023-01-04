Read full article on original website
carlo cor
3d ago
Wish the democrats we're more worried about victims rights then criminals rights. They were hired to keep us safe and not work for the criminals.
2
Illinois House passes Patient and Provider Protection Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new bill would protect out-of-state people seeking healthcare in Illinois from with legal troubles is passing through the Illinois legislature. Democratic leaders formed a legislative working group after the Supreme Court ruled that abortion rights should be left up to the states. Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago) filed the bill Thursday […]
spectrumnews1.com
Lame-duck Illinois lawmakers vote themselves a 16% raise
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Democrats working in a lame-duck session left town for a weekend break Friday night — but not before voting on plans to give themselves a pay raise of nearly 16%. Legislation authorizing funds to be added for spending needs halfway through the...
WIFR
One step closer: Illinois House hopes Senate approves assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois General Assembly could have an assault weapon ban heading to Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk by Tuesday night. State lawmakers had a late night in Springfield Thursday as they finalized details in the proposal to ban assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. House Democrats approved the plan at 12:46 a.m. Friday, but the Senate decided not to vote on the bill later in the day.
Illinois gun ban bill advances, poised to pass before end of lame-duck
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are moving forward with a proposed ban on future sales of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines with more than 12 rounds. Early Thursday at an unrelated event in Chatham, just south of Springfield, Gov. J.B. Pritzker was confident a gun ban would advance.
Why is Governor Pritzker so adamant on eliminating cash bail with the SAFE-T Act?
In a statement released on Wednesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzer was confident that the Illinois Supreme Court would rule in favor of eliminating cash bail later on this year. A Kankakee County judge blocked the statute last month that would get rid of cash bail in the SAFE-T Act from going into full effect on Sunday.
Illinois House passes abortion, gender care bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House passed a bill Thursday night that would strengthen reproductive rights and gender affirming care. The bill targets several areas, including availability of contraceptives as well as abortion and gender-related medications. It allows the state to grant temporary licenses to out-of-state doctors and nurses who provide reproductive services. A similar […]
WIFR
Illinois House Democrats pass assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois House approved a plan to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines around 1 a.m. on Friday. The plan passed on a 64 to 43 vote. Senate Bill 2226 bans the manufacture, sale, possession and delivery of assault-style weapons. It also bans high-capacity magazines containing over 12 rounds of ammunition.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois House Executive Committee passes assault weapons ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois House committee passed an assault weapons ban bill Thursday after hundreds of gun violence survivors, loved ones of victims, politicians and anti-violence activists gathered at the Illinois capitol calling for change. The proposal was approved by the House Executive Committee on a strict party-line vote,...
959theriver.com
Illinois House Passes Assault Weapons Ban: Gov Pritzker Releases Statement
The Illinois House passed a modified ban on high-powered weapons and large-capacity magazines early Friday. The late-night debate had the assault weapons legislation pass in the house by a vote of 64-43. Following the Illinois House of Representatives taking action on several bills today, Governor JB Pritzker issued the following...
Illinois quick hits: House passes gun ban bill; millions of organ donors; lawmakers push for wind ports
House passes gun ban bill In the early morning hours Friday, the Illinois House passed a bill that would ban assault weapons. The vote happened just before 1 a.m. with Gov. J.B. Pritzker on hand for the entire debate. The Protect Illinois Communities Act would outlaw the manufacture, purchase, sale and delivery of certain semi-automatic guns and magazines that hold 12 or more rounds. Republicans largely did not support the...
Possible amendments to proposed Illinois gun ban doesn’t sway opponents
(The Center Square) – It’s possible there could be changes to a proposed gun ban at the Illinois statehouse. Whether they advance is unclear. House Bill 5855 would ban future sales of certain semi-automatic rifles, shotguns and pistols and require a registry of guns already legally purchased. The measure would also ban the possession of magazines over 10 rounds and prohibit anyone under 21 from getting a required Firearm Owner ID card, unless they’re in the military. ...
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Illinois
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers. Between sporting arms and ammunition companies and supporting sectors, the American firearm industry generated $70.5 billion in...
Op-Ed: Goodbye, poor economic prospects. Goodbye, high taxes. Goodbye, Illinois.
By the time you finish reading this, another Illinoisan will have moved to another state. Last year, 141,656 people quit Illinois. That’s one every 3 minutes, 43 seconds. That’s nearly like Naperville or Joliet vanishing in a year. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated a total loss of 104,437 people between July 2021 and July 2022, somewhat blunted by births and moves from foreign countries. Yet the loss was still a...
An Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Has Passed the House. Here's What The Bill Says, and What's Next
Hours after more than 100 gun safety supporters descended on Springfield, of the Illinois House of Representatives overnight passed a historic and sweeping piece of gun legislation that, among other things, would ban the sale, delivery and purchase of assault weapons ban across the state. "We know that this topic...
WIFR
Illinois House pass assault ban, local lawmakers react
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Early this morning, the Illinois House approved the Protect Illinois Communities Act in a vote of 64 to 43. While some lawmakers are strong supporters of the bill, others are more hesitant. “For somebody that’s willing to shoot up innocent people at a parade, they’re not...
Illinois lawmakers meet for the first day of the lame-duck session
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are back in Springfield for lame-duck session. The House introduced new members. The Senate remembered one they've lost. The final days of the 102nd General Assembly could include passage of a variety of last-minute bills, including a possible ban on certain types of guns among other legislation. Nothing advanced Wednesday. Instead, state Rep. Mark Luft, R-Pekin, introduced former state Rep. Keith Sommer's replacement in the state's 88th district. ...
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker announces record-setting year for adult use cannabis sales
(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced a record-setting year for adult use cannabis sales. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation tracks adult use cannabis sales including the number of items sold, sales totals to Illinois and out-of-state residents, and sales total by month. For the year, Illinois adult...
kbsi23.com
Newly reformed SAFE-T Act signed by IL Gov. Pritzker; What this means for southern IL
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois’ SAFE-T Act — which stands for “Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today,” was signed into law February 2021 by Governor JB Pritzker. Recently, the act was amended and signed by Gov. Pritzker. Parts of the bill went into...
wglt.org
Judge rules in Rivian's favor in lawsuit over direct sales to consumers
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Rivian by a group of Illinois auto dealers who alleged the electric automaker was breaking the law by selling vehicles directly to consumers. That ruling in Cook County court allows Rivian to continue selling electric trucks and SUVs to customers in Illinois....
nprillinois.org
Pritzker Administration announces agency leadership changes
The Pritzker administration is set to begin a second term. But Friday, the governor’s office announced some departures among agency heads. Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Colleen Callahan will step down from her position on January 16th. Since beginning her term in 2019, Director Callahan has guided the department through the formation of a new strategic plan focused on protecting Illinois’s natural resources and reducing the impact of climate change. Callahan also advocated for IDNR’s largest budget in decades to fund repairs and updates at state sites and led the successful re-brand of invasive carp to Copi. Prior to her appointment to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Callahan served as state director of Illinois’ Rural Development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and worked for over 30 years in agriculture communications for WMBD Radio in Peoria.
