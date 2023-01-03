ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

lynnwoodtimes.com

Everett Councilwoman storms out of chamber after failed leadership attempt

EVERETT, Wash., January 5, 2023—Everett City Councilwoman Liz Vogeli packed her bag and abruptly left 30 minutes into yesterday’s 84-minute Everett City Council meeting. Approximately 14 minutes earlier both Councilwomen Paula Rhyne, District 2, and Brenda Stonecipher, Member-at-Large, were nominated for Council President / Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023. Councilwoman Stonecipher was nominated by councilmembers Ben Zarlingo and Judy Tuohy; whereas councilmember Mary Fosse nominated Councilwoman Rhyne which was seconded by Rhyne.
EVERETT, WA
iheart.com

Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.

Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle hospital temporarily diverting some patients

Harborview Medical Center has temporarily stopped accepting some patients due to excessively high patient volumes. “Harborview Medical Center has made the difficult decision last evening, Jan. 5, to go temporarily on non-trauma medical divert. This includes triaging and diverting less seriously ill (non-trauma) patients to other area hospitals,” spokesperson Susan Gregg said via email.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Washington grid attacks flew under the radar for months

Recent attacks on the Northwest electrical grid have law enforcement agencies on high alert. Two Puyallup men were arrested after four Pierce County substations were targeted Christmas day. Detention hearings for Matthew Greenwood and Jeremy Crahan, charged with the federal crime of conspiracy to damage energy facilities, are scheduled for Friday and Tuesday, respectively, in Tacoma.
PUYALLUP, WA
KING-5

Burien's newest pizza place getting raves

BURIEN, Wash. — Stevie's Famous opened in Burien in November of 2022, and word of mouth spread as quickly as melted mozzarella that these pizzas are good. So get there early if you want to ensure you get one fresh and hot, they occasionally sell out. Stevie's Famous sells...
BURIEN, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Remembering Former South Sound Business Columnist Dan Voelpel

Former South Sound Business and News Tribune columnist Dan Voelpel died last night after a lengthy battle with brain cancer. He was 62. For years, Voelpel's columns inspired change across the South Sound. One of his proudest accomplishments was the instrumental role he played in getting the McMenamin brothers to consider — and eventually come to — Tacoma to create what today is the beloved McMenamins Elks Temple restaurant/bar/events venue.
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us

The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Road Rage Rises In Washington

Washington State Patrol is telling drivers to be safe from road rage by being polite and courteous even if other drivers are not. Their press release also told drivers to signal when changing lanes, avoid eye contact with the angry driver, call police, but don’t pull your car over to do so and control your own anger. This after a number of road rage incidents.
WASHINGTON STATE
southsoundmag.com

A Class of Its Own: Inside the Restoration of the Rust Mansion

The Rust Mansion on North I Street in Tacoma always has held the attention of passersby. But in recent months, the massive 118-year-old dwelling has had all eyes upon it as a major construction project sought to restore the home to its original glory. For the uninitiated, the historic residence...
TACOMA, WA
CBS News

Youth clinic out of homeless shelter provides medical care for humans and pets

SEATTLE, December 25, 2022 - One Health Clinic has partnered with New Horizons and several other organizations to bring medical care to homeless and vulnerable youths and their pets. The first of its kind, they've found people are more likely to bring their pets in over themselves. This program aims to build trust in relationships between the youths and medical professionals. The care is free and comprehensive.
SEATTLE, WA
Mega 99.3

The 5 Cheapest Studios and Apartments to Rent in Tacoma, Washington

RELOCATING TO TACOMA, WASHINGTON? FIND SOMETHING AFFORDABLE TO RENT. Tacoma is the third largest city by population in Washington state. According to some census reports, Tacoma is home to some 200,000 to 250,000 people. If you have never visited Tacoma, it is a bustling town with a vibrant night life and many indoor and outdoor activities for singles, families, and seniors.
TACOMA, WA

