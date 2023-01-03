SEATTLE, December 25, 2022 - One Health Clinic has partnered with New Horizons and several other organizations to bring medical care to homeless and vulnerable youths and their pets. The first of its kind, they've found people are more likely to bring their pets in over themselves. This program aims to build trust in relationships between the youths and medical professionals. The care is free and comprehensive.

