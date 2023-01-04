ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Athlon Sports

Look: Josh Allen Closed Press Conference With Classy Message

The Buffalo Bills, and the rest of the football world, received joyous news on Thursday when Damar Hamlin's doctors announced that the safety has woken up and demonstrated that he's neurologically intact. Shortly thereafter, Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Josh Allen spoke to reporters for the ...
Larry Brown Sports

Bills radio voice John Murphy suffers stroke

Longtime Buffalo Bills radio announcer John Murphy is recovering from a stroke. Murphy’s family issued a statement through the Bills on Friday revealing that the 67-year-old suffered a stroke last weekend. Fortunately, Murphy has since been released from the hospital and is “making progress every day.” A statement from the Murphy family: pic.twitter.com/zkdbKto0xX — Buffalo... The post Bills radio voice John Murphy suffers stroke appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BUFFALO, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions pray as a team for Damar Hamlin

On Monday Night Football, Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin was living the dream as he was playing in an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. But following a routine tackle against Bengals WR Tee Higgins, Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, and he is currently in critical condition. On Wednesday, Dan Campbell told the media that the Detroit Lions prayed for Hamlin as a team.
DETROIT, MI

