Axios

TheDailyBeast

Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained

After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Axios

Biden: House's failure to elect speaker is "embarrassing"

President Biden said Wednesday that the House of Representatives' failure to elect a speaker is "embarrassing" but that the stalemate is "not my problem." Why it matters: House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) lost his bid for the speakership during three rounds of voting before the House adjourned without a speaker on Tuesday.
Axios

McCarthy sweetens his offer to House GOP rebels

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy offered fresh concessions on Wednesday evening in an attempt to keep his speakership bid alive, multiple GOP sources told Axios. Between the lines: It's unclear whether the 20 House GOP rebels will accept the offer, although one GOP member called the plan "an amazing deal they'd be dumb to turn down."
Axios

The GOP holdouts who flipped to McCarthy in the House speaker vote

Fifteen Republican holdouts changed their votes to support House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid on Friday, marking the first major breakthrough in what is now the longest speaker contest of the post-Civil War era. Driving the news: Most of the gains for McCarthy came during the chamber's 12th straight...
Axios

McCarthy elected House speaker after historic battle with GOP rebels

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy clinched the speakership shortly after midnight on Saturday, resolving a historic stalemate that embarrassed and frustrated the GOP this week. Why it matters: The California Republican’s hard-won ascendancy follows a feud that saw a group of far-right conservatives repeatedly defy him — and could preview a new era of divided government.
Axios

Rep. Byron Donalds boosted for speaker by anti-McCarthy group

In the fourth and fifth round of voting for speaker, 20 Republicans backed Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fl.), blocking GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) from taking the position. Driving the news: This marks the first time both major parties have nominated a Black person to lead the House, per the Washington Post, with Democrats supporting Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) for the role.
Axios

House Democrats connect Jan. 6 to GOP's speakership fight

On the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, House Democrats said the speakership fight waged by 20 House GOP rebels is a sign of how little progress has been made toward unity. Between the lines: "The whole campus is aware of this juxtaposition of these two dates and what...
New York Post

‘Oh, for Christ’s sake’: CNN staffer on hot mic after McCarthy remarks

A CNN staffer working late Friday night covering the House Speaker’s race seemed less than enthused by the new House speaker — audibly groaning on a hot mic after Rep. Kevin McCarthy spoke. “We’ll back tonight. I believe at that time we’ll have the votes to finish this once and for all,” McCarthy told reporters Friday in coverage carried by the network. “It just reminds me of what my father always told me — it’s not how you start it’s how you finish. And now we have to finish for the American public to turn around,” McCarthy said as he was closing in on his eventual Saturday morning victory. “Oh, for Christ’s sake,” a female voice was heard saying on air — apparently unmoved by McCarthy’s homespun sentiments. It’s unclear who the CNN staffer was who made the remark. A rep for the company did not respond to request for comment from The Post.
Axios

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger joins CNN

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is joining CNN as a senior political commentator, the network announced Wednesday. The big picture: Kinzinger, one of two Republican members of the House Jan. 6 committee, ended his sixth term in Congress this week after deciding not to seek re-election. Zoom out: A fierce...
Axios

Democratic Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow to retire

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) announced Thursday that she won't seek re-election and will retire when her fourth term ends in 2025. Why it matters: The Democrat's retirement adds to Michigan's status as a premier 2024 election battleground state. Details: Stabenow said in a statement Thursday that she will leave Congress...
Axios

House starts 15th ballot on dramatic night of speakership vote

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy fell just short of a majority vote for the speakership after two holdouts voted "present" instead of "no" late Friday night. Driving the news: In a historic 14th straight round of voting, Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) voted present, leaving McCarthy with 216 of the 432 total votes.
Axios

Axios

