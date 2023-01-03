Rick C. Hickman, 71 of Simpsonville, SC & formally of Zanesville passed away Tuesday Jan 3, 2023. He was born February 18, 1951 in Zanesville the son of the late Clifford & Evelyn Hickman. Rick was a very caring & loving person. He loved adventure, riding motorcycles, his Miada and sports especially being an avid Ohio State Buckeyes & Cleveland Browns fan. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family & friends of old, whenever home. He retired from General Electric in Greenville SC. Rick is survived by his wife Myra of South Carolina, two sons, Colton & Chandler; a sister Jane Hartley; nephew Bryan Hartley; Niece, Jennifer (Bart) Brinkman, & great nieces & nephews, Emily, Maddie & Max. Per his request, no funeral services will be held. Rick gave the gift of life by being an organ donor. Please raise a toast to Rick when you gather as friends. Rest In Peace Rick. The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Rick’s family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO