One of Steam's Most Wishlisted Games Gets a New Trailer
One of the Steam platform's most wishlisted games got a new trailer showing off gameplay and some pretty impressive graphics this week thanks to Nvidia's CES 2023 showcase. The game in question is called The Day Before, an open-world survival MMO that was supposed to be out in 2022 but was delayed to 2023. It'll be out in just a few short months now, and ahead of that release, we've gotten to see a bit more of what it boasts.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Leak Reveals Unexpected DLC
Another Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC has supposedly leaked online ahead of its reveal with new rumors suggesting that this upcoming DLC will focus on an arc from the original Dragon Ball series. According to these leaks, this DLC will be centered around the 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai, the tournament which featured characters like Goku, Piccolo, Tien, and more. Bandai Namco naturally has not yet announced any plans for a DLC of this kind, but it's supposedly going to be releasing after the next one we already know is focused on Bardock.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised How Much They Love New Free Game
Some PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are surprised with how much they love one of January's new free games considering its divisive reputation. This week, January's free PS Plus games -- available to all subscribers, no matter the tier -- went live. The marquee offering is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Alongside this, Axiom Verge 2 is also available to all PS Plus subscribers to download. If neither of these games interest you -- whether because they aren't your type or because you already own them -- then the third and final game may be for you: Fallout 76. As some subscribers have learned since downloading it and checking it out, it's not the same game that was released in 2018 to disappointment and controversy.
Overwatch 2 Players Complain New Skin Is Pay-to-Lose
Overwatch 2's newest event added a skin which some feel is a pay-to-lose cosmetic due to the amount of noise it supposedly makes. That skin went to Widowmaker and turns her into Medusa to fit the theme of Greek legends in the Battle for Olympus event, a version of Medusa complete with hissing snakes for hair. It's those snakes which some feel are a bit too noisy for their own good, but others are inclined to think there's nothing to worry about.
New Batman Game Announced
A new Batman game will hit tabletops later this year. Chaos in Gotham City is a new Batman-themed trick-taking game in which players try to collect Chaos Points while trying to avoid collecting Batman points. The game uses a deck consisting of 40 cards, which has four suits and are numbered from 1 to 10. At the start of each round, a trump suit is determined and players try to take tricks to claim location cards by playing the highest card of a chosen suit, although many higher cards come with a Batman point attached. At the end of a round, players count the number of Batman points on all the cards they've collected. The player with the most Batman points doesn't score any Chaos Points, but everyone else collects points. Gameplay continues for a number of rounds equal to the number of players, and the player with the most Chaos Points wins. Players can also use their special Villain card to help manipulate play in their favor.
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Goes Ultra Instinct With Goku
While Dragon Ball Super has given fans transformations such as Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, Black Frieza, and Ultra Ego, perhaps the most popular of the bunch is the form known as Ultra Instinct. Learned by Goku in his time fighting for Universe Seven in the Tournament of Power, the Z-Fighter has been able to learn new sides of the transformation in both the Moro and the Granolah The Survivor Arcs. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring Goku's current ultimate form to life.
Star Trek: Janeway Brings up Bashir, Chakotay, and the Temporal Prime Directive in New Log
Star Trek has revealed a new log record by Vice Adm. Janeway following the events of Star Trek: Prodigy's first season finale, "Supernova, Part 2." The log makes mention of Dr. Julian Bashir from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Janeway's former first officer Chakotay, and the Temporal Prime Directive. (SPOILERS for the episode follow). Janeway (voiced by Kate Mulgrew) records the log about a week after the Protostar crew arrives on Earth. In the season finale, Janeway is seen fighting for their place in Starfleet, eventually getting Starfleet to agree to have her oversee their training as non-commissioned warrant officers:
Avatar: The Way of Water Kicking So Much Ass at Box Office, They Added EVEN MORE Screens in Fourth Week at Movie Theaters
While Avatar: The Way of Water continues to rack up money at the worldwide box office, including breaking records and outpacing the original film from 2009, the blockbuster is about to do something that's unheard of...get played on more theaters. As noticed by Exhibitor Relations, The Walt Disney Company has confirmed that Avatar: The Way of Water will add 138 screens to its total this weekend, giving it a total of 4,340 domestic screens for its upcoming fourth weekend at the box office. Since the sequel has already cleared $460 million in the US, the path to half a billion just opened up even wider.
Epic Games Store Gives Out First Free Games of 2023
The Epic Games Store has now made its first pair of free titles for 2023 completely free to download. While two different games were free to snag on the Epic Games Store in the initial days of the new year, they were both holdovers from the final week of 2022. Now, Epic Games has come back right on schedule and is handing out a beloved flight sim and an expansion for a game that might not be on the radar of many.
One Piece Cosplay Brings Back The Princess of Alabasta
One Piece's Final Arc is playing out in the pages of the Shonen franchise's manga, and with this marketed as the last journey of the Straw Hat Pirates, readers are crossing their fingers that each member of the ever-expanding cast will make a comeback. While the Princess of Alabasta, Vivi, is currently unaccounted for in this latest storyline, or the War For Wano Arc that came before, fans are still honoring the brief member of Luffy's crew with cosplay and other fan works.
PS5 Users Warned of Potential Design Flaw that Can Ruin Console
PS5 users have been warned of a potential design flaw that is said to have the ability to ruin their console. The PlayStation 5 was released in 2020, and just like the Xbox Series X, there have been no hardware issues so far, at least of the major variety. However, sometimes it takes a little time for issues to present themselves and be discovered. To this end, it looks like those who have been using their console vertically may soon have a problem on their hands.
Xbox Game Pass Surprises Players with Stealthy Return of Removed Game
Xbox Game Pass stealthily added a new game to the subscription service this week, though the game is technically an old one, too. It was previously removed from Xbox Game Pass as part of Xbox's routine cycle where new games are added and old ones are taken away, though it's not often that we see a game that was once removed come back to the service. Regardless, that's exactly what's happened with Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition now that it's back in the Xbox Game Pass rotation.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Adds Brand New Multiplayer Mode
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has added a brand new multiplayer mode known as Bounty. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the 19th mainline Call of Duty game and is the fifth Modern Warfare game (despite the name suggesting otherwise, it's part of a rebooted series). Given that information, you may expect Call of Duty to have gotten a bit stale by now, but it's still a total juggernaut. Although it carries its own baggage, Call of Duty is still going strong. However, it does get hard to innovate when you're releasing a new game every year, but still the developers try to find ways to shake things up. Whether it be by taking the series to space, adding a big battle royale, or something else entirely, there is an effort being made to keep players engaged.
Classic PS1 Franchise Seemingly Returning Sooner Than Expected
A video game franchise that has its roots on the original PlayStation might be coming back sooner than anticipated. In the final months of 2022, longtime publisher Konami announced that it would be bringing back its classic PS1 RPG series, Suikoden, with a new remaster on modern platforms. And while this new version of the first two installments were broadly said to launch in 2023, a recent leak suggests that they'll be releasing sooner rather than later.
GTA Online Players Get Free Weapon, More Bonuses
GTA Online players looking through the content of the weekly update that dropped on Thursday should know that they've got a free weapon waiting for them in the game alongside a bevy of other discounts and bonuses. Those sorts of discounted items are commonplace in GTA Online, but free weapons aren't so typical with players instead typically getting free clothing and such. The weapon isn't a game changer by any means, but free is free, and you can claim your no-cost Flare Gun now that the update's gone live.
Chainsaw Man's War Devil is Preparing Her Strangest Weapon
Chainsaw Man's first anime season has come to an end, and while we wait to hear if Studio MAPPA will be returning to the devil-filled world with a second season, Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga series continues. With Denji taking a backseat to a new protagonist who has been leading the charge in Asa Mitaka, aka the War Devil, the latest manga installment hints at the high schooler using her power in a way that we have yet to see.
Wednesday Season 2 Gets Major Tease From Netflix
Wednesday was one of the absolute delights of the year, and though the main mystery was solved, other larger mysteries were teased in the final episode of the season. Fans have been hoping that the series would get a new season, and Netflix just revealed a new teaser that might be leading to just that. Netflix's latest post has a series of question marks and then plays the clip from the season finale, and many are taking that to mean an official season 2 announcement of some kind is on the way. You can find the post below.
Naruto: It Seems Sasuke's Choice to Leave Konoha Was Harder Than We Knew
One of the most pivotal moments in Sasuke Uchiha's life in the original Naruto series was when he decided to leave the Hidden Leaf Village in the past, looking to become stronger by training with the nefarious snake ninja known as Orochimaru. With the "Sasuke Retrieval Arc" still considered to be one of the greatest storylines of Masashi Kishimoto's Shonen masterpiece to date, the databook for the series reveals that the Uchiha's decision to leave his fellow Konoha ninjas was one of his most difficult decisions.
World Championships of Warhammer Announced
Games Workshop has announced the first-ever World Championships of Warhammer, a new event meant to crown the best Warhammer 40K and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar players. The new event will take place from November 16-19 in Atlanta, GA. Players can qualify for the World Championships by participating and winning in official Warhammer events, along with independent events like the Las Vegas Open and AdeptiCon. Multiple Warhammer games will be represented at the World Championships, including Kill Team and Warhammer Underworlds. Notably, Games Workshop stated that at official Warhammer events, players can qualify either by winning the Best Generalship award (given based on competitive play) or by winning a Best Overall award, which incorporates painting and hobby skills.
Super Nintendo World First Impressions and Photos
Super Nintendo World is almost open and Comicbook.com got the chance to take part in a tour ahead of the big day. During the walk around, we got to see more Mario Bros. moments that you could shake a stick at. Walking through the big green Warp Pipe that serves as an entrance to the park was a trip. In the same breath, The first lobby is basically Peach's Castle from Super Mario 64 and looking up to the sky in the middle of the room was surreal as well. But, that's just the first taste of everything to come in the park on February 17.
