Jeremy Renner Shared That He’s “Too Messed Up Now To Type” In An Instagram Post Thanking People For Their Support After He Was Injured In A Snow Plow Accident

Shocking new details on Jeremy Renner’s grisly injuries in snowplow accident
Grisly new details have emerged in Jeremy Renner’s freak snowplow accident — the “Hurt Locker” star was “completely crushed” by the machine, causing “extreme difficulty” in breathing. A 911 emergency log said the right side of Renner’s chest collapsed and his upper torso was crushed under the nearly 14,500-pound plow after it ran over him on New Year’s Day in Reno, Nevada, TMZ reported Wednesday. The Marvel actor could reportedly be heard moaning in the background of the call as he experienced “extreme difficulty” breathing and was bleeding heavily from his head. Prior to the log’s release, little detail was known of...
Jeremy Renner shares glimpse of his injuries: ‘I’m too messed up now to type’
Jeremy Renner is on the mend after sustaining injuries in a snowplow accident over the weekend. The “Bourne Legacy” actor, 51, gave fans an update on his health, sharing a selfie of himself sitting in a hospital bed with the side of his face covered in bruises and scrapes. “Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏,” he captioned the Instagram post on Tuesday. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” Renner was met with words of encouragement from several stars in the comments section of his post. “Brother u r a superhero to all of...
Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor
Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
ComicBook
Jeremy Renner Posts New Photo Thanking ICU Team After Accident
Jeremy Renner has shared another update from the ICU, as he begins to heal after his recent snowplow injury. In a post on his Instagram Stories on Friday, Renner shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, surrounded by the team that has helped him in his recovery following the injury and subsequent surgery in recent days. The Oscar-nominated Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown actor was reportedly plowing snow over the weekend when the equipment he was using to plow, a fully-tracked machine called a Snowcat, ran over one of his legs reportedly causing substantial blood loss.
netflixjunkie.com
“Daddy’s gonna have a heart attack”- Jeremy Renner Once Frightened Scarlett Johansson When He Was Ready To Say Goodbye To Hawkeye
In the highly acclaimed The Avengers franchise of Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans got to see all the amazing characters under one roof. At the same time, the favorite duo that took a forever place in viewers’ hearts included Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson since one cannot forget the gut-wrenching scene from Endgame as Hawkeye and Black Widow wrestled with sacrificing themselves for soul stone.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Mom slammed for exploiting her ‘gothic baby’ on TikTok: ‘It’s toxic’
Wednesday Addams’ signature gothic style is back — and being worn by a tiny fashionista. While many parents choose pretty pastels or onesies with cute motifs for their babies, ex-pro wrestler Rebecca Hardy has TikTok users divided over her unusual outfits, dressing her daughter Eevee up as a goth. Hardy regularly posts clips showing the “day in the life of a gothic baby” to her 1.2 million followers — although not all appreciate the dark aesthetic. The mom of four recently responded to the popular United Kingdom talk show “Loose Women” after the hosts slammed her viral gothic baby videos as “toxic.” Hardy, who is...
Jeremy Renner shares photo from hospital bed, says he is 'messed up' after accident
Jeremy Renner is on his way to recovery. After being placed in the ICU following a snow plowing accident, the Hawkeye actor gave fans a glimpse at how he is doing by sharing a selfie from his hospital bed. As seen in the photo, posted to Instagram Jan. 3, Jeremy has sustained injuries to the side of his face.
intheknow.com
Woman loses her phone and finds hilarious videos on her camera roll from stranger who found it
TikToker Paige Tegan (@paige.tegan) discovered a series of hilarious videos on her camera roll from a stranger after finding her lost phone. Please help me find Myles #fyp #foryou #bournemouth. ♬ original sound – Paige Tegan. While losing your phone is a stressful experience, fortunately, there are good Samaritans...
Hailey Bieber Enjoys Wintry Colorado Getaway With Husband Justin Bieber and ‘Best Friends’: Photos
Warm in the winter! Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) spent the holidays with husband Justin Bieber and some of her closest pals, including Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou. The supermodel, 26, shared a series of snaps from the end of 2022 via Instagram on Monday, January 2. "Holiday Dump ❄️☀️," the Rhode founder captioned the photos. […]
Upworthy
Old Spice responds to woman's viral tweet about wanting to buy deodorant in best way possible
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Twitter user Radtoria, otherwise known as Ghost Mom, took to the social media platform in 2019 to announce her deep desire to purchase an Old Spice deodorant. Complaining about the lack of options women have to choose from when it comes to personal hygiene products, she stated that she simply wanted to smell like "eagle fangs." When her post began going viral, the men's hygiene product brand decided to send her a little care package with a unique surprise. In a follow-up tweet, the Twitter user thanked Old Spice for helping her get her "groove back." The exchange has made just under 30,000 folks laugh during these gloomy times.
netflixjunkie.com
“Something isn’t working”- Blake Lively Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Hilariously Comparing Her Workout Results
Blake Lively is surely giving competition to Ryan Reynolds when it comes to their sense of humor. The duo who met on the sets of Green Lantern had their love bloom into a big family over the last decade. While both are well-respected celebrities in the industry, the Gossip Girl actress has been taking a break since her pregnancy.
