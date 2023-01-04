Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Valdosta veteran, mother of 9 facing near homelessness; other veterans also in need
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Homelessness shows no mercy. Not for people who’ve served their country, or for single mothers with multiple children. A non-profit, made of five service programs aimed at meeting the needs of the vulnerable in crisis, wants the community to know they’re here to help.
WALB 10
COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
This Georgia County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta
On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
WALB 10
Georgia Heart Hospital Program funds 10 rural hospitals
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Ten hospitals throughout rural Georgia received donations totaling more than $500,000. This is all part of Georgia’s Heart Hospital Program. The program was created specifically to help rural hospitals by increasing their funding and their ability to provide healthcare to patients throughout Georgia. Tift Regional...
WALB 10
Lowndes, Echols Co. based foster care needs your support
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A nonprofit whose mission is to educate community partners and volunteers to meet the needs of vulnerable children is asking for help. Called to Care of Lowndes and Echols County says in 2022, the community was great to them. But it’s a new year, and requests for foster children are already coming in.
WALB 10
Lawmakers look to legalize sports betting in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Right now, sports betting in Georgia is only available through offshore websites. The Sports Betting Alliance says that’s unsafe. They’re one of the advocate groups that includes BetMGM, DraftKings, Fan Duel, and Fanatics. “We look forward to working with the legislature to establish...
“Most Haunted Roads In Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Georgia, a state located in the southeastern United States, is known for its rich history and cultural heritage. It is also home to several haunted roads that are believed to be inhabited by ghosts and other paranormal beings. Here are the top five haunted roads in Georgia:
WALB 10
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
Georgia rural hospital group wants to keep state's certificate of need program
(The Center Square) — The association of Georgia’s community hospitals says it is prepared to fight a push to repeal the state’s certificate of need requirement. Last month, Americans for Prosperity-Georgia announced it plans to push state lawmakers to repeal the state’s CON mandate, saying the requirement limits access to quality care and drives up prices. However, Monty Veazey, president and CEO of the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals, said...
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to Live in Georgia
Best Places to Live in Georgia: Offering the quintessential small-town charm, a rich heritage, a vibrant food scene with affordable living, and a host of career opportunities, the beautiful state of Georgia is a great place to call home. The Peach State is steeped in history, being one of the...
Georgia lawmakers are going back to work Monday. Here’s what they have planned
The 2023 session of the General Assembly beginning Monday is expected to get off to a slow start. With the Georgia Bulldogs vying for their second straight college football championship on Monday night and Thursday’s inauguration of Gov. Brian Kemp for a second term, there won’t be a rush to get down to legislative business on the session’s front end.
Tornadoes confirmed after strong storms reach Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia on Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two tornadoes were confirmed to have touchdown in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Wednesday’s storms were part of a large storm system that moved from the Rockies to the east coast beginning on Sunday, Jan. 1. On the warm side of the storm, there...
valdostatoday.com
Grant awards will improve internet for GA
ATLANTA – The Capital Projects Fund Grant Program announces preliminary grant awards to improve broadband internet expansion in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced over $234 million in 29 preliminary grant awards for broadband internet expansion through the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program. These awards will improve connectivity for communities, households, businesses, and anchor institutions in 28 Georgia counties. When combined with significant capital matches from the awardees, almost $455 million will be invested to serve over 76,000 locations in communities with some the greatest need for high-speed internet access.
WALB 10
Millions in funds for south Georgia high-speed internet announced
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Senator Jon Ossoff has just announced that efforts to expand internet access to counties throughout Georgia have now been approved for $234 million in funding. The funds are from the American Rescue Plan Act. Senator Ossoff said he fought for these funds for people across Georgia.
Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA; Warnock sworn in; new state rep arrested, steps down
On the Jan. 4 edition of Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA, Senator Warnock has been sworn in, and a new state representative is stepping down amid his arrest. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4 and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode: Will 2023 be the year that sports gambling becomes legal in Georgia? We catch up with Sen. Raphael Warnock at the U.S. Capitol. And a newly elected Georgia representative is stepping down following his arrest. These stories and more, coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
News4Jax.com
2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: With 6 loaded guns in Publix, man may not be convicted as felon
JAN. 6, 2023 | Did you hear about the story published recently of a guy found to be carrying six loaded guns in a restroom at a Publix in downtown Atlanta? The story was in The New York Times on January 3. This person had four handguns in his jacket...
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Nightmare that never ends’: 20 years later, mother, son still missing
Mary McGrath and Mary Ramsbottom have had no answers for 20 years. Twenty years ago, Oct. 13, 2002, Paula Wade, then 25, and her 3-year-old son, Brandon, disappeared. Paula was last seen Oct. 12, 2002, leaving her job at the Sam’s Club in Valdosta. On Oct. 14, 2002, McGrath...
Georgia Today: An Augusta hospital merger, a Wheel of Fortune winner, a Savannah singing TikTok star
LISTEN: On the Tuesday Jan. 3 edition of Georgia Today: A big hospital merger is in the works for Augusta; A Georgia Tech sophomore shares his winning experience on Wheel of Fortune; and Savannah has a singing TikTok star. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
