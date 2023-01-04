Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Natrona County Board of County Commissioners welcomes new members, names chairman and vice chair
CASPER, Wyo. — The calendar recently turned over to a new year, and so too has the Natrona County Board of County Commissioners turned over to a new commission. On Wednesday, the board welcomed newcomers Dallas Laird and Steve Freel. Laird, who received more than 14,000 votes in the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County commissioners on the hunt for new county attorney
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County finds itself in search for new legal counsel as current county attorney Eric Nelson will soon be leaving the position he’s held for several years to work for the City of Casper. So far, however, the search has proven to be challenging, said Natrona County HR Director Danielle Krucheck.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Natrona County Fire District celebrates 30 years of service
CASPER, Wyo. — This week, the Natrona County Fire Protection District is celebrating 30 years of emergency service to the residents of Natrona County and surrounding communities. Prior to 1993, the Natrona County Fire Department provided the services of fire protection and other forms of emergency response to the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/19/22–1/4/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Casper Police Chief, Sergeant, Officers, Detectives and Dispatchers Recognized for Years of Service
The Casper Police Department recently took to their social media pages to recognize the years of service of several of their team members, including Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters. "The Casper Police Department would like to take moment to recognize Chief Keith McPheeters, Officer Craig Morrison, and Sergeant Mitch Hill...
oilcity.news
Casper Fire-EMS encourages residents to keep hydrants clear as snow removal continues
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS is reminding residents, property managers, and land owners to remain vigilant to keep fire hydrants clear of snow as snow removal efforts continue. Instances of hydrants being buried by snow removal efforts have been discovered across the city at various times today. Casper Fire-EMS...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - WYSTEPUP
Gov. Mark Gordon and state officials get sworn in Monday.-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Monday was a big day at the Capitol. The state’s top 5 elected officials were sworn into office at the Rotunda. Wyoming officials rang in the new year with a bang. Even during the holiday season, the state keeps working, and today was no exception. On Monday, Gov. Mark Gordon rang in his second inaugural ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda.
oilcity.news
Casper’s recycled Christmas trees shore up riverbanks, rendered into mulch
CASPER, Wyo. — Residents have until Jan. 21 to drop off their Christmas trees so that the City of Casper can turn them into mulch or fodder for shoring up riverbanks. Curbside pickup arrangements can be made by calling the Solid Waste Division at 307-235-8246. These appointments must be made by Jan. 14.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Counties Want To Assess Property Taxes For Wind Farms
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Differences between property tax estimates provided by wind farm developers and actual tax assessments energy producers receive when a farm is operating has created a dispute over whether the state or Wyoming counties where the farms are located should do the assessments.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/5/23–1/6/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Casper Man Charged With Felony Meth Crimes; Bond Set at $75,000
The Natrona County District Attorney's Office has charged a Casper man, already facing other drug counts, with three methamphetamine-related felony counts. But during his initial appearance in Circuit Court on Wednesday, Andrew Keller unsuccessfully tried to persuade Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen to not appoint a public defender for him.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (1/4/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Kyle Holbrook represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
Casper Fire-EMS Responds to Smoke at Life Care Center
A sized motor in a heated air handling unit caused minor smoke damage at a Casper assisted living residence on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department. Firefighters were dispatched to the Life Care Center of Casper, 4041 S. Poplar St., at 9:15 a.m. for...
oilcity.news
Casper family welcomes first baby of 2023 at Wyoming Medical Center
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper welcomed the city’s first newborn of 2023 on Sunday. According to a social media post by Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, Zuri Jayde was born in Casper at 8:01 p.m., weighing in at 6 pounds, 14 ounces. The full post follows:. When Katy Waltman...
Wyoming State Muzzloading Rendezvous & Traders’ Fair Coming to Casper This Month
The Wyoming State Muzzloading Rendezvous and Traders' Fair is coming to Casper January 27, 28, and 29 at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center. The event is FREE and open to the public. Visitors can expect to learn about the history of the 1800's, catch up with old and new...
oilcity.news
Casper-Natrona County Health Department offering CPR, basic life-saving skills classes
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department will be offering CPR and basic life-saving skills classes this month. There will be a CPR/First Aid/AED class from 1 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 and a basic life-saving skills class from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 25.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Accused Of Gunning Down Two Friends On Casper Highway Pleads Not Guilty
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of intentionally murdering his two traveling companions on the side of a Casper highway and pointing a gun at a potential witness, Luke Thomas Young pleaded not guilty Friday morning to all charges against him. Young, 26, told Natrona County...
oilcity.news
Trace snow possible in Casper as system impacts I-80 corridor; wind will be main issue
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper stands a 20% chance of snowfall tonight as a low-pressure system brings between 1 and 3 inches of snow to southern portions of the state. Casper will be sandwiched between highs to the north and the west in a pocket of low pressure that’s bringing snow to the Interstate 80 corridor as the western high pushes into the region. While that will mean little in the way of snow for central Wyoming, winds will be the main issue.
oilcity.news
Mills police seek vehicle stolen from business
CASPER, Wyo. — The Mills Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. A black 2010 Chevrolet Suburban was taken from a business off of Salt Creek Highway in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 4, the agency release said Thursday. The vehicle bears...
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Sannes; DiBartolomeo Jr.; Brehmer; Duncan
Michael Jeffery Sannes, at age 60, lost his long battle with COPD on December 24th at home in Casper, WY. Michael was born January 8th, 1962 to Frank and Mary Jo Sannes in Sheridan Wyoming. No public services are planned at this time. A small family and friend gathering will be determined later.
