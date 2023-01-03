Read full article on original website
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Chilling text revealed after American architect, his fiancée & two family members disappeared in Mexico on Christmas
AN AMERICAN architect and his fiancée still haven't been found nearly two weeks after they went missing in Mexico. Jose Gutierrez, 31 — who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio — flew to the Mexican state of Zacatecas to celebrate the holidays with his fiancee Daniela Marquez, 31. The...
'I'm a survivor': Austin WW2 vet Karl Schmitt has packed a lot into 100 years
After tromping through Italy and France — hauling heavy stacks of ammunition, crawling through battlefields, and being pulled from his company for months because of unhealed frozen feet — Karl Schmitt confronted mortality on Jan. 8, 1945. The Austinite, who turned 100 in July, lost his sense of composure during a bombardment near the Moder River in Alsace, France, when a piece of shrapnel tore into his foot. ...
