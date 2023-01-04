Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
A January 6 rioter who pleaded guilty and served prison time announces his bid for Congress on the anniversary of the insurrection
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
msn.com
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Biden: House's failure to elect speaker is "embarrassing"
President Biden said Wednesday that the House of Representatives' failure to elect a speaker is "embarrassing" but that the stalemate is "not my problem." Why it matters: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) lost his bid for the speakership during three rounds of voting before the House adjourned without a speaker on Tuesday.
McCarthy sweetens his offer to House GOP rebels
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy offered fresh concessions on Wednesday evening in an attempt to keep his speakership bid alive, multiple GOP sources told Axios. Between the lines: It's unclear whether the 20 House GOP rebels will accept the offer, although one GOP member called the plan "an amazing deal they'd be dumb to turn down."
The GOP holdouts who flipped to McCarthy in the House speaker vote
Fifteen Republican holdouts changed their votes to support House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid on Friday, marking the first major breakthrough in what is now the longest speaker contest of the post-Civil War era. Driving the news: Most of the gains for McCarthy came during the chamber's 12th straight...
McCarthy elected House speaker after historic battle with GOP rebels
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy clinched the speakership shortly after midnight on Saturday, resolving a historic stalemate that embarrassed and frustrated the GOP this week. Why it matters: The California Republican’s hard-won ascendancy follows a feud that saw a group of far-right conservatives repeatedly defy him — and could preview a new era of divided government.
Rep. Byron Donalds boosted for speaker by anti-McCarthy group
In the fourth and fifth round of voting for speaker, 20 Republicans backed Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fl.), blocking GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) from taking the position. Driving the news: This marks the first time both major parties have nominated a Black person to lead the House, per the Washington Post, with Democrats supporting Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) for the role.
McCarthy loses 9th ballot as House speakership vote chaos stretches to Day 3
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday lost his speakership bid for a ninth time, despite making concessions to his party’s detractors, as the ongoing Republican failure to reach a consensus has ground the chamber's work to a halt. The big picture: The House spectacle this week has put...
Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly criticizes Lauren Boebert over House speakership vote
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) blasted fellow far-right lawmaker Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Thursday for opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) muddled bid for House speakership. Why it matters: Thursday marks the third day the House has adjourned without electing a speaker — and the 11th time McCarthy has failed...
House Democrats connect Jan. 6 to GOP's speakership fight
On the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, House Democrats said the speakership fight waged by 20 House GOP rebels is a sign of how little progress has been made toward unity. Between the lines: "The whole campus is aware of this juxtaposition of these two dates and what...
‘Oh, for Christ’s sake’: CNN staffer on hot mic after McCarthy remarks
A CNN staffer working late Friday night covering the House Speaker’s race seemed less than enthused by the new House speaker — audibly groaning on a hot mic after Rep. Kevin McCarthy spoke. “We’ll back tonight. I believe at that time we’ll have the votes to finish this once and for all,” McCarthy told reporters Friday in coverage carried by the network. “It just reminds me of what my father always told me — it’s not how you start it’s how you finish. And now we have to finish for the American public to turn around,” McCarthy said as he was closing in on his eventual Saturday morning victory. “Oh, for Christ’s sake,” a female voice was heard saying on air — apparently unmoved by McCarthy’s homespun sentiments. It’s unclear who the CNN staffer was who made the remark. A rep for the company did not respond to request for comment from The Post.
Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins CNN
Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is joining CNN as a senior political commentator, the network announced Wednesday. The big picture: Kinzinger, one of two Republican members of the House Jan. 6 committee, ended his sixth term in Congress this week after deciding not to seek re-election. Zoom out: A fierce...
Democratic Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow to retire
Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) announced Thursday that she won't seek re-election and will retire when her fourth term ends in 2025. Why it matters: The Democrat's retirement adds to Michigan's status as a premier 2024 election battleground state. Details: Stabenow said in a statement Thursday that she will leave Congress...
House starts 15th ballot on dramatic night of speakership vote
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy fell just short of a majority vote for the speakership after two holdouts voted "present" instead of "no" late Friday night. Driving the news: In a historic 14th straight round of voting, Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) voted present, leaving McCarthy with 216 of the 432 total votes.
