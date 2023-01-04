ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox8live.com

Man found shot to death early Saturday in St. Roch neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot early Saturday (Jan. 7) in the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity were not immediately disclosed. The NOPD said the adult male victim was found dead from a single gunshot wound around 1:33...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Five shot, two dead in Central City

New Orleans Police are on scene of a mass shooting in Central City. Five people were shot, two victims are reported dead. The shooting took place around 8:00 Thursday evening at the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Reverend John Raphael Way.
CENTRAL, LA
NOLA.com

2 shot in Lower 9th Ward; suspected shooter arrested, NOPD says

Two people were shot around noon Thursday in the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans police said. They both went in a private vehicle to a hospital, and their conditions were not immediately available. Authorities were called at 12:17 p.m. to Tupelo Street and North Robertson (map), where the shooting happened....
NOLA.com

At least 30 people were shot on New Orleans interstates in 2022: 5 things to know

At least 30 people were shot on interstates and highways in New Orleans in 2022, according to information from police. Seven of the shootings were fatal. Attacks on the highway make up a relatively small percentage of all the shootings in the city, but over the past several years, they've become increasingly common. Another interstate shooting has already been reported this year near downtown.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD: 2 dead, 3 others wounded in Central City Shooting

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a mass shooting that killed two and injured three others in Central City on Thursday night. According to police, three men and two women were shot at the intersection of St. Andrew Street and Rev John Raphael Jr. Way after 8 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Suspect caught on video breaking into Subway resturants in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a suspect that broke into a Subway restaurant just outside of Hammond. Chief Jimmy Tavis said that a suspect broke into the Subway on University Ave. with the use of a small hatchet. Travis said that the alleged suspect is a black male who was wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a face mask, and a backpack.
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police say 2 shot, 1 person in custody

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after two people were shot and injured in the Lower Ninth Ward Thursday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened at Tupelo Street and North Robertson Street around 12:17 p.m. Matthew Bell, 41, of Monroe, is accused of shooting...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Neighbors, pastor frustrated after Central City mass shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When bullets started flying in the 2400 block of St. Andrew Street Thursday (Jan. 5) night, a neighbor says he and his wife had to take cover. “It was like a war zone,” says an unidentified witness. “I literally got on the floor. I’ve got cuts underneath my arm from running to the back of my house. My wife almost got shot. It’s crazy.”
CENTRAL, LA
fox8live.com

3 injured, 1 dead after a shooting in Central City, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting in Central City Thursday evening, police say. Around 8:12 p.m., police responded to the shooting scene at St. Andrew Street and Rev. John Raphael Jr Way. When officers arrived, they located three males and a...
CENTRAL, LA
WDSU

New Orleans family narrowly survives hit and run car crash

NEW ORLEANS — Stolen vehicles continue to plague the city of New Orleans, becoming more dangerous for the people living in and traveling to the area. Kaylie Battaglia, 23, told WDSU News, her family narrowly survived a hit-and-run car crash the evening of Dec. 26, involving a red stolen Kia Optima.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

