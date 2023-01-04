Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Former school bus driver to serve jail time for motor vehicle homicide in crash near Eppley Airfield
OMAHA, Neb. — Previous coverage in the video above. A former school bus driver will serve jail time in relation to a deadly crash near Eppley Airfield. Kevin Downing was sentenced on Thursday to 60 days in jail for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. He also received two years probation and 90 hours of community service.
kfornow.com
Woman Hospitalized After Her Truck Rolled Onto Her
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–A 46-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, after her truck rolled on top of her while she was letting it warm up in the parking lot of UNL’s Innovation Campus on Friday morning. According to KFOR’s media partner, 10/11 Now, the truck was inadvertently put into...
KETV.com
Omaha man accused of killing two women undergoing competency evaluation, according to judge
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Omaha man accused of killing his grandma and great-grandma is not fit to stand trial in the eyes of a Douglas County judge. The judge ordered Wednesday that Gage Walter be evaluated by physicians and psychologists from the Lincoln Regional Center, according to court documents.
KETV.com
Omaha firefighters battle fire at vacant hotel near Carter Lake on Thursday
CARTER LAKE, Iowa — Firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant hotel near Carter Lake Thursday morning. Crews responded to the scene at the La Quinta Inn near Avenue H and Abbott Drive around 11:20 a.m. The fire was out in about 10 minutes. Investigators think a heater...
klkntv.com
Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
Competency evaluation ordered for suspect in Omaha double-homicide case
A Douglas County district court judge has ordered a competency evaluation for a double-homicide suspect.
North Platte Telegraph
UPS driver with open container crashes into car, house near Nebraska town, sheriff says
A UPS delivery driver crashed into a parked car and a utility pole before careening into a house in southern Lancaster County on Wednesday, according to the Sheriff's Office. The driver, a 37-year-old Lincoln woman, was headed south on 96th Street with an open container of alcohol in the company truck at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when she lost control just south of Panama Road in Holland, Sheriff Terry Wagner said in a news release.
klkntv.com
Several Lancaster County fire crews battle blaze at Waverly home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several rural Lancaster County fire crews extinguished a blaze at a Waverly home Friday morning. The fire began around 9:20 a.m. at a house near North 137th and Jamestown Streets. Waverly Fire Chief Jared Rains said the house was fully engulfed in flames at one...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont resident faces charges after Friday incident
Fremont police attempted to stop a vehicle at 1:50 Friday morning at Jensen and H Street. The vehicle did not stop after emergency lights were activated. The vehicle continued to drive forward until pulling into a driveway. The driver, Roel Flores Jr., 25, of Fremont fled on foot but was...
1011now.com
NDCS: Two missing CCC-L inmates arrested a day apart in Council Bluffs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two missing inmates from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center are back in custody. On Tuesday evening, NDCS says Keith Duckett was taken into custody in Council Bluffs and lodged in the Pottawattamie County Jail. “He disappeared on December 16,...
KETV.com
Omaha man who placed false bomb outside Douglas County courthouse sentenced to federal prison
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha man who placed a false bomb outside the Douglas County courthouse was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges. Thomas Trouba will serve 120 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and 3, 4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDA).
kfornow.com
UPDATE: Missing Lincoln Woman Found Safe
(KFOR NEWS January 5, 2023) A 65 year old woman missing for 8 1/2 hours Wednesday was found safe early Thursday morning. Lincoln Police tells KFOR NEWS the woman wondered away from the 1600 block of North 28th Street around 5pm Wednesday evening and was found around 1:30am Thursday morning near Highway 77 and Rosa Parks Way…and distance of almost 4 miles.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman accused of firing gun in front of children is charged with felony
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 34-year-old Lincoln woman has been charged with felony child abuse after police say she fired a gun inside her home. Mallory Ruel had threatened to kill herself before shooting the gun. Two children were present and were put in potential danger, police allege in court records.
WOWT
Plattsmouth man left with severe burns after home lost in fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man is recovering in the burn unit after his home lit up in flames. “If I didn’t get out I wouldn’t have made it,” Kirk Fleming said. Kirk Fleming had lived in his house for the past 12 years. “He likes to...
doniphanherald.com
Ex-boyfriend waited an hour near Omaha woman's home before killing her, officials allege
Aldrick Scott fatally shot ex-girlfriend Cari Allen in the chest after she went on a date with another man, authorities allege in newly filed court documents. Scott waited an hour at Allen's northwest Omaha home until Allen returned from her date, according to a Douglas County sheriff's deputy who was quoted in an affidavit. After shooting her, the deputy said, Scott took shovels from her garage to bury her body at an abandoned farm property near Topeka, Kansas.
Neb. man to lose house, pickup, $400K as part of drug sentence
LINCOLN — An Omaha man arrested for placing a fake bomb at the Douglas County Courthouse will forfeit his home, his pickup and $400,000 in drug trafficking proceeds as part of his sentence. On Thursday, Thomas J. Trouba, 28, of Omaha, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in...
Former Legacy Crossing residents reported theft Saturday
Crews at the complex boarded up lower-level windows on Wednesday, 3 News Now observed. Trying to keep people from breaking into and setting up inside the empty buildings wouldn't be a surprise.
klkntv.com
Lancaster County man describes ‘utterly terrifying’ close call when UPS truck hit house
HOLLAND, Neb. (KLKN) – Zac Barton was with his 3-year-old daughter in his home in rural Lancaster County on Wednesday when a UPS truck came crashing through the playroom. The two of them were in the playroom just 10 minutes before, picking up toys. “It’s utterly terrifying to think...
iheart.com
Man Arrested After Standoff In North Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- A man's arrested after a standoff in North Omaha. Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant near 78th and Crown Point around 9:00 a.m. when the suspect fled to Mount Sinai Cemetery with a gun. This caused a standoff that lasted for several hours and caused multiple street closures in the area. Police say the standoff ended peacefully just before 12:30 p.m.
westerniowatoday.com
Rescue Crews called to an accident on Memphis Road
(Lewis) Rescue crews were called to an accident on Memphis Road northeast of Lewis just after 1:15 p.m. today. According to reports, a delivery truck slid into a culvert. One person was complaining of pain. No other information is available at this time.
