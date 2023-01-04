Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Florida men were arrested after setting fire to a house with 21 people inside.EddyEvonAnonymousBonita Springs, FL
What's Open on Sanibel and Captiva IslandOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
Florida witness describes three silent arrowhead-shaped objectsRoger MarshNaples, FL
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
Related
islandernews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Punta Gorda
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Punta Gorda, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Are you eligible for Habitat's Affordable Homeownership program?
Habitat for Humanity is helping people get into affordable homes. A local mom was given the keys to her new house today. She wants you to know, with some hard work, you can become a homeowner too.
WINKNEWS.com
Making Ends Meet: Tips on how to ask for a raise
Soaring inflation costs have left many unsatisfied with their salaries. While requesting more money from your employer can be uncomfortable, it doesn’t have to be. Here is what you should and shouldn’t do when asking for a raise. About 70% of employees who ask for a raise receive...
Florida Weekly
Naples housing inventory on the rise
According to the November 2022 Market Report by the Naples Area Board of Realtors (NABOR), which tracks home listings and sales within Collier County (excluding Marco Island), there were 552 overall closed sales in November, which is a 41.4 percent decrease from 942 closed sales recorded in November 2021. The post-pandemic home buying surge that took place when mortgage rates were historically low has ended. Housing inventory in Naples is on the rise but remains low at just 2.8 months of inventory reported in November (a balanced market has a six-month supply of inventory). As expected, the limited inventory environment in Naples is restricting sales and increasing prices. Though broker analysts reviewing the report pointed out that cash sales accounted for 62.3 percent of closed sales in November; it is an indication that the Naples housing market remains a solid investment.
WINKNEWS.com
Habitat for Humanity seeks to increase income cap for Kaicasa neighborhood
Habitat for Humanity of Collier County has been providing access to affordable homeownership for about 45 years, serving a total of around 2,500 families. The nonprofit prides itself on having 13 active subdivision associations serving those who make less than 80% of the county’s average median income, which is $100,00 for a family of four.
NCH in need of type O negative Blood Donors
Blood donors who have type O negative are needed immediately in Collier County to help replenish the NCH Community Blood Center’s low blood product inventories.
estero-fl.gov
Downtown Estero, Copperleaf and Miromar Design Center among topics for the Planning, Zoning and Design Board on January 10, 2023
The Board will start their meeting at 4:30, Tuesday, with a public hearing for Copperleaf at The Brooks’ request to expand their clubhouse located at Three Oaks Parkway and Coconut Road. Miromar International Design Center has requested a public hearing for their plans to convert some of their building...
Florida Weekly
Construction Has Started at Metropolitan Naples, Downtown’s Newest Luxury Address
While some real estate projects have been placed on hold or cancelled altogether in recent months, there’s one major new community which is changing the face of downtown Naples and fulfilling the promise the experienced developers made during its historic launch last year. That new mixed-use community is Metropolitan...
macaronikid.com
Allow me to re-introduce myself
Since starting this Fort Myers - Fort Myers Beach edition of Macaroni KID, we've significantly grown both in subscribers and social media following! I think it's high time that I reintroduce myself to you all. I am a real person and a local parent, just like you! I thought I'd put a face to the name, to help you get to know me. As always, if you need to contact me, you can do so via email, Facebook or Instagram!
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: 75 restaurants launch in Naples area in 2022
More than 75 new dining spots opened for business in 2022 in Collier County, including more than 30 restaurants in North Naples. Some of the hottest new places in the area launched in North Naples within the last year. The 239 Naples, which draws attention to its local food sources, opened in May at Mercato. Food and Thought 2, an all-organic restaurant, took over the former Founders Bistro site last summer in Fountain Park off Airport-Pulling Road.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $19.5 Million, This One of A Kind Luxury Port Royal Estate in Naples, Florida has A Massive Outdoor Entertainment Area
3170 Gordon Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3170 Gordon Drive, Naples, Florida is a Mediterranean estate Just steps to the beach and only minutes to the fine shopping and cuisine of historic old Naples, amazing outdoor area include a large pool, several outdoor seating areas, and a state of the art outdoor kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3170 Gordon Drive, please contact Rachael Schaaf (Phone: 239-770-1735) at H2 Home Services Network LLC for full support and perfect service.
This Florida County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker revealed the counties where people live the longest in the Sunshine state.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Construction to begin on Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in Naples
DeAngelis Diamond is set to begin work on the Warren American Whiskey Kitchen in downtown Naples. The Damn Good Hospitality Group signed for their second Warren location to be the anchor restaurant of The Collective at the beginning of last year. Located in Naples’ Design District, DeAngelis Diamond previously managed the construction of The Collective. Described as a scratch kitchen with a world-class whiskey collection, Warren, which also has a location in Delray Beach, will feature a lounge space to house its private cocktail club.
luxury-houses.net
The Majestic Lakefront Estate in Naples Florida is Already On The Market with New Furnishings, Asking $6.5 Million
13741 Pondview Circle Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 13741 Pondview Circle, Naples, Florida, lords almost an acre of land and offers over 6700 sq ft of living space and luxurious upgrades throughout. This majestic lakefront estate in Quail West is move-in ready with new furnishings and is a showcase of timeless elegance. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 6,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13741 Pondview Circle, please contact Nita Marie Rapp (Phone: 216-870-4737) & Crystal Marie Tobe (Phone: 239-778-0030) at Levitan Realty for full support and perfect service.
seminoletribune.org
Immokalee Trading Post opens for business
IMMOKALEE — The long-awaited Immokalee Trading Post opened for business Oct. 28. The idea for the Trading Post had been percolating at the Seminole Tribe of Florida Inc. (STOFI) for about 10 years before ground was finally broken in May 2021. “It’s awesome,” said tribal member Mary Lou Alvarado,...
10NEWS
Beloved Southwest Florida eagle couple welcomes new hatchling – now waiting for next
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Beloved Southwest Florida eagle couple Harriet and M15 are proud parents once again after E21 hatched Wednesday evening – and now they're waiting for the second egg to hatch. The baby eaglet's egg showed its first pip, another term for crack, Tuesday morning signaling...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cogent Bank to host grand opening of North Naples location
Cogent Bank will host the grand opening of its 5,000-square-foot North Naples office from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 26. The location at 999 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Suite 100, includes office spaces, bank teller stations and drive-thru bank access. The location is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Punta Gorda homeowners left with questions about insurance after Ian
It’s been more than 90 days since Ian made landfall and there are still those looking for help. Specifically, homeowners not hearing back from their insurance company.
Beachgoers enjoy sunshine as Collier County reopens beach access points
A number of beach access points have reopened — 14 to be exact. Marking the first time they’ve been open since Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Speeding boats a concern for boaters in Naples Bay
Boats are speeding by with no one to keep other boaters safe. This is what some people say is going on in Naples Bay. People there say they have seen boats going by faster than they should, and there should marine sheriffs and FWC there, but since Ian, they are nowhere to be found.
Comments / 0