CASPER, Wyo. — Casper stands a 20% chance of snowfall tonight as a low-pressure system brings between 1 and 3 inches of snow to southern portions of the state. Casper will be sandwiched between highs to the north and the west in a pocket of low pressure that’s bringing snow to the Interstate 80 corridor as the western high pushes into the region. While that will mean little in the way of snow for central Wyoming, winds will be the main issue.

CASPER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO