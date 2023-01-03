Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Gertrude L. (Kirby) Morgan
Gertrude Louise (Kirby) Morgan, 91, of Zanesville, Ohio, went to be with The Lord on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Born September 10, 1931, Gertrude was the daughter of the late Mary (Viney) and James H. Kirby, of Glouster, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Gertrude is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Morgan; siblings, Dwight Viney, Mary Bernadine Keels, James Kirby and Shirley Wilson.
WHIZ
Frank W. Buck Jr.
Frank W. Buck Jr., 89 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2023 at his home of 42 years, the Cambridge Developmental Center. Frank was born in Cleveland Heights, Ohio on February 20, 1933, son to Frank W. and Katherine (Abels) Buck. Frank lived at Cambridge Developmental Center since...
WHIZ
Anthony “Tony” Rose Jr.
Anthony “Tony” Rose Jr., 60 of Zanesville, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on January 4, 2023, at Genesis Hospital. He was born on October 3, 1962, in Zanesville, Ohio, son of the late Anthony W. Rose Sr. and Virginia Dickson. He worked as a truck driver for Coshocton Trucking. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in the garage and watching sports. Above all, he enjoyed his time spent with his family.
WHIZ
Maryetta L. Baggett
Maryetta Lynn Baggett, 64, passed away January 4, 2023, comfortably at her home surrounded by her family after a long and courageous battle with colon cancer. She was born December 24, 1958, in Cambridge, Ohio to the late Charles Todd and Linda King Todd. She was a proud wife, mother,...
WHIZ
One Year Since the heartbreaking Masonic Temple Fire
ZANESVILLE, OH – It’s been one year since many woke up to the heart breaking news that the historic Masonic Temple on North Fourth Street caught fire. The fire broke out just after 11 pm on January 6th 2022. The fire was determined to be an accident, as the Zanesville Fire Department said a partially wet dishtowel was thrown into a trashcan just after being microwaved, which then caught materials in the can on fire. About 49 artists and businesses called this historical building home.
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
WHIZ
Rick C. Hickman
Rick C. Hickman, 71 of Simpsonville, SC & formally of Zanesville passed away Tuesday Jan 3, 2023. He was born February 18, 1951 in Zanesville the son of the late Clifford & Evelyn Hickman. Rick was a very caring & loving person. He loved adventure, riding motorcycles, his Miada and sports especially being an avid Ohio State Buckeyes & Cleveland Browns fan. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family & friends of old, whenever home. He retired from General Electric in Greenville SC. Rick is survived by his wife Myra of South Carolina, two sons, Colton & Chandler; a sister Jane Hartley; nephew Bryan Hartley; Niece, Jennifer (Bart) Brinkman, & great nieces & nephews, Emily, Maddie & Max. Per his request, no funeral services will be held. Rick gave the gift of life by being an organ donor. Please raise a toast to Rick when you gather as friends. Rest In Peace Rick. The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Rick’s family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
sciotopost.com
Division of Wildlife Selects New District Manager for Southeast Ohio
ATHENS, Ohio – Ohio Wildlife Officer Nathan West has been named the district manager for Wildlife District Four in Athens, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Officer West was previously assigned to Wyandot County for the past seven years. District Four includes 19...
WTOL-TV
Kittens dumped off Tuscarawas County bridge given 2nd chance at life
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Rescue truly takes a village. Several local departments came together in Tuscarawas County to rescue three kittens trapped on an icy river. Authorities were alerted by a concerned citizen that there was a diaper box out on the water at Port Washington. That box held...
Body found at Ohio recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations have been […]
ohio.edu
OHIO Zanesville nursing students warm up the community with blanket drive
In support of the annual Good Samaritan Blanket Drive, the Ohio University Zanesville Student Nurse Association (SNAZ) held a blanket drive in December that directly benefited Eastside Community Ministries, located at 221 Stillwell Street in Zanesville. The Good Samaritan blanket drive began 32 years ago when the Good Samaritan Nursing...
Ohio woman pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — A Zanesville woman who allegedly drunkenly killed 30 year-old Alex King with her car changed her plea in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court Thursday, according to a statement from Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch. Pariss Dickinson, 27, pleaded guilty to one second-degree felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide, one third-degree felony […]
WTAP
Building owned by Burkhart Trucking in Lowell damaged in fire
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Late on the night of January 4th, a fire broke out in a building owned by Burkhart Trucking and Excavating at 9550 in Lowell, Ohio. Lowell-Adams Volunteer Fire Department Chief Josh Harris said his department was dispatched at 10:43. They arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire early on the morning of January 5th. Also present on scene were the Beverly Fire Department, Devola Fire Department and EMS, Salem Fire Department, Reno Fire Department and Lowell Police Department.
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Ohio
A popular discount grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On December 22, 2022, the well-known and rapidly expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its newest Ohio supermarket location in New Albany, according to the company's website.
New laws taking effect in Ohio in 2023
Here is a look at some of the new laws that will take effect in 2023:
WHIZ
Updates on the Mosaic Tile Tear Down
ZANESVILLE, OH – The tear down of the Mosaic Tile in Zanesville continues. The process of tearing down the Mosaic Tile facility started in late November with asbestos remediation, tearing out old pipe wrap and other materials containing asbestos. The materials have been transported to a hazmat landfill. As for the remaining bricks and timber, these materials will be reused and recycled.
WHIZ
Pawsitive Partner Award and Pet of the Week: Meet Ryder
ZANESVILLE, OH- The Animal Shelter Society’s starting the new year off by thanking a local business that helps support their work. The Winerak and its owner Mike Alfman was presented the “Pawsitive” Partner Award. Alfman said his support of the shelter comes from wanting to give animals their best life.
Beechcroft High School struck by gunfire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus City School was struck by gunfire Thursday morning, one day following its opening after winter break. Columbus police reported that officers were called to Beechcroft High School at 11:30 a.m. on reports of the building being struck by gunfire. When CPD spoke with the principal, it was reported that […]
WHIZ
Suspected Bank Robber Behind Bars
A 42-year-old Zanesville man faces charges in connection to a December bank robbery. Zanesville Police Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said that Justin Curry now faces charges of aggravated robbery, robbery and possessing criminal tools. Michel said following the robbery of the Park National Bank on Maysville Avenue, December 29, they...
Ohio County says missing woman was not who they were looking for when they received their tip on human remains
Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard told 7News that the missing woman from Vienna, West Virginia is not who they were working for when they received a tip of human remains on Thursday. Howard says the identify of the person has not been released at this time but hopes dental records could be used to identify […]
