Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, January 7, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine) on the marina across from Terrebonne General. The outdoor farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.

HOUMA, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO