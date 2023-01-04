ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio State football’s Miyan Williams returning to the Buckeyes for 2023?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When healthy, Miyan Williams formed half of an effective Ohio State football running back duo in 2022. Williams didn’t explicitly announce he will be back with the Buckeyes for a fourth season in 2023. But posts on Twitter and Instagram both said “Unfinished business,” hinting that the Cincinnati native will remain at OSU rather than pursue early entry into the NFL Draft.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Massive Return

On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes received some great news about a key player. Running back Miyan Williams, who came up big for the Buckeyes after TreVeyon Henderson went down with injury, is coming back for another season. In a post on Twitter, Williams confirmed he'll be back for Ohio State in 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Fearless’: What Ohio State football is getting in Ja’Had Carter, transfer safety from Syracuse

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Any questions Ryan Williams retained about new Ohio State football safety Ja’Had Carter’s ability to succeed at the next level ended on Aug. 30, 2019. That day, Carter’s Jireh Prep Academy took on the Naval Academy’s junior varsity team. The Midshipmen were playing some juniors in that game. Running back Jamale Carothers ended the season as Navy’s starter.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Watch Chris Holtmann, Brice Sensabaugh and Justice Sueing Discuss Ohio State’s 71-69 Loss to Purdue

Ohio State had a chance to knock off the No. 1 team in the country, but the Buckeyes couldn’t quite finish the job. Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes with 21 points in 35 minutes played and Justice Sueing scored 15 points in 32 minutes of game time, but a costly turnover by Sueing in the game’s final minute led to Purdue scoring the game’s final four points to beat Ohio State, 71-69, after Sensabaugh was unable to hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play

Kirby Smart made an unbelievable coaching decision on a special teams play during Georgia’s win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals, but it turns out it may not have been needed. Ohio State was leading 38-27 and had a 4th-and-1 at their 34 with just under nine minutes left to play. Buckeyes... The post Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes lose Zed Key with shoulder sprain

Ohio State basketball saw a pair of starters get hurt early in the first half against No. 1 Purdue. Buckeyes forward Zed Key left the game early in the first quarter with a shoulder sprain and it was announced by the team he would not return. Key has suffered from shoulder issues this season. After Ohio State played Duke on Nov. 30, Zey was seen with ice and a wrap around his shoulder.
COLUMBUS, OH
ocolly.com

Hoyt’s intensity and relationships key in her Cowgirl coaching style

Jacie Hoyt pulled Naomie Alnatas into her office to talk. This happens weekly for the pair, but this discussion was different. Hoyt wanted to correct Alnatas’ mistakes following OSU’s 59-56, late-November loss to Kent State and help the sixth-year guard find a way to play true to herself.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Maple Street Biscuit Co. opens first Ohio restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A breakfast and brunch spot known for its biscuits and gravy is opening its first Ohio location this week. Maple Street Biscuit Co. is now welcoming guests to its new location at Polaris Fashion Place, located at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. The restaurant is hosting a grand opening celebration from 7 a.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Native Named New District Manager for Central Ohio for ODNR

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kassie Mitchell has been named the district manager for Wildlife District One in Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Mitchell previously worked for the Division of Wildlife as a business administrator. District One includes 13 counties in central Ohio....
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Circleville – Demo Has Started on Old Crane Plastic Building

CIRCLEVILLE – Demolition has started on the old Crane Plastic building on Clinton Street in Circleville. The demo came as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The DeWine-Husted Administration created the program to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury crash shutsdown Route 50 in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel are responding to a two-vehicle injury accident on Route 50 in Ross County. According to dispatchers, the crash occurred in the 14000 block of the highway shortly after 5 p.m. A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene to transport...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Longtime hairstylist celebrates retirement

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — December 31 marked the last day of business for one of the community’s staples, Cindy’s Hair Creations, owned by Cindy Lemaster. For 56 years, Lemaster has worked a fulfilling and memorable career in the cosmetology industry. She started her journey in 1966, earning...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

When could Ohio see snow in January?

A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy