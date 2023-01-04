On Monday Night Football, Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin was living the dream as he was playing in an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. But following a routine tackle against Bengals WR Tee Higgins, Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, and he is currently in critical condition. On Wednesday, Dan Campbell told the media that the Detroit Lions prayed for Hamlin as a team.

