Valdosta, GA

WALB 10

COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta

On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Georgia Heart Hospital Program funds 10 rural hospitals

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Ten hospitals throughout rural Georgia received donations totaling more than $500,000. This is all part of Georgia’s Heart Hospital Program. The program was created specifically to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to patients throughout Georgia. Tift Regional...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Lowndes, Echols Co. based foster care needs your support

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A nonprofit whose mission is to educate community partners and volunteers to meet the needs of vulnerable children is asking for help. Called to Care of Lowndes and Echols County says in 2022, the community was great to them. But it’s a new year, and requests for foster children are already coming in.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Lawmakers look to legalize sports betting in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Right now, sports betting in Georgia is only available through offshore websites. The Sports Betting Alliance says that’s unsafe. They’re one of the advocate groups that includes BetMGM, DraftKings, Fan Duel, and Fanatics. “We look forward to working with the legislature to establish...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
ALBANY, GA
The Center Square

Georgia rural hospital group wants to keep state's certificate of need program

(The Center Square) — The association of Georgia’s community hospitals says it is prepared to fight a push to repeal the state’s certificate of need requirement. Last month, Americans for Prosperity-Georgia announced it plans to push state lawmakers to repeal the state’s CON mandate, saying the requirement limits access to quality care and drives up prices. However, Monty Veazey, president and CEO of the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals, said...
GEORGIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Places to Live in Georgia

Best Places to Live in Georgia: Offering the quintessential small-town charm, a rich heritage, a vibrant food scene with affordable living, and a host of career opportunities, the beautiful state of Georgia is a great place to call home. The Peach State is steeped in history, being one of the...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Grant awards will improve internet for GA

ATLANTA – The Capital Projects Fund Grant Program announces preliminary grant awards to improve broadband internet expansion in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced over $234 million in 29 preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and anchor institutions in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant capital matches from the awardees, almost $455 million will be invested to serve over 76,000 locations in communities with some the greatest need for high-speed internet access.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Millions in funds for south Georgia high-speed internet announced

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Senator Jon Ossoff has just announced that efforts to expand internet access to counties throughout Georgia have now been approved for $234 million in funding. The funds are from the American Rescue Plan Act. Senator Ossoff said he fought for these funds for people across Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA; Warnock sworn in; new state rep arrested, steps down

On the Jan. 4 edition of Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA, Senator Warnock has been sworn in, and a new state representative is stepping down amid his arrest. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4 and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode: Will 2023 be the year that sports gambling becomes legal in Georgia? We catch up with Sen. Raphael Warnock at the U.S. Capitol. And a newly elected Georgia representative is stepping down following his arrest. These stories and more, coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
CHARLTON COUNTY, GA

