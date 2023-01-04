Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. Kentucky

Tigers chasing another statement victory in Lexington, look to carry momentum from win over Arkansas.

Final: Kentucky 74, LSU 71

Second Half

Kentucky has knocked down five of their last seven shots, but LSU continues to answer. LSU trails 72-71 with under 10 seconds remaining.

Jacob Toppin has been huge for the Wildcats in the second half. The high flyer is up to 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting with under a minute left. Knocks down a huge triple for Kentucky.

LSU continues their "bend don't break" mentality, fighting until the final buzzer here with help from Trae Hannibal. He's come up big off the bench with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Adam Miller is catching fire here for the Tigers after knocking down his fifth three-pointer of the night. He's up to 15 points for LSU. Tigers continue to stay within striking distance with under four minutes remaining.

Score Update: Kentucky 62, LSU 58

The KJ Williams show continues for LSU after the Murray State transfer banks in a three-ball, bringing his total to 23 points for the night on 4-of-6 from deep.

A cold spell from Kentucky puts LSU back in this one. Tigers go on a quick 8-0 run to cut the Wildcats' lead to two points with six minutes remaining. Tigers trail 60-58.

Score Update: Kentucky 60, LSU 50

Wildcats continue getting just about everything they want inside after converting on three straight baskets to propel their lead to double digits with 10:46 remaining.

Kentucky answers with back-to-back buckets inside. LSU continues to struggle containing Tshiebwe with the force already up to 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Score Update: Kentucky 53, LSU 48

Trae Hannibal has been a force for the Tigers in this one. Racks up another and-one to bring the Tigers within five points.

Points are coming in a hurry out in Lexington with LSU doing all they can to stay afloat. KJ Williams is up to 18 points of his own on 6-of-8 shooting. Tigers trail 51-43 with 16:41 remaining.

Tigers continue throwing their fair share of jabs. KJ Williams with back-to-back buckets as he goes back and forth with Tshiebwe.

LSU comes out in a 1-2-2 press in an attempt to throw off Kentucky's offense, but the Oscar Tshiebwe show continues after another bucket. He's up to 14 points already.

Halftime: Kentucky 42 , LSU 38

First Half

LSU goes to a zone defense and the Wildcats adjust accordingly after a triple by Cason Wallace. Tigers match with one of their own. Kentucky leads 36-31 as we near the end of the half.

Both teams are scoring points in bunches thanks to consistency from three. Tigers are up to 40% from deep while the Wildcats are sitting at a cool 50% from three. LSU trails by 8 with 5:30 remaining in the half.

Score Update: Kentucky 25, LSU 21

Tigers have no answer for Oscar Tshiebwe here in the first half. He's up to 11 points and five rebounds midway through the opening half on 5-of-5 shooting. Second chance buckets have kept the Wildcats ahead with 7:08 remaining.

After relying on the three-ball for much of the first half, LSU has asserted their dominance inside with the help of Hannibal. A bully in the paint, he's come in off the bench and given the Tigers solid minutes so far, including five points on 2-of-2 shooting.

Tshiebwe with a quick six points on 3-of-3 shooting here in the first half. Tigers throwing their fair share of jabs to stay in this one after Trae Hannibal puts in the layup plus the foul. Tigers lead by one at the second media break.

Score Update: LSU 14, Kentucky 13

KJ Williams and Adam Miller are both off to solid starts here in Lexington after Williams knocks down back-to-back threes. The Wildcats get down the floor in a hurry where Oscar Tshiebwe gets the easy layup. Tigers will have their work cut out for them inside tonight.

Score Update: Kentucky 9, LSU 5

Kentucky is off to a hot start in this one, converting on four of their first six shots.

Good to see the Tigers getting Miller involved early here. A beautiful play design gets him open up top where he knocks down the three-ball to tie things up.

Adam Miller is unable to get the opening three-pointer to fall and Kentucky comes down on the other end where Chris Livingston converts on the triple to get the first points on the board.

Pregame

LSU will look to go with their routine starting lineup ahead of Kentucky:

G: Cam Hayes

G: Justice Hill

G: Adam Miller

F: Derek Fountain

F: KJ Williams

Tigers Chasing Another Statement Victory

Matt McMahon and his LSU Tigers are fresh off of a monstrous SEC victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks last week, but the show goes on as the Bayou Bengals will take on Kentucky Tuesday night in Rupp Arena.

Hitting the road for another test against the Wildcats, the Tigers have the chance to make a statement against another fiery opponent in an electric atmosphere in Lexington.

Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. Kentucky

Matt McMahon: (; 1:13)

Players to Know

Cason Wallace : The freshman guard has been electrifying for the Wildcats this season. A true two-way player, Wallace has the ability to turn defense into offense in the blink of an eye.

Averaging 13 points, 4 assists and 2.5 steals per game, the impact Wallace has made on this program already is significant. For the Tigers, they must monitor the youngster on every possession. A player who plays the passing lanes well with quick hands, while also having the ability to get downhill and get a bucket in the blink of an eye offensively, he’ll be at the top of LSU’s scouting report.

Oscar Tshiebwe : A menace on the court, Tshiebwe is about as forceful as they come in college basketball. He can alter shots at the rim on defense while getting it done offensively at ease. Providing second chance buckets due to his elite rebounding ability while using his sheer strength to back down players in the post, Tshiebwe will be notable on Tuesday.

Averaging 16.5 points and 13.5 rebounds a night, the Tigers will have their work cut out for them when it comes to slowing down one of the top players in all of college basketball. LSU doesn’t attain much size inside, making it that much more of a challenge against a player of Tshiebwe’s caliber.