ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kfornow.com

Woman Hospitalized After Her Truck Rolled Onto Her

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–A 46-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, after her truck rolled on top of her while she was letting it warm up in the parking lot of UNL’s Innovation Campus on Friday morning. According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, the truck was inadvertently put into...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

UPS driver with open container crashes into car, house near Nebraska town, sheriff says

A UPS delivery driver crashed into a parked car and a utility pole before careening into a house in southern Lancaster County on Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Office. The driver, a 37-year-old Lincoln woman, was headed south on 96th Street with an open container of alcohol in the company truck at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when she lost control just south of Panama Road in Holland, Sheriff Terry Wagner said in a news release.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont resident faces charges after Friday incident

Fremont police attempted to stop a vehicle at 1:50 Friday morning at Jensen and H Street. The vehicle did not stop after emergency lights were activated. The vehicle continued to drive forward until pulling into a driveway. The driver, Roel Flores Jr., 25, of Fremont fled on foot but was...
FREMONT, NE
1011now.com

NDCS: Two missing CCC-L inmates arrested a day apart in Council Bluffs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two missing inmates from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center are back in custody. On Tuesday evening, NDCS says Keith Duckett was taken into custody in Council Bluffs and lodged in the Pottawattamie County Jail. “He disappeared on December 16,...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

UPDATE: Missing Lincoln Woman Found Safe

(KFOR NEWS January 5, 2023) A 65 year old woman missing for 8 1/2 hours Wednesday was found safe early Thursday morning. Lincoln Police tells KFOR NEWS the woman wondered away from the 1600 block of North 28th Street around 5pm Wednesday evening and was found around 1:30am Thursday morning near Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way…and distance of almost 4 miles.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Ex-boyfriend waited an hour near Omaha woman's home before killing her, officials allege

Aldrick Scott fatally shot ex-girlfriend Cari Allen in the chest after she went on a date with another man, authorities allege in newly filed court documents. Scott waited an hour at Allen's northwest Omaha home until Allen returned from her date, according to a Douglas County sheriff's deputy who was quoted in an affidavit. After shooting her, the deputy said, Scott took shovels from her garage to bury her body at an abandoned farm property near Topeka, Kansas.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Man Arrested After Standoff In North Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- A man's arrested after a standoff in North Omaha. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant near 78th and Crown Point around 9:00 a.m. when the suspect fled to Mount Sinai Cemetery with a gun. This caused a standoff that lasted for several hours and caused multiple street closures in the area. Police say the standoff ended peacefully just before 12:30 p.m.
OMAHA, NE
westerniowatoday.com

Rescue Crews called to an accident on Memphis Road

(Lewis) Rescue crews were called to an accident on Memphis Road northeast of Lewis just after 1:15 p.m. today. According to reports, a delivery truck slid into a culvert. One person was complaining of pain. No other information is available at this time.
LEWIS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy