Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersNew Albany, OH
Football: Reports – Williams to return for 2023 seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kroger Revolutionizes Meal Options With New Food Halls In Ohio!Ty D.Columbus, OH
Related
Is Ohio State football’s Miyan Williams returning to the Buckeyes for 2023?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — When healthy, Miyan Williams formed half of an effective Ohio State football running back duo in 2022. Williams didn’t explicitly announce he will be back with the Buckeyes for a fourth season in 2023. But posts on Twitter and Instagram both said “Unfinished business,” hinting that the Cincinnati native will remain at OSU rather than pursue early entry into the NFL Draft.
5 perfect Ohio State drives -- Deep dives on the Buckeyes’ offense and defense from the College Football Playoff: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On the latest episodes of Buckeye Talk, the Ohio State offense and defense got thorough looks as Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means dug into what went right and wrong for the Buckeyes on both sides of the ball against Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Massive Return
On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes received some great news about a key player. Running back Miyan Williams, who came up big for the Buckeyes after TreVeyon Henderson went down with injury, is coming back for another season. In a post on Twitter, Williams confirmed he'll be back for Ohio State in 2023.
Ohio State vs. Indiana wrestling: Watch live for free (1/6/23)
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State wrestling begins Big Ten duals season on Friday night when it travels to Indiana. The dual is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Eastern. WATCH EVERY MATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (free trial). Also Sling TV (promotional offers).
‘Fearless’: What Ohio State football is getting in Ja’Had Carter, transfer safety from Syracuse
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Any questions Ryan Williams retained about new Ohio State football safety Ja’Had Carter’s ability to succeed at the next level ended on Aug. 30, 2019. That day, Carter’s Jireh Prep Academy took on the Naval Academy’s junior varsity team. The Midshipmen were playing some juniors in that game. Running back Jamale Carothers ended the season as Navy’s starter.
Eleven Warriors
Watch Chris Holtmann, Brice Sensabaugh and Justice Sueing Discuss Ohio State’s 71-69 Loss to Purdue
Ohio State had a chance to knock off the No. 1 team in the country, but the Buckeyes couldn’t quite finish the job. Brice Sensabaugh led the Buckeyes with 21 points in 35 minutes played and Justice Sueing scored 15 points in 32 minutes of game time, but a costly turnover by Sueing in the game’s final minute led to Purdue scoring the game’s final four points to beat Ohio State, 71-69, after Sensabaugh was unable to hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer.
WATCH: All-American Bowl Day 2 Practice Film of Ohio State QB Lincoln Kienholz
SAN ANTONIO — 247Sports is on-site at the 2023 All-American Bowl, which is the premier high school All-Star Game featuring the top class of 2023 prospects from across the country. Here is some footage from day two of Pierre (SD) T.F. Riggs four-star quarterback and Ohio State signee Lincoln Kienholz.
Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play
Kirby Smart made an unbelievable coaching decision on a special teams play during Georgia’s win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals, but it turns out it may not have been needed. Ohio State was leading 38-27 and had a 4th-and-1 at their 34 with just under nine minutes left to play. Buckeyes... The post Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes lose Zed Key with shoulder sprain
Ohio State basketball saw a pair of starters get hurt early in the first half against No. 1 Purdue. Buckeyes forward Zed Key left the game early in the first quarter with a shoulder sprain and it was announced by the team he would not return. Key has suffered from shoulder issues this season. After Ohio State played Duke on Nov. 30, Zey was seen with ice and a wrap around his shoulder.
ocolly.com
Hoyt’s intensity and relationships key in her Cowgirl coaching style
Jacie Hoyt pulled Naomie Alnatas into her office to talk. This happens weekly for the pair, but this discussion was different. Hoyt wanted to correct Alnatas’ mistakes following OSU’s 59-56, late-November loss to Kent State and help the sixth-year guard find a way to play true to herself.
New Sheetz location coming to central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Convenience store and gas station chain Sheetz is expanding with a new location in central Ohio. Sheetz will open its 21st Columbus location on Tuesday near Polaris Fashion Place at 920 Polaris Pkwy. The company said the new spot opens to the public at 8 a.m. with free self-serve coffee and […]
Nursing homes, unions, lobbyists opened checkbooks for new Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens
COLUMBUS, Ohio—During the past two years, new Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephens raised nearly $616,000, with top supporters including nursing homes, building-trade unions, and some of Ohio’s most powerful lobbyists. That’s according to a cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer analysis of Ohio secretary of state records of contributions made between...
Maple Street Biscuit Co. opens first Ohio restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A breakfast and brunch spot known for its biscuits and gravy is opening its first Ohio location this week. Maple Street Biscuit Co. is now welcoming guests to its new location at Polaris Fashion Place, located at 1310 Polaris Pkwy. The restaurant is hosting a grand opening celebration from 7 a.m. […]
Elevation Festivals donates $250,000 to local organizations in festival cities
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Elevation Festivals, producers of music festivals including Wonderstruck in Cleveland and Wonderbus in Columbus as well as festivals in Indianapolis and Pittsburgh, announced today that they donated more than $250,000 to charitable organizations in their markets in 2022. The organizations helped by the four Elevation festivals include...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Native Named New District Manager for Central Ohio for ODNR
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kassie Mitchell has been named the district manager for Wildlife District One in Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Mitchell previously worked for the Division of Wildlife as a business administrator. District One includes 13 counties in central Ohio....
This Ohio County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
sciotopost.com
Circleville – Demo Has Started on Old Crane Plastic Building
CIRCLEVILLE – Demolition has started on the old Crane Plastic building on Clinton Street in Circleville. The demo came as part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The DeWine-Husted Administration created the program to help local communities demolish dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses, and jobs.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash shutsdown Route 50 in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel are responding to a two-vehicle injury accident on Route 50 in Ross County. According to dispatchers, the crash occurred in the 14000 block of the highway shortly after 5 p.m. A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene to transport...
Record-Herald
Longtime hairstylist celebrates retirement
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — December 31 marked the last day of business for one of the community’s staples, Cindy’s Hair Creations, owned by Cindy Lemaster. For 56 years, Lemaster has worked a fulfilling and memorable career in the cosmetology industry. She started her journey in 1966, earning...
When could Ohio see snow in January?
A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
98K+
Followers
92K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0