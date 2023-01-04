Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Water restrictions lifted in Madisonville after issues caused by leaking pipes
Water restrictions in Madisonville have been lifted after previously being put in place due to leaking pipes caused by freezing temperatures. Water restrictions lifted in Madisonville after issues caused by leaking pipes. Water restrictions in Madisonville have been lifted after previously being put in place due to leaking pipes caused...
fox56news.com
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns of fake vehicle registration vouchers
ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is warning state residents of scam vehicle registration vouchers. The Anderson County Clerk’s Office said KYTC made them aware of the scam by which residents are mailed a “voucher” to go towards their vehicle registration.
wpsdlocal6.com
Cave-in-Rock Ferry reopens after temporary closure due to high winds
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY — The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds on the Ohio River, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The ferry connects Kentucky 91 in Crittenden County to Illinois Route 1 in Hardin County at Ohio River navigation mile point 881.0. KYTC District 1 says...
An update on Tell City’s Waupaca Foundry fire
TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Waupaca Foundry officials are assessing the extent of damage from the fire at its Tell City location. Officials say the plant was evacuated and there were no injuries during the incident. Officials say mutual aid from five fire and emergency units responded and the fire was under control by 10 p.m. Spokespeople […]
Ohio Co. recognizes emergency dispatchers after flooded night
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office took a moment to recognize two hardworking dispatchers after a long rainy night with a Facebook pos
14news.com
State audit finds discrepancies in Henderson Fiscal Court
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon released the audit of the Henderson County Fiscal Court for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022. Several discrepancies were found by the auditor. One of those claimed employees in the judge executive’s office was taking time off...
14news.com
Flood waters enter Hartford Fire Station
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The flooding Tuesday in Ohio County impacted the Hartford Fire Station on Clay Street . Officials say they were called out to a car in high water, and when they arrived at the station, the water was inside. They say the station can be fixed....
WBKO
Greenville in Muhlenberg Co. among the hardest hit cities by flooding
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - As heavy rain from an overnight storm caused flooding in several areas of Muhlenberg County, Greenville was one of the hardest hit cities. The storm came through on Monday, Jan. 2, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Greenville Fire Department...
WBKO
Fatal wreck in Hart County
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police worked a fatal wreck in Hart County Friday night. Trooper Daniel Priddy told WBKO News it happened near the 7400 block of North Jackson Highway. There were no other details available when this story was posted.
Road reopens after wreck at Southbound 41 near Watson Lane
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Southbound 41 has since been reopened since around 9:45 a.m., however, we have more details about the wreck that happened a little after nine. We are told two people were injured, with one person in each vehicle. One person was extricated. The initial crash involved a pickup with a trailer heading […]
k105.com
Leitchfield, Anneta FDs assist EMS with patient trapped by high water. Several GC roads impacted by heavy rain.
Grayson County was plagued overnight with a Tornado Warning, a Flash Flood Warning and several roadways either washed out or with water over the road. A strong thunderstorm produced high winds and heavy rain throughout most of the overnight hours, creating flash flood conditions that struck multiple roadways in Grayson County, particularly low-lying roads.
14news.com
Crews respond to Owensboro restaurant fire
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment. State audit finds discrepancies in Henderson Fiscal Court. State audit finds discrepancies in Henderson Fiscal Court. 14 News Investigates: United Way of Southwestern Indiana’s new funding model, impact. Updated: 5 hours ago. 14 News Investigates: United Way of Southwestern Indiana’s new funding...
14news.com
Webster Co. Schools approve district plan for upcoming four years
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Webster County School Board approved its final budget for the next four years on Thursday. The school board submitted a draft facility plan back in November 2022 for the Kentucky Department of Education to review. KDE officials returned the draft back to the school board with minor changes.
wkdzradio.com
Cox Mill Road Home Damaged In Tuesday Morning Storm
A home and a garage were damaged on Cox Mill Road in Hopkinsville during a severe storm Tuesday morning. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says a home at the 3200 block of Cox Mill Road suffered damage to the garage and home during a storm early Tuesday morning. In...
14news.com
Medical cannabis executive order takes effect in Kentucky
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The New Year brought plenty of new laws into effect throughout the country. “It’s saving my life from cancer, I have stage four thyroid cancer,” said Henderson County native Deb DeSpain. In the commonwealth, it put Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order into...
whopam.com
EF0 Tornado touched down Tuesday morning in Christian County
A weak tornado touched down briefly early Tuesday morning in the Cox Mill Road area of Christian County. The 50-yard wide EF0 tornado with 85 mph winds touched down just after 4:30 a.m. about two miles west-southwest of Hopkinsville and stayed on the ground for just over a mile before going back into the clouds, according to a National Weather Service survey report.
14news.com
Dispatch: Large police presence at Evansville apartment
Red Cross holds ‘Donorama Blood Drive’ at Eastland Mall. Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Updated: 2 hours ago. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Daviess Co. Fiscal Court makes history...
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wevv.com
Highway 41 back open in Henderson after crash
Drivers traveling on Highway 41 in Henderson may have seen delays Friday morning due to a crash. The Henderson Police Department said around 9:15 a.m. that officers were cleaning up after a crash at the intersection of Highway 41 and Watson Lane. According to HPD, the two-vehicle crash resulted in...
14news.com
Police: Detectives searching for people involved in Owensboro theft
Red Cross holds ‘Donorama Blood Drive’ at Eastland Mall. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury. Daviess Co. Fiscal Court makes history with first woman ever sworn into office. Updated: 6 hours ago. Daviess Co....
Comments / 0