No. 5 UConn-DePaul game postponed due to lack of players
STORRS, Conn (AP) — The Big East game between No. 5 UConn and DePaul on Sunday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, has been postponed because the Huskies don’t have enough healthy players available to suit up, the conference said Friday. The conference requires schools to suit up...
UConn injury woes continue with potential loss of Aaliyah Edwards
No. 5 UConn is somehow on a winning streak and a losing streak at the same time. The Huskies notched their seventh consecutive win on Thursday with a dominant 73-37 win over Xavier, but potentially lost Aaliyah Edwards, their top remaining healthy player, to a foot injury in the first half.
Daniels leads Villanova against No. 18 Xavier after 20-point game
Xavier Musketeers (12-3, 4-0 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (8-7, 2-2 Big East) BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts the No. 18 Xavier Musketeers after Caleb Daniels scored 20 points in Villanova's 73-57 win against the Georgetown Hoyas. The Wildcats are 5-1 in home games. Villanova is 0-3 in games decided by...
Drexel plays Monmouth, looks for 4th straight home win
Monmouth Hawks (1-14, 0-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (8-7, 2-1 CAA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drexel -14.5; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Drexel will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Dragons take on Monmouth. The Dragons have gone 6-2 in home games. Drexel is ninth in...
Thomasson leads Niagara against Fairfield after 20-point outing
Niagara Purple Eagles (8-5, 3-1 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (6-8, 2-2 MAAC) BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits the Fairfield Stags after Noah Thomasson scored 20 points in Niagara's 61-59 win against the Rider Broncs. The Stags are 4-2 on their home court. Fairfield is 4-7 against opponents over .500. The Purple...
Saint Francis (BKN) plays conference rival Fairleigh Dickinson
Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-8, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (6-7, 0-1 NEC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) -1.5; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Rob Higgins and the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers host Demetre Roberts and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in NEC action. The Terriers have gone 5-1...
Indiana high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/6/22
Get the latest Indiana boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Remembering Teddy Balkind
Morning Joe remembers the life Teddy Balkind, a Connecticut teenager who died a year go from injuries he suffered in a hockey game.Jan. 6, 2023.
Quick-hitting round of snow to blanket New England on Friday
A fast-moving disturbance sliding just off the New England coast will produce a quick burst of snow across the region Friday.
6 Connecticut counties now have 'high' COVID levels
HARTFORD, Conn. — Six Connecticut counties are now considered to have high levels of COVID in the community, according to the CDC. The counties are Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham. Last week, Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex and New Haven counties reached the high category. Communities in the...
Drought over for state
HARTFORD, Conn. — After a long dry summer season, the entire state has finally emerged from drought conditions. The CT Interagency Drought Workgroup tweeted Thursday that they had voted to remove Fairfield, Harford, Litchfield, and New Haven counties from Stage 1. The entire State is now out of the drought stage.
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
Yale doctor urges getting COVID bivalent vaccine as hospitalizations surge
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hospitalizations are up in Connecticut with a mix of respiratory viruses, and COVID-19 cases jumping through December. Hospitalizations have jumped from 446 on Nov. 24 to 828 on Thursday. The majority of those cases are in those 70 or older. “The good news is that they do not appear to […]
Crash closes 3 lanes on I-91 southbound in Connecticut
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday morning, a single-car crash closed the 3 right lanes on I-91 SB between Exit 40 and 38A. According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, the crash was reported around 3:45 A.M. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Copyright 2023. Western Mass...
Health Headlines: New COVID variant may drive a surge
(WTNH) – In today’s health headlines, a new COVID variant may drive a new surge. Connecticut is continuing to see high flu and COVID rates this season. Dr. Albert Shaw, Yale Medicine Infectious Diseases Specialist and professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine, is discussing these topics.
Norm Pattis has law license suspended in Connecticut for 6 months
WATERBURY, Conn. — Attorney Norm Pattis had his law license suspended in Connecticut for six months on Thursday. Pattis is known for representing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in the defamation trial involving several Sandy Hook families. The judge presiding over that case handed down the ruling on Thursday, which...
Inaugural Ball wraps up eventful day in CT government
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont was sworn in today to his second term. There were also swearing in ceremonies for all the state’s constitutional officers and 36 new lawmakers. Tonight was the inaugural ball where Hartford’s Bushnell Theater was the place to celebrate. Hundreds packed their way...
4 Awesome Filipino Restaurants in CT
Are you looking for some Filipino restaurants in CT, but you’re finding them a bit hard to find? If so, you’ve come to the right place. For sure, authentic Filipino restaurants are few and far between in Connecticut, but there is a handful of them – and they’re all really good.
Breeze Airways Running Sale on Fares Between CT and 9 Locations
Looking to get away? Breeze Airways is having a sale on air fare between Bradley Airport and nine locations. Breeze’s “January Bucket List” starts Jan. 5 and and the fares are available for travel from Jan. 11 through Feb. 14. Breeze Fares from Bradley. Charleston, SC, starting...
Op-Ed: State Income Tax Exemption for retirees isn’t deserved
Why is there such support in the General Assembly for exempting retirement income from the state income tax?. Social Security and pension income is already exempt from the state income tax for single filers with incomes less than $75,000 and couples with incomes less than $100,000, and state Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, proposes to exempt [ITALICS] all [END ITALICS] retirement income.
