oilcity.news

Natrona County commissioners on the hunt for new county attorney

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County finds itself in search for new legal counsel as current county attorney Eric Nelson will soon be leaving the position he’s held for several years to work for the City of Casper. So far, however, the search has proven to be challenging, said Natrona County HR Director Danielle Krucheck.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Natrona County Fire District celebrates 30 years of service

CASPER, Wyo. — This week, the Natrona County Fire Protection District is celebrating 30 years of emergency service to the residents of Natrona County and surrounding communities. Prior to 1993, the Natrona County Fire Department provided the services of fire protection and other forms of emergency response to the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/19/22–1/4/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - WYSTEPUP

Gov. Mark Gordon and state officials get sworn in Monday.-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Monday was a big day at the Capitol. The state’s top 5 elected officials were sworn into office at the Rotunda. Wyoming officials rang in the new year with a bang. Even during the holiday season, the state keeps working, and today was no exception. On Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon rang in his second inaugural ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Counties Want To Assess Property Taxes For Wind Farms

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Differences between property tax estimates provided by wind farm developers and actual tax assessments energy producers receive when a farm is operating has created a dispute over whether the state or Wyoming counties where the farms are located should do the assessments.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/5/23–1/6/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Charged With Felony Meth Crimes; Bond Set at $75,000

The Natrona County District Attorney's Office has charged a Casper man, already facing other drug counts, with three methamphetamine-related felony counts. But during his initial appearance in Circuit Court on Wednesday, Andrew Keller unsuccessfully tried to persuade Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen to not appoint a public defender for him.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (1/4/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Kyle Holbrook represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Fire-EMS Responds to Smoke at Life Care Center

A sized motor in a heated air handling unit caused minor smoke damage at a Casper assisted living residence on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department. Firefighters were dispatched to the Life Care Center of Casper, 4041 S. Poplar St., at 9:15 a.m. for...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper family welcomes first baby of 2023 at Wyoming Medical Center

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper welcomed the city’s first newborn of 2023 on Sunday. According to a social media post by Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, Zuri Jayde was born in Casper at 8:01 p.m., weighing in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces. The full post follows:. When Katy Waltman...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Trace snow possible in Casper as system impacts I-80 corridor; wind will be main issue

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper stands a 20% chance of snowfall tonight as a low-pressure system brings between 1 and 3 inches of snow to southern portions of the state. Casper will be sandwiched between highs to the north and the west in a pocket of low pressure that’s bringing snow to the Interstate 80 corridor as the western high pushes into the region. While that will mean little in the way of snow for central Wyoming, winds will be the main issue.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Mills police seek vehicle stolen from business

CASPER, Wyo. — The Mills Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. A black 2010 Chevrolet Suburban was taken from a business off of Salt Creek Highway in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 4, the agency release said Thursday. The vehicle bears...
MILLS, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Sannes; DiBartolomeo Jr.; Brehmer; Duncan

Michael Jeffery Sannes, at age 60, lost his long battle with COPD on December 24th at home in Casper, WY. Michael was born January 8th, 1962 to Frank and Mary Jo Sannes in Sheridan Wyoming. No public services are planned at this time. A small family and friend gathering will be determined later.
