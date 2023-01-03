After tromping through Italy and France — hauling heavy stacks of ammunition, crawling through battlefields, and being pulled from his company for months because of unhealed frozen feet — Karl Schmitt confronted mortality on Jan. 8, 1945. The Austinite, who turned 100 in July, lost his sense of composure during a bombardment near the Moder River in Alsace, France, when a piece of shrapnel tore into his foot. ...

