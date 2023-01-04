ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Daniels leads Villanova against No. 18 Xavier after 20-point game

Xavier Musketeers (12-3, 4-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (8-7, 2-2 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts the No. 18 Xavier Musketeers after Caleb Daniels scored 20 points in Villanova's 73-57 win against the Georgetown Hoyas. The Wildcats are 5-1 in home games. Villanova is 0-3 in games decided by...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Drexel plays Monmouth, looks for 4th straight home win

Monmouth Hawks (1-14, 0-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (8-7, 2-1 CAA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drexel -14.5; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Drexel will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Dragons take on Monmouth. The Dragons have gone 6-2 in home games. Drexel is ninth in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Thomasson leads Niagara against Fairfield after 20-point outing

Niagara Purple Eagles (8-5, 3-1 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (6-8, 2-2 MAAC) BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits the Fairfield Stags after Noah Thomasson scored 20 points in Niagara's 61-59 win against the Rider Broncs. The Stags are 4-2 on their home court. Fairfield is 4-7 against opponents over .500. The Purple...
FAIRFIELD, CT
FOX Sports

Saint Francis (BKN) plays conference rival Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-8, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (6-7, 0-1 NEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) -1.5; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Rob Higgins and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers host Demetre Roberts and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in NEC action. The Terriers have gone 5-1...
HACKENSACK, NJ
MSNBC

Remembering Teddy Balkind

Morning Joe remembers the life Teddy Balkind, a Connecticut teenager who died a year go from injuries he suffered in a hockey game.Jan. 6, 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

6 Connecticut counties now have 'high' COVID levels

HARTFORD, Conn. — Six Connecticut counties are now considered to have high levels of COVID in the community, according to the CDC. The counties are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham. Last week, Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties reached the high category. Communities in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Drought over for state

HARTFORD, Conn. — After a long dry summer season, the entire state has finally emerged from drought conditions. The CT Interagency Drought Workgroup tweeted Thursday that they had voted to remove Fairfield, Harford, Litchfield, and New Haven counties from Stage 1. The entire State is now out of the drought stage.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

Crash closes 3 lanes on I-91 southbound in Connecticut

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday morning, a single-car crash closed the 3 right lanes on I-91 SB between Exit 40 and 38A. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash was reported around 3:45 A.M. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Copyright 2023. Western Mass...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Health Headlines: New COVID variant may drive a surge

(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, a new COVID variant may drive a new surge. Connecticut is continuing to see high flu and COVID rates this season. Dr. Albert Shaw, Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Specialist and professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine, is discussing these topics.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Inaugural Ball wraps up eventful day in CT government

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont was sworn in today to his second term. There were also swearing in ceremonies for all the state’s constitutional officers and 36 new lawmakers. Tonight was the inaugural ball where Hartford’s Bushnell Theater was the place to celebrate. Hundreds packed their way...
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticutexplorer.com

4 Awesome Filipino Restaurants in CT

Are you looking for some Filipino restaurants in CT, but you’re finding them a bit hard to find? If so, you’ve come to the right place. For sure, authentic Filipino restaurants are few and far between in Connecticut, but there is a handful of them – and they’re all really good.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Breeze Airways Running Sale on Fares Between CT and 9 Locations

Looking to get away? Breeze Airways is having a sale on air fare between Bradley Airport and nine locations. Breeze’s “January Bucket List” starts Jan. 5 and and the fares are available for travel from Jan. 11 through Feb. 14. Breeze Fares from Bradley. Charleston, SC, starting...
HARTFORD, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Op-Ed: State Income Tax Exemption for retirees isn’t deserved

Why is there such support in the General Assembly for exempting retirement income from the state income tax?. Social Security and pension income is already exempt from the state income tax for single filers with incomes less than $75,000 and couples with incomes less than $100,000, and state Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, proposes to exempt [ITALICS] all [END ITALICS] retirement income.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy