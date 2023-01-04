Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
houmatimes.com
Swamp Stomp Music Series returning this January
On January 28, 2023, Gina’s at the Legion in Thibodaux will host four-time Grammy nominee Cedric Watson in concert from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The concert is free of charge and all ages are welcome to attend. “Our goal at the Cajun Music Preservation Society is to make Cajun music fun and accessible,” says organizer Misty McElroy. “We want to provide opportunities for those in the Houma-Thibodaux areas to enjoy this cultural music.”
fox8live.com
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - With the return of Carnival, many people are searching for their favorite king cakes around town. One of the city’s popular king cake bakeries, Dong Phuong Bakery, says it will partner with local businesses again this year as official vendors to distribute king cakes to fans who don’t want to make the trek to the New Orleans East bakery.
Funeral, second line held for New Orleans comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell
Less than two weeks after comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell was fatally shot in his hometown of New Orleans, loved ones will gather on Thursday to lay his body to rest.
houmatimes.com
WATCH: United Houma Nation featured on NBC News “Changing The Narrative”
The United Houma Nation (UHN) and its impacts from climate change are featured in NBC News’ new digital TV series titled “Changing the Narrative”, which shares powerful stories of people working together to create lasting change in their communities. UHN Principal Chief Lora Ann Chaisson and tribal...
WDSU
NOPD arrests suspect for the murder of famous New Orleans comedian, Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell
HOUSTON — The New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect accused of the murder of the famous New Orleans comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell. According to NOPD, U.S. Marshals from the New Orleans and Houston offices arrested Jabril Cowart, 20, who is being accused of killing Montrell outside of a Rouses on Baronne Street.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announces decision on Endymion, other Mardi Gras parade routes for 2023
New Orleans will hire police from outside the NOPD to safeguard Mardi Gras, allowing Endymion and perhaps other parades to roll on their full, traditional routes this year, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Friday at the annual Kings' Day press conference at Mardi Gras World. To a din of whistles, the...
WDSU
Reports: New Orleans rapper among multiple people shot in Miami
MIAMI — Miami police said multiple people were shot outside of a restaurant Thursday night. Witnesses who spoke with NBC 6 South Florida said one of the victims was New Orleans rapper Rob49. The shooting reportedly happened during a music video shoot for rapper French Montana. Miami police did...
New Orleans restaurant opening location in southwest Louisiana
Author and television personality Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans, will be opening a second location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
WDSU
New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56
NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
houmatimes.com
Immortalize your family now in support of Downtown Houma!
Le Petit Theatre of Historic Downtown Houma recently announced that local community members may now purchase personalized bricks to be included in a new plaza outside the theater. Following a 1.8 million dollar renovation to the almost 85 year old theater in 2022, Le Petit Theatre board members are excited...
NOLA.com
A TV show made it look like this Uptown restaurant returned, but here’s the real plan
Plenty of people thought the Uptown restaurant that had been Cavan re-opened, only to then abruptly shutter again. But all the activity and starkly different street-side look was simply the work of a production crew turning it into a set for the AMC series “The Driver.”. A real restaurant...
NOLA.com
All 2023 Mardi Gras parades in Metairie, Kenner, West Jeff and Chalmette
Carnival doesn't stop at the parish line. Here are all the parades that roll in New Orleans' neighboring suburbs. Sunday, Feb. 5th, noon, Veterans Memorial Boulevard route, eastbound, Metairie. Founded in 1983, the Krewe of Little Rascals is a youth-oriented parade, with members ranging in age from 4 to 19....
2023 New Orleans Mardi Gras Parade Schedule
Here is the 2023 New Orleans Parade Schedule.
NOLA.com
New Orleans-based IMTT sells its Gretna terminal to this Texas company
International-Matex Tank Terminals, a New Orleans-based bulk liquid storage company, has sold its Gretna terminal to BWC Terminals LLC of Houston. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. IMTT had owned the terminal for 32 years. It has roughly 2.3 million barrels of storage capacity along with access to truck,...
houmatimes.com
From kicking off Carnival season to learning Cajun dance; Here’s what’s happening this weekend!
Cajun dance lessons | January 6 | 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | The Folklife Culture Center– On January 6, 13 and, 20, dance instructor Dickie Jackson will be teaching local participants traditional Cajun dances, such as the Cajun Waltz and Cajun Jag. Dancers of all experience levels are welcome. The cost is only $5 per person each week. Read the complete article here.
houmatimes.com
Local Cajun dance lessons beginning tomorrow
The Folklife Culture Center is pleased to present Cajun dance lessons!. Starting tomorrow evening, dance instructor Dickie Jackson will be leading a class on three consecutive Fridays in January that will teach local participants traditional Cajun dances, such as the Cajun Waltz and Cajun Jag. “These classes are a really...
lafourchegazette.com
Raceland gets greeted by the ‘mysterious black cat’
There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget. For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’. It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game. Just...
houmatimes.com
Market at the Marina this Saturday, January 7
Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, January 7, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine) on the marina across from Terrebonne General. The outdoor farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.
Krewe of Endymion confused and concerned about potential changes to Mardi Gras parade route
NEW ORLEANS — For many Mid-City neighbors, eliminating the first 8 blocks of the Krewe of Endymion parade along Orleans Avenue would be like Mondays in New Orleans without red beans and rice. “This is where they have the crowd,” Orleans Ave. neighbor Ronnie Weisler said. “This is where...
Comments / 1