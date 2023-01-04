ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ksl.com

The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership

This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kubcgold.com

14 Famous People From Utah

If you were born in Utah, you're in good company. Here is a list of famous people who also were born in the Beehive State. Each of these celebrities were born in the Beehive State. The Most Anticipated Movies of 2023`. Here are 20 of the biggest and most exciting...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Best places to see bald eagles this winter: DWR

Utahns may not believe this, but America's national bird flies to the Beehive State in the winter to not only find food but to also escape the colder conditions in the north. As February rolls around, hundreds of bald eagles will have settled in throughout the state, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
UTAH STATE
Vice

Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped

Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Dense, wet snow making a dent in Utah’s drought

SALT LAKE CITY — The storms that keep dumping wet snow on Utah are exactly what we need to recover from extended drought, and there’s another one moving in. There’s also improvement on the drought monitor map. The snowpack was doing well before Christmas, and it’s grown...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

13 Words Only Utahns Know How To Pronounce

People from all over the world come to Utah for our amazing National Parks, and other fun things to do. But when people from out of town try to pronounce certain Utah words, it's obvious they are not locals. It's not like you're going to be punched in the face...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Why is Utah getting walloped with snow this winter?

SALT LAKE CITY — Why is Utah receiving so much snow early this winter? A climatologist comes on to KSL NewsRadio to help explain. Hint: river of pineapples. As of Tuesday morning, Utah’s total snowpack reached 175% of its usual amount. Water levels for 2023 are already the highest they have been in 10 years.
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

How Isaac Barlow founded busybusy

The Founder Series is a column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. My family was in the excavation business. When I turned 18, I started working excavation, literally in the trenches—installing sewer, water, storm drains, and utilities—everything underground. It was intense labor, but I loved it.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Snow storm brings ‘blessings’ to Utah’s agriculture

SALT LAKE CITY –The snow isn’t only great for those on the slopes, but equally for Utah’s agriculture and farmers. The snow storm Utah saw over the last few days added around 3.6 inches of water to the state wide average which bringing Utah’s current total to about 170% of the normal for early January.
UTAH STATE

