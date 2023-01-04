Jeremy Renner Shared That He’s “Too Messed Up Now To Type” In An Instagram Post Thanking People For Their Support After He Was Injured In A Snow Plow Accident

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Twitter user Radtoria, otherwise known as Ghost Mom, took to the social media platform in 2019 to announce her deep desire to purchase an Old Spice deodorant. Complaining about the lack of options women have to choose from when it comes to personal hygiene products, she stated that she simply wanted to smell like "eagle fangs." When her post began going viral, the men's hygiene product brand decided to send her a little care package with a unique surprise. In a follow-up tweet, the Twitter user thanked Old Spice for helping her get her "groove back." The exchange has made just under 30,000 folks laugh during these gloomy times.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO