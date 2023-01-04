ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season

The Tennessee Titans on Monday cleaned house with some coaching firings. Tennessee fired four coaches total, three coming from the offensive side of the ball. The most notable firing was offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who also was arrested for DUI during the season. Offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget and offensive skills... The post Titans fire 4 coaches following losing season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
KTUL

Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to resume recovery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) -- Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin say the Bills' safety is back in Buffalo in an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he's made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati. Hamlin was...
BUFFALO, NY
KTUL

Oklahoma State University hosts annual free medical camp

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Students interested in a career in medicine had a special opportunity in Stillwater on Saturday. Oklahoma State University hosted its annual free medical camp, Operation Orange, for students in grades 8 - 12. “If they come in and they're thinking about this, can really peak...
STILLWATER, OK

