Swamp Stomp Music Series returning this January

On January 28, 2023, Gina’s at the Legion in Thibodaux will host four-time Grammy nominee Cedric Watson in concert from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The concert is free of charge and all ages are welcome to attend. “Our goal at the Cajun Music Preservation Society is to make Cajun music fun and accessible,” says organizer Misty McElroy. “We want to provide opportunities for those in the Houma-Thibodaux areas to enjoy this cultural music.”
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - With the return of Carnival, many people are searching for their favorite king cakes around town. One of the city’s popular king cake bakeries, Dong Phuong Bakery, says it will partner with local businesses again this year as official vendors to distribute king cakes to fans who don’t want to make the trek to the New Orleans East bakery.
Reports: New Orleans rapper among multiple people shot in Miami

MIAMI — Miami police said multiple people were shot outside of a restaurant Thursday night. Witnesses who spoke with NBC 6 South Florida said one of the victims was New Orleans rapper Rob49. The shooting reportedly happened during a music video shoot for rapper French Montana. Miami police did...
New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56

NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
Immortalize your family now in support of Downtown Houma!

Le Petit Theatre of Historic Downtown Houma recently announced that local community members may now purchase personalized bricks to be included in a new plaza outside the theater. Following a 1.8 million dollar renovation to the almost 85 year old theater in 2022, Le Petit Theatre board members are excited...
All 2023 Mardi Gras parades in Metairie, Kenner, West Jeff and Chalmette

Carnival doesn't stop at the parish line. Here are all the parades that roll in New Orleans' neighboring suburbs. Sunday, Feb. 5th, noon, Veterans Memorial Boulevard route, eastbound, Metairie. Founded in 1983, the Krewe of Little Rascals is a youth-oriented parade, with members ranging in age from 4 to 19....
New Orleans-based IMTT sells its Gretna terminal to this Texas company

International-Matex Tank Terminals, a New Orleans-based bulk liquid storage company, has sold its Gretna terminal to BWC Terminals LLC of Houston. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. IMTT had owned the terminal for 32 years. It has roughly 2.3 million barrels of storage capacity along with access to truck,...
From kicking off Carnival season to learning Cajun dance; Here’s what’s happening this weekend!

Cajun dance lessons | January 6 | 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | The Folklife Culture Center– On January 6, 13 and, 20, dance instructor Dickie Jackson will be teaching local participants traditional Cajun dances, such as the Cajun Waltz and Cajun Jag. Dancers of all experience levels are welcome. The cost is only $5 per person each week. Read the complete article here.
Local Cajun dance lessons beginning tomorrow

The Folklife Culture Center is pleased to present Cajun dance lessons!. Starting tomorrow evening, dance instructor Dickie Jackson will be leading a class on three consecutive Fridays in January that will teach local participants traditional Cajun dances, such as the Cajun Waltz and Cajun Jag. “These classes are a really...
Raceland gets greeted by the ‘mysterious black cat’

There are some things you pick up along the journey that you just never forget. For me, I’ll always remember the night that I saw ‘the mysterious black cat.’. It was about this time of the year. I was coming home from a high school basketball game. Just...
Market at the Marina this Saturday, January 7

Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, January 7, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine) on the marina across from Terrebonne General. The outdoor farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.
