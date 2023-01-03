Read full article on original website
Related
lynnwoodtimes.com
Everett Councilwoman storms out of chamber after failed leadership attempt
EVERETT, Wash., January 5, 2023—Everett City Councilwoman Liz Vogeli packed her bag and abruptly left 30 minutes into yesterday’s 84-minute Everett City Council meeting. Approximately 14 minutes earlier both Councilwomen Paula Rhyne, District 2, and Brenda Stonecipher, Member-at-Large, were nominated for Council President / Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023. Councilwoman Stonecipher was nominated by councilmembers Ben Zarlingo and Judy Tuohy; whereas councilmember Mary Fosse nominated Councilwoman Rhyne which was seconded by Rhyne.
iheart.com
Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
KUOW
Seattle hospital temporarily diverting some patients
Harborview Medical Center has temporarily stopped accepting some patients due to excessively high patient volumes. “Harborview Medical Center has made the difficult decision last evening, Jan. 5, to go temporarily on non-trauma medical divert. This includes triaging and diverting less seriously ill (non-trauma) patients to other area hospitals,” spokesperson Susan Gregg said via email.
Tri-City Herald
Local leaders don’t want an airport. But how much power do they have to stop it?
In October, government leaders in Pierce and Thurston counties made it clear they opposed siting a major airport within their jurisdictions. Officials requested that a state commission studying the viability of three rural areas — one near Graham, one near Roy and one in central Thurston County — cease doing so.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Court Blocks Western Washington Gun Retailer from Unlawfully Selling High-Capacity Magazines
FEDERAL WAY, WA - On Friday, a King County judge ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines. Last year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed, and the Legislature adopted, a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines. King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott...
KUOW
Washington grid attacks flew under the radar for months
Recent attacks on the Northwest electrical grid have law enforcement agencies on high alert. Two Puyallup men were arrested after four Pierce County substations were targeted Christmas day. Detention hearings for Matthew Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan, charged with the federal crime of conspiracy to damage energy facilities, are scheduled for Friday and Tuesday, respectively, in Tacoma.
KOMO News
Proposed microhome village in Pierce County drawing concern from neighbors
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Community members who live near Spanaway Lake are expressing concerns about a proposed microhome village that aims to house those who are experiencing homelessness and provide services. The project would ultimately house more than 200 people and would be built on land near Spanaway Loop Road...
Washington City Ranked Among The Best College Towns In America
WalletHub has the scoop on the best college towns and cities in the country.
KUOW
Suspects in Christmas grid attacks planned additional crimes, prosecutors say
The men charged with attacking four substations in Pierce County on Christmas Day were plotting even more attacks on the power grid before they were arrested, according to federal prosecutors. On Friday, prosecutors convinced a federal judge to keep Matthew Greenwood of Puyallup behind bars until he goes to trial....
KING-5
Burien's newest pizza place getting raves
BURIEN, Wash. — Stevie's Famous opened in Burien in November of 2022, and word of mouth spread as quickly as melted mozzarella that these pizzas are good. So get there early if you want to ensure you get one fresh and hot, they occasionally sell out. Stevie's Famous sells...
Wife of former King County drainage district commissioner sentenced in scheme to steal taxpayer money
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — The wife of a former elected commissioner of King County Drainage District No. 5 was sentenced Friday after being found guilty of stealing district taxpayer money. JoAnn Thomas was sentenced to three years in federal prison following three years of supervised release. Thomas was also fined...
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explained
substation attacksPhoto bySigmund/UnsplashonUnsplash. Officials from the Department of Homeland Security have warned that the US power grid needs to be made stronger to prevent terrorist attacks on US soil.
KING-5
Seattle based company shakes up beauty industry with a reimagined lipstick
SEATTLE — Behind the new Seattle-based beauty company Vermouth, is a team of women frustrated with the beauty industry. They decided to start their revolution with an item most American women wear everyday — lipstick. "The tube, the twist up that we have is 100 years old and...
southsoundbiz.com
Remembering Former South Sound Business Columnist Dan Voelpel
Former South Sound Business and News Tribune columnist Dan Voelpel died last night after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. He was 62. For years, Voelpel's columns inspired change across the South Sound. One of his proudest accomplishments was the instrumental role he played in getting the McMenamin brothers to consider — and eventually come to — Tacoma to create what today is the beloved McMenamins Elks Temple restaurant/bar/events venue.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us
The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
seattlemedium.com
Road Rage Rises In Washington
Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
southsoundmag.com
A Class of Its Own: Inside the Restoration of the Rust Mansion
The Rust Mansion on North I Street in Tacoma always has held the attention of passersby. But in recent months, the massive 118-year-old dwelling has had all eyes upon it as a major construction project sought to restore the home to its original glory. For the uninitiated, the historic residence...
CBS News
Youth clinic out of homeless shelter provides medical care for humans and pets
SEATTLE, December 25, 2022 - One Health Clinic has partnered with New Horizons and several other organizations to bring medical care to homeless and vulnerable youths and their pets. The first of its kind, they've found people are more likely to bring their pets in over themselves. This program aims to build trust in relationships between the youths and medical professionals. The care is free and comprehensive.
The 5 Cheapest Studios and Apartments to Rent in Tacoma, Washington
RELOCATING TO TACOMA, WASHINGTON? FIND SOMETHING AFFORDABLE TO RENT. Tacoma is the third largest city by population in Washington state. According to some census reports, Tacoma is home to some 200,000 to 250,000 people. If you have never visited Tacoma, it is a bustling town with a vibrant night life and many indoor and outdoor activities for singles, families, and seniors.
Tukwila School District holding Surplus Sale this Thursday, Jan. 5
The Tukwila School District will be holding a Surplus Sale this Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at the Showalter Middle School Commons. The one day sale is open to all students and staff between 3 – 4 p.m., then will be open to the general public after 4 p.m. The...
Comments / 0