Mobile, AL

Mobile City Council releases statement following deadly New Year’s Eve shooting

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Mobile City Council released a statement Tuesday afternoon following the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that left one dead and nine injured .

The man killed was identified as 24-year-old Jatarious Reives . The shooting also injured nine other people. Those people range in age from 17 to 57.

“We are outraged and disappointed by the violence that took place downtown on New Year’s Eve. This event does not represent the family friendly atmosphere that we have worked so hard to create for all of our citizens to enjoy in downtown Mobile. We have every confidence in the Mobile Police Department and fully support efforts by the administration to go after known offenders and illegal weapons on our streets. In the coming weeks we look forward to passing a council resolution to send our legislative delegation supporting laws that would get trigger activators off our streets.”

Mobile City Council

WKRG News 5 spoke with a man who recorded the scene in downtown Mobile following the shots. Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told News 5 a Glock modified with a switch was used in the shooting. The switch is a small part that converts a semi-automatic gun to a fully automatic.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a statement on New Year’s Day which said, in part:

“I am beyond disgusted that the actions of one or two individuals with suspected gang affiliations have taken a life, injured others and tarnished what should have been a safe and fun event.”

WKRG News 5

Mobile judge denies bond for New Year’s Eve shooting suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a brief Friday morning hearing, a Mobile judge granted a prosecutor’s request to temporarily deny bond for the man accused of killing one and injuring several others in a New Year’s Eve shooting in downtown Mobile. Thomas Earl Thomas, 22, is suspected in the murder of Jatarious Reives, 24. Thomas […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Deadly New Year’s Eve shooting suspect in jail: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man Mobile Police believe was involved in the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting that killed one and injured nine was released from the hospital Thursday and brought to the Mobile County Metro Jail. Police identified Thomas Thomas, 22, as the suspect involved in the murder of 24-year-old Jatarious Reves. Thomas […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD says 1 stabbed during carjacking

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One person suffered a non-life-threatening injury after he was stabbed during a carjacking, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 5000 block of Johnson Road about 6:15 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the victim was sitting in his car when a known man demanded his car, pulled out a knife and stabbed him. When the victim got out of the car, the suspect drove away in it before police arrived.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 injured in Thursday night shooting on Gorgas Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting on Gorgas Street Thursday night that left one person wounded. Officers responded to the 100 block of Gorgas Street around 8:11 p.m. Thursday and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities said the victim had been talking to...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating 1 Wednesday robbery

UPDATE (5:20 p.m.): Mobile Police said they arrested all four suspects in connection to the One Stop robbery. Diana Reigrod, 39, Trezmond Howard, 24 and a 16-year-old male juvenile were transported to Metro Jail. A 15-year-old female juvenile was transported to Strickland Youth Center. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating robbery on Texas Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD is investigating a robbery that took place last night at 758 Texas Street, Jefferson Place Apartments, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the apartments at approximately 4:36 p.m. in reference to a robbery complaint. Upon arrival, police said they discovered a known male...
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

Son threatens mom, shoots at dad, still on the run: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a son threatened to hurt his mom and shot at a car that his dad was sitting in. Police said the 18-year-old suspect is still at large and could be armed. Officers were called to the 200 block of Columbia […]
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Two high profile suspects in Mobile held without bond under Aniah's Law

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Two high profile suspects in Mobile were denied bond on Friday under Aniah's Law. First, Thomas Thomas, the man police believe opened fire on New Year's Eve in downtown Mobile, shooting seven innocent bystanders and killing a man. Also, Darrius Rowser, who was arrested in connection to last Tuesday's Walmart Supercenter shooting, as well as the shooting at the Paparazzi Club in November.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile County prosecutors push for no bail in Aniah’s Law cases

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday heard bids by prosecutors to deny bail in two unrelated cases that both involve high-profile, violent crimes committed in recent weeks. Mobile County Presiding District Judge Spiro Cheriogtois ordered both temporarily jailed without bond, as required under Aniah’s Law, a constitutional amendment passed by voters in November that gives judges the discretion to deny bail for people accused of certain serious offenses. Judges will decide next week whether to keep the defendants locked up until their cases are over.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WPMI

Bond denied for NYE downtown shooting suspect charged with murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Update:. Thomas Earl Thomas being held without bond under Aniah's Law. Pretrial and preliminary hearing will be on Jan. 12. Mobile Police have made a further arrest in the investigation of the New Year's Eve Shooting arrest in downtown Mobile. Police have identified Thomas Thomas,...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD finds 2 wrecked, shot-up cars but no victims

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are left with a mystery after finding two wrecked, bullet-riddled cars on St. Stephens Road Thursday night. Officers investigating a report of shots fired responded to St. Stephens Road and Laws Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday and found two wrecked, abandoned vehicles with multiple bullet holes, authorities said. A nearby occupied residence was also struck by gunfire.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man in hospital with serious stab wound after fight: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who allegedly stabbed another man with a knife early Thursday morning, according to a release from the MPD. David Payton, 40, was arrested and charged with assault. Police said they were called to the 100 block of Sullivan Avenue at around 3:01 […]
MOBILE, AL
