Zachary, LA

wbrz.com

Zachary police arrest 'major narcotics distributor'

ZACHARY - Police believe they have taken into custody someone responsible for much of the narcotics activity in and around Zachary. The department there announced the arrest of Dylan Davis on charges including distribution of methamphetamine and other drugs. The investigation was conducted by Zachary's Narcotics Division and the Louisiana State Police Narcotics Division.
ZACHARY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges

Louisiana Man Cited with Multiple Hunting Violations, Drug Charges, Trespassing Charges, and Firearms Charges. Assumption Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been cited in Assumption Parish for multiple hunting violations, possession of marijuana, criminal trespassing, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The Louisiana Department...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Chase in Livingston Parish Thursday night allegedly stemmed from Walmart theft; driver on the run

DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are searching for a man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Livingston Parish late Thursday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the chase reportedly started when deputies responded to a theft in progress at a Walmart on LA-16 in Denham Springs. Deputies say the suspects were loading over $1,000 worth of stolen food into a vehicle when they arrived.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Woman reportedly fled parish after deadly shooting at Port Allen motel

PORT ALLEN - A woman fled West Baton Rouge Parish after she allegedly shot a man to death there early Friday morning, sources tell WBRZ. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the West Inn in Port Allen. Officials tell WBRZ that the woman, who has not yet been identified, fled to Independence and called a "deputy she trusted" to tell them what happened.
PORT ALLEN, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior

Louisiana Correctional Officer Arrested for Malfeasance in Office After Alleged Inappropriate and Criminal Behavior. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A correctional officer at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Louisiana has been arrested on charges of malfeasance in office after an investigation revealed inappropriate and criminal behavior with an offender at the facility.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Prairieville man arrested for September 30 homicide in Gonzales

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Thursday January 5, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Gregory Magee Jr., 21, in relation to the homicide of Jasper Dorsey, 22, of Gonzales. He is charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated criminal damage to property. On...
GONZALES, LA
fox8live.com

La. State Police trooper fired after boat crash investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man. Louisiana State Police dismissed ex-trooper Justin Chiasson effective Jan. 6. The agency cites policy violations, including conduct unbecoming, lawful orders, false statements, and employee responsibilities.
LOUISIANA STATE

