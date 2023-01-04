Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Zachary police arrest 'major narcotics distributor'
ZACHARY - Police believe they have taken into custody someone responsible for much of the narcotics activity in and around Zachary. The department there announced the arrest of Dylan Davis on charges including distribution of methamphetamine and other drugs. The investigation was conducted by Zachary's Narcotics Division and the Louisiana State Police Narcotics Division.
wbrz.com
Local pharmacy struggling to deal with influx of new customers following sudden closure of other pharmacy
ZACHARY - An unexpected closure at a locally-owned Zachary pharmacy has had quite a few side effects. Both Medical Pharmacy locations announced their closures on Christmas Eve, causing hundreds of customers to have to find new places to fill their prescriptions. "It's been a challenge," said John Dry of Dry's...
wbrz.com
Teen infamous to law enforcement wanted for crimes across 3 parishes, considered armed and dangerous
Deputies are looking for a teen suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, wanted for a series of crimes across three parishes, including East Baton Rouge. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Malik Williams is wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish after he failed to show up in court for an armed robbery charge.
Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges
Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges. Assumption Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been cited in Assumption Parish for multiple hunting violations, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The Louisiana Department...
Accused murderer set free for a month before being re-arrested
In Dec. 2022, accused murderer Travis Layne, Jr., was released from the St. Mary Parish Jail on bond while warrants for his arrest were still active in Iberia Parish for second-degree murder.
wbrz.com
Chase in Livingston Parish Thursday night allegedly stemmed from Walmart theft; driver on the run
DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are searching for a man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Livingston Parish late Thursday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the chase reportedly started when deputies responded to a theft in progress at a Walmart on LA-16 in Denham Springs. Deputies say the suspects were loading over $1,000 worth of stolen food into a vehicle when they arrived.
Video Released of Deadly Police Chase Near Baton Rouge
When is it ok for police officers to chase a suspect? This question is now front and center in Louisiana after a high-speed chase in the Baton Rouge area that left 2 teenager girls dead. WBRZ TV in Baton Rouge has gotten traffic camera video of the crash that ended...
wbrz.com
Woman reportedly fled parish after deadly shooting at Port Allen motel
PORT ALLEN - A woman fled West Baton Rouge Parish after she allegedly shot a man to death there early Friday morning, sources tell WBRZ. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the West Inn in Port Allen. Officials tell WBRZ that the woman, who has not yet been identified, fled to Independence and called a "deputy she trusted" to tell them what happened.
Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior
Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A correctional officer at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed inappropriate and criminal behavior with an offender at the facility.
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana Police Jury says hello to interim coroner and goodbye to parish manager
East Feliciana Parish police jurors appointed an interim coroner at their first meeting of the new year, and some privately began saying goodbye to the jury’s manager. Parish Manager Joseph Moreau, who is in charge of day-to-day operations of the jury, said he is resigning to begin working in the private sector as a disaster recovery consultant.
pelicanpostonline.com
Prairieville man arrested for September 30 homicide in Gonzales
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Thursday January 5, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Gregory Magee Jr., 21, in relation to the homicide of Jasper Dorsey, 22, of Gonzales. He is charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property. On...
wbrz.com
Burglars reportedly shot at Ascension homeowners; suspects caught committing more crimes in EBR
PRAIRIEVILLE - A pregnant woman was grazed by a bullet when two burglars shot at her home after stealing from a vehicle during the latest theft in a string of burglaries in a Prairieville neighborhood. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, two men were caught breaking into a car...
theadvocate.com
Woman fatally shoots husband at Port Allen hotel, claims self-defense, officials say
A woman who fled to a neighboring parish after allegedly shooting her ex-husband dead at a Port Allen hotel early Friday has turned herself in to the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office, multiple law enforcement sources said. West Baton Rouge District Attorney Tony Clayton said the shooting took place at the...
fox8live.com
La. State Police trooper fired after boat crash investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man. Louisiana State Police dismissed ex-trooper Justin Chiasson effective Jan. 6. The agency cites policy violations, including conduct unbecoming, lawful orders, false statements, and employee responsibilities.
Two Louisiana Men Identified as Suspects in Vehicle Burglary and Shooting in Ascension Parish
Two Louisiana Men Identified as Suspects in Vehicle Burglary and Shooting in Ascension Parish. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Two Louisiana men have been identified as suspects in a vehicle burglary and shooting in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, that left one person injured. On January 4, 2022, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s...
wbrz.com
'All I did was order a shot': Woman convicted of crime after ordering 'angel shot' at bar
BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing a year of probation and 50 hours of community service after simply ordering a shot at a bar. Alison LeBlanc asked her server about an "angel shot with a lime" and said she wanted one after seeing a poster for one in the bathroom at Twin Peaks on Siegen Lane. It wasn't what she thought it was.
Police searching for court detainee that ran out of Iberia Parish Courthouse
Law enforcement are searching for a court detainee that ran from the Iberia Parish Courthouse.
WAFB.com
Woman shares alarming burglary story via social media, warns others of apartment safety
Folks in the Oakland crossing neighborhood in Prairieville were stunned to find out a car burglary resulted in a woman being grazed by a bullet. In her 2023 state of the city speech, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome began by addressing concerns folks have voiced about people leaving the city for better opportunities, particularly those in their 20′s.
theadvocate.com
Accused of shooting a pregnant woman, they were later caught burglarizing cars, police say
Less than a day after a pregnant woman was injured by gunfire in Ascension Parish, Zachary police officers unwittingly captured the two suspects as they burglarized vehicles miles to the north, authorities said. Zachary police said Thursday those men, Jacolby Lockett and Keylon Robinson, were caught Tuesday afternoon near Cedar...
theadvocate.com
Why didn't an ankle monitor stop a murder-suicide? Prosecutors hope phone logs will tell.
Prosecutors are seeking phone records belonging to an employee of an ankle monitoring company accused of letting a client murder his estranged wife on their watch — an effort to pinpoint whether the company alerted anyone of the man’s movements before the slaying. Phone records sought via subpoena...
