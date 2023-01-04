ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

9 homicides in 2022, 1 remains unsolved; Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

By Kimber Collins
 3 days ago

DESTIN, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office worked nine homicide cases in 2022 resulting in 13 deaths.

OCSO said a deadly shooting on Okaloosa Island days before 2022 began also remains unsolved.

OCSO investigating 26-year-old man found shot and killed on Okaloosa Island

The department located the victim’s vehicle days later but is seeking input from the public on any of these unsolved cases.

Anyone with information can call OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at 850-863-TIPS

